After historic season, Middle aims to contend once again

The success can be repeated.

With only three seniors last season, the Middle Township High School football team captured its first outright division title since 1959, finishing 8-2, its first eight-win season since 1956. The Panthers won their first five games for the first time since 1960.

They also won the Anchor Bowl over rival Lower Cape May Regional.

“It has been a long, long time since there was championship (caliber) football in our district,” said Frank Riggitano, who will coach his 21st season with Middle. “We have been close in my early years and finished second (in the division) three years in a row. But we could never get over that hump until last year.”

Most of that successful team returns. The offensive and defensive lines will be strengths of the team, Riggitano said.

“We are very, very large up front,” Riggitano added.

Maurice Matthews, a 6-foot, 230-pound sophomore, and Marco Salgado, a 6-foot, 255-pound junior, will play both guard and defensive lineman. Kani Perry, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound junior, will play offensive tackle and defensive end. Then there are juniors Mike Camp (6-foot-2, 325 pounds) and Nikolas Cruz (5-foot-11, 315 pounds), both of whom will play on the two lines. The Panthers also return junior tight end Brian Juzaitis.

Along with depth on the lines, “We are pretty solid up front with not only the physically ability, because some of them have been working very hard in the weight room, but also the mental approach,” Riggitano said.

The biggest tests come right away.

“Two of our toughest games will be Oakcrest (Sept. 2) and Glassboro (Sept. 9),” Riggitano said. “Not that anyone else won’t be tough. It’s just they both have been very physical teams for us in the past. How quickly our (new) quarterback develops and how quickly we replace (graduated David Giulian) at inside linebacker will determine how successful we can be.

“That Oakcrest game will set the tone for the rest of the season.”

Middle will have about 45 players on its roster, including just five seniors, Riggitano said. Most of the young returning players gained valuable playoff experience. The Panthers lost to eventual Central Jersey Group II champion Haddonfield in the quarterfinals but were able to keep the game close in the first half “before (the Bulldawgs) just wore us down.”

It was the first time the Panthers made the playoffs since 2016.

Sophomore running back Remi Rodriquez and junior wide receiver Michael Zarfati are expected to make an impact this season.

“There is no question we are going to be able to compete with the number of people we have returning,” Riggitano said. “I think there is no question we can compete for a title if everything goes the way it did last year.”

“We are still going to be very, very young,” Riggitano added.

Middle finally won a division championship last season. Now the goal is to repeat that and win a playoff game. The mindset has been great, Riggitano said.

“The kids are excited,” Riggitano said. “They are excited about the community being excited for them. I think they realize we snuck up on people last year. That is not going to happen this year. Teams will respect us and prepare for us as they would for another competitor.”