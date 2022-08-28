After a rocky start, Millville opens the 2022 season to rave reviews

OCEAN CITY — After he tossed and turned Saturday night, Millville High School football coach Humberto Ayala probably slept like a baby Sunday.

Jacob Zamot threw four touchdown passes — two of them to highly-recruited sophomore wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks — to propel the Thunderbolts to a 41-10 win over Thomas Jefferson in Ayala’s debut as head coach Sunday morning in Ocean City.

“If you’re not nervous, you’re not a true competitor,” Ayala said. “I was nervous, got four hours of sleep last night. I couldn’t stop running everything through my mind, but I feel I’ve been coaching long enough and been in big games that I can find that level of poise. More than anything, it’s that group of young men that I’m confident in. I know they’re going to make it happen every time.”

The game was part of the Battle at the Beach showcase event, which featured several of the state’s top teams this weekend. Thomas Jefferson, located outside of Pittsburgh, is a perennial Pennsylvania power. Millville won the South/Central Group IV title last season and is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11.

Much of the preseason speculation about Millville centered around how Ayala and Zamot would do in their new roles. Ayala, a Millville assistant the past five seasons, took over as head coach this spring after former coach Dennis Thomas became a Rutgers University assistant.

Meanwhile, Zamot was making his first varsity start at quarterback Sunday.

The Thunderbolts started slowly. They failed to pick up a first down on their first two possessions. Zamot missed on his first four passes.

“There were some pre-game jitters, but after that I kept my head up and there was great play calling. My receivers did their thing,” Zamot said. “I have studs across the board. If I throw a ball in their area, I know my guys are going to make plays for me.”

Late in the first quarter, the Thunderbolts started to look like their old selves.

Zamot threw a 74-yard TD pass to junior wide receiver Ta’Ron Haile to give Millville a 7-3 lead. The Thunderbolts never trailed again.

Brooks, who is one of the state’s best players with scholarship offers from schools such as Oregon, Georgia and Texas A&M, wowed the crowd with two TD catches in the second quarter.

On the first, Brooks caught a simple out pass and appeared stopped on the sideline. But he kept his feet and eventually shook free, stepping out of one of his cleats and sprinting away for the 69-yard score.

“I know I’m a ballplayer,” Brooks said. “I made a statement this game and more statements are to come in following games.”

On the second, he caught the ball in stride on a go route and easily outraced a lone defender for a 95-yard TD.

“We just had to get the jitters out,” Brooks said. “I know how our team is. Once we get those jitters out, game over.”

Brooks finished with four catches for 183 yards and two TDs. Zamot completed seven of 18 attempts for 360 yards. Haile, who also has multiple Division I scholarship offers, caught two passes for 92 yards. Zamot’s four TD passes averaged 80.8 yards.

As impressive as its passing game was, Millville turned to its ground game in the second half to protect its lead. Na’eem Sharp carried 13 times for 119 yards and scored on a 69-yard, fourth-quarter run.

Not to be outdone, the Millville defense shut down the Jefferson offense. Senior linebacker Solomon Massey-Kent had three tackles for a loss for the Thunderbolts.

All in all, it would be to imagine a more successful debut for the Thunderbolts. But they didn’t leave the field content. Millville faces North Jersey power Irvington on Friday at Rutgers University.

“We did two things — we won the special teams game and didn’t turn the ball over,” Ayala said. “Rocky start, which we expected, but we put the ball in our playmakers’ hands and they went to work.”