After health scare, St. Augustine coach Paul Rodio ready for season opener: Must win

Coach Paul Rodio will participate in his 45th season opener as St. Augustine Prep head basketball coach when the Hermits meets Lower Cape May Regional 7 p.m. Saturday in an Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend game.
This one will mean more than the other 44.
Rodio, 69, nearly died this fall when he battled a pair of blood clots in his aorta. One of them broke off and traveled to his right leg. He underwent emergency surgery.
Rodio knows exactly how lucky he was.
“When you have blood clots in your aorta, 99% of them travel up to your brain,” Rodio said. “That’s a stroke or your dead instantly. For whatever reason mine went down into my leg. I have no explanation for that.”
Rodio is one of the most accomplished high school basketball coaches in the nation. The Hammonton resident took over the Hermits’ basketball program in the 1977-78 season. Rodio has a South Jersey-best 968 career wins in his 44 seasons, and he’s led the Hermits to five state titles (1982, 1999, 2004, 2011 and 2016).
Rodio’s health issues began in September. Although vaccinated, he contracted COVID-19 that month.
He appeared on his way to recovery, testing negative for the virus in late September, but early in the morning of Oct. 1 he woke up with pain in his leg. He was rushed to Virtua Marlton Hospital. Later that morning, he was in the operating room.
Rodio said neither he nor his doctors are sure if the clots were caused by COVID or the diabetes he’s managed for years.
After leaving the hospital, Rodio went to Magee Rehabilitation Hospital in Philadelphia to strengthen his leg through rehabilitation.
The health numbers Rodio mentions as he recounts his ordeal are alarming.
His blood pressure fell to 80/20 at one point.
His blood sugar soared to 555.
His weight dropped from 174 to 141 pounds.
He spent 33 days in the hospital.
What makes those numbers even more real is when he rolls down his sock to show the jagged scar that stretches from his knee to the bottom of his calf.
“I’m not going to be popular on the beach,” Rodio said with a laugh. “It looks like I got attacked by a shark.”
Rodio is back at St. Augustine, where he is director of alumni leadership. He arrives at school at 6:30 a.m. and has been at every pre-season practice, but he hasn’t been that active. He’s let veteran assistants Tony Iaconelli and Tom Attanasi — both former Holy Spirit head coaches — do the talking and teaching.
“I’m lucky, really lucky, to have guys like that,” Rodio said.
Rodio has sat at the scorer’s table and talked to his assistants and players during practice breaks. His weight is back up to 159 pounds. Rodio says with a smile that if takes a step on to the court during practice long-time friend Iaconelli immediately throws him off.
“I haven’t been on the floor,” Rodio said. "Has it been hard? Yea. But at least I’m getting a taste of it.”
Rodio is known for his energetic coaching style, standing during games and undoing his tie after the first questionable officials’ call.
He’ll be a lot more mellow Saturday night.
“When I came home from (Magee) I felt weak, very weak,” he said. “As I got stronger, I felt better. Being back here in school is the best therapy for me.”
Rodio says he’s not going to rush it, but he hopes to be more of himself on the sidelines by January.
“I feel,” he said, “I hate to put this way, normal. I’ll be very disappointed if I’m not ready to go by (January/February).”
The Hermits begin this season ranked No. 4 in The Press’ Elite 11. They are a talented, young team and should contend for Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Non-Public A titles. They are probably a season away from being one of the state’s top teams.
After his surgery, doctors told Rodio they weren’t sure when or if he would ever coach again.
Yet he will be with his team Saturday. There is sure to be a big crowd at Ocean City to welcome him.
“My aunt gave me this whole thing about that I’ve helped so many kids and so many people,” Rodio said, “that (God) must have realized you could do more down here, and he kept you here. I don’t know.”
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.