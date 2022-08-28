 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Frank Vincent
NO. 1 MILLVILLE 41, THOMAS JEFFERSON 10

After a rocky start, Millville opens the 2022 season to rave reviews

  • 0
Humberto Ayala

Millville coach Humberto Ayala talks to team following a 41-10 win over Thomas Jefferson to start the season. It was Ayala's first win as head coach.

 Mike McGarry

OCEAN CITY — After he tossed and turned Saturday night, Millville High School football coach Humberto Ayala probably slept like a baby Sunday.

Jacob Zamot threw four touchdown passes — two of them to highly-recruited sophomore wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks — to propel the Thunderbolts to a 41-10 win over Thomas Jefferson in Ayala’s debut as head coach Sunday morning in Ocean City.

“If you’re not nervous, you’re not a true competitor,” Ayala said. “I was nervous, got four hours of sleep last night. I couldn’t stop running everything through my mind, but I feel I’ve been coaching long enough and been in big games that I can find that level of poise. More than anything, it’s that group of young men that I’m confident in. I know they’re going to make it happen every time.”

The game was part of the Battle at the Beach showcase event, which featured several of the state’s top teams this weekend. Thomas Jefferson, located outside of Pittsburgh, is a perennial Pennsylvania power. Millville won the South/Central Group IV title last season and is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11.

People are also reading…

Much of the preseason speculation about Millville centered around how Ayala and Zamot would do in their new roles. Ayala, a Millville assistant the past five seasons, took over as head coach this spring after former coach Dennis Thomas became a Rutgers University assistant.

Meanwhile, Zamot was making his first varsity start at quarterback Sunday.

The Thunderbolts started slowly. They failed to pick up a first down on their first two possessions. Zamot missed on his first four passes.

“There were some pre-game jitters, but after that I kept my head up and there was great play calling. My receivers did their thing,” Zamot said. “I have studs across the board. If I throw a ball in their area, I know my guys are going to make plays