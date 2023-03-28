The Cedar Creek High School golf team is set up for repeat success.

Last spring, the Pirates finished 16-0, captured the Cape-Atlantic League National Division title and placed third at the South Jersey Group II Tournament. Seniors Hunter Stubley and Dylan Guercioni and sophomore Andrew Squire, who were all top scorers on that successful squad, return this spring. Bella Haines also returns for her junior campaign.

“We are looking pretty good this year,” Pirates coach Bill McNally said.

Guercioni and Stubley have played all four years in high school together, so they have great chemistry on the course, McNally said. The senior leaders were the main scorers for the Pirates when they captured the sectional championship in 2021. Their experience, especially with the many freshman golfers coming up this spring, will be an asset.

“I am very excited about this upcoming season, especially being a senior,” Guercioni said. “I feel this added pressure to perform, but I enjoy that, and I like knowing I have a team behind me supporting me, especially with my close friend and other senior, Hunter Stubley. And hoping to repeat our success.”

Stubley, Guercioni and Squire were each second-team Press All-Stars in 2022. The Pirates competed in the prestigious Garden State Cup, an annual tournament that features some of the top golfers in the state. Haines averaged the seventh-lowest score among females in the CAL, and Guercioni had the eighth-lowest score among boys.

“A lot of freshmen have a lot of good potential,” said McNally, noting the freshmen from last season, such as Squire, also have improved. “I am excited to start playing and seeing how these guys are going to do. I have a good feeling about this crew. I want to see what they can do this year. I’m excited.”

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, the governing body for most high school sports in the state, condensed the seasons this academic year, mainly to give a longer break between for multi-sport athletes. Cedar Creek started practice March 16, less than two weeks before the Pirates opened the season.

The team only had a few scrimmages.

“Like I’m sure all the other teams are, we are scrambling and getting our team together,” McNally said.

The CAL realigned its divisions for every sport this academic year. The top teams were moved to one division, making the competition more challenging and exciting. This season, Cedar Creek will compete in the American Division with teams such as St. Augustine Prep, Mainland Regional and Egg Harbor Township, which are some of the top programs in the CAL and South Jersey.

“I do feel more confident about the tougher division,” Guercioni said. “I feel as though it makes you play better. The better team you play, the better drive you have to perform at an even higher level and help the team win.”

“Coming off an undefeated season definitely adds pressure to repeat that success, but I am up for the challenge and believe we can compete with these tough teams and repeat that success for a third consecutive year.”

Last season, the Hermits finished 18-1 and won the division title. The Mustangs (16-2) were second in the S.J. Group III tournament, while the Red Raiders finished 14-4. Those programs will be a test, but the Pirates welcome the challenge and are looking forward to playing new opponents.

“There are no guarantees over there with those top four or five teams. You always have to be on your game,” McNallly said. “But I think we can definitely be competitive no matter who we are playing. Any day we are playing well, I think we can beat any team in our division if we play well.

“We are just excited to get going.”

The Press Preseason Elite 11

1. West Deptford;22-0

2. Moorestown;16-0

3. St. Augustine Prep;18-1

4. Shawnee;15-1

5. Mainland Regional;16-2

6. Washington Township;14-6

7. Ocean City;14-4

8. Kingsway Regional;13-3-1

9. Cedar Creek;16-0

10. Cinnaminson;9-2

11. Rancocas Valley;9-3

Returning first-team Press All-Stars

Isabella Ruzzo, Mainland Regional: Last season, the senior won the Cape-Atlantic League girls championship with a victory on the third playoff hole. Ruzzo also placed third among 44 girls at the Carl Arena/Al Rifkin Tournament.

Kaavya Kolli, Oakcrest: The sophomore finished second at the CAL girls championship in 2022. She was one of the top scorers for the Falcons.

Alex Bayham, Ocean City: Last spring, the sophomore won the individual title at the Cape May County Championships, leading the Red Raiders to the team title.

Patrick O’Hara, St. Augustine Prep: The junior won the CAL boys title in 2022. He also tied for sixth place at the prestigious Garden State Cup.

