After health scare, St. Augustine coach Paul Rodio ready for season opener: Must win

Coach Paul Rodio will participate in his 45th season opener as St. Augustine Prep head basketball coach when the Hermits meets Lower Cape May Regional 7 p.m. Saturday in an Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend game.

This one will mean more than the other 44.

Rodio, 69, nearly died this fall when he battled a pair of blood clots in his aorta. One of them broke off and traveled to his right leg. He underwent emergency surgery.

Rodio knows exactly how lucky he was.

“When you have blood clots in your aorta, 99% of them travel up to your brain,” Rodio said. “That’s a stroke or your dead instantly. For whatever reason mine went down into my leg. I have no explanation for that.”

Rodio is one of the most accomplished high school basketball coaches in the nation. The Hammonton resident took over the Hermits’ basketball program in the 1977-78 season. Rodio has a South Jersey-best 968 career wins in his 44 seasons, and he’s led the Hermits to five state titles (1982, 1999, 2004, 2011 and 2016).

Rodio’s health issues began in September. Although vaccinated, he contracted COVID-19 that month.