Three notable matches

The Garden State Cup: The prestigious tournament that features the best golfers from across the state will be held April 5 at Blue Heron Pines Golf Club.

The Carl Arena/Al Rifkin Tournament: This other major tournament in the state is set for May 4 at Riverwinds Golf Club.

The Cape-Atlantic League Championships: The boys and girls will compete May 22 at the Atlantic City Country Club.

Teams to watch

St. Augustine Prep is always one of the best teams in the state. The Hermits, who last season went 18-1 and captured the CAL American Conference title, reached the Tournament of Champions and finished second in the South Jersey Non-Public A tournament. The Hermits placed third at the Carl Arena/Al Rifkin Tournament and fifth at the Garden State Cup. The Hermits return standout Patrick O’Hara and feature a bunch of talented freshmen and sophomores, so coach Lenny Dolson expected his team to compete. Dolson enters his 29th season with a career record of 455-16.

Mainland Regional is coming off a strong season in which it finished second in the always competitive South/Central Group III tournament and third in the Garden State Cup. The Mustangs return strong senior leadership in Isabella Ruzzo, who won the CAL girls title in 2022, Phil Stefanowicz and Mateo Medina. The Mustangs also feature some talented underclassmen and expect to be competitive, coach Andre Clements said. Mainland, which finished 16-2 last season, plays in a competitive division with Ocean City, Cedar Creek, St. Augustine and Egg Harbor Township. That is enjoyable and makes his team better, Clements said.

Ocean City, which was fourth in the South/Central tournament, returns senior Cameron Yeo. He was a second-team Press All-Star, finished fourth individually at the section tournament and qualified for the state tournament. The Red Raiders, who also return Alex Bayham, Garrett Rowand and Sam Ritti, will compete in the Garden State Cup for the first time since 2012. Ocean City will feature four female golfers, including senior Frankie Wright. For the first time since 2018, the Red Raiders plan to enter a girls team in some tournaments for the first time since 2018. Ocean City finished 14-4 in 2022.

Egg Harbor Township is a growing, talented program in the CAL. Two years ago, eight golfers came out for the team, but this spring about 20 did, coach Phil Maturi said. After going 12-6 last season, earning an invitation to the Garden State Cup and a berth in the South/Central Group IV tournament, the Eagles are expected to be competitive again behind their two top golfers, freshman Julianna Duggan and three-year varsity starter Johnny Neveling. Duggan is one of four girls in the program, enough for a team. EHT plans to enter both a boys and girls team in the Carl Arena/Al Rifkin Tournament and will compete in the Lady Bombers Classic, an all-girls tournament in Middlesex County.

Cedar Creek is coming off an undefeated season, having won all 16 of its dual matches in 2022. Last season, the Pirates captured the CAL National Division and finished third in the South Jersey Group II tournament. Cedar Creek, which will be in a tough division this spring with Mainland, Ocean City, St. Augustine and Egg Harbor Township, returns Dylan Guercioni, Andrew Squire, Hunter Stubley and Bella Haines.

In the Shore Conference, Pinelands Regional (11-2) will return Brandan Tyhanic and Jillian Becker. The Wildcats made the sectional tournament in 2022. Southern Regional (13-3) returns Alex Henbest and Graeme Schnarre. The Rams won the Shore Conference South A Division.

Fast facts

Individually, Cassandra Hughes, Evan Ramos and Owen Doyle (Absegami); Kaavya Kolli and Andrew Smith (Oakcrest); and Connor Eberly and Nick Iuliucci (Hammonton) were some of the top performers in the CAL in 2022. Barnegat and Southern have separate boys and girls teams. Yasmeen Muhammad led Barnegat (11-3), and Madelyn Beirnee led Southern (19-0). Both were second-team All-Stars.

New coaches

Jen Breyta, Barnegat: The Bengals are one of the programs that have separate boys and girls teams. Breyta, who teaches at Russell O. Brackman Middle School, takes over the girls team. Rick Blasi coaches the boys.

Warren Smith, Lacey Township: A Lacey graduate and football standout, Smith takes over the program for Mike Kilmurray. Smith is an assistant football and basketball coach and a physical education teacher at Lacey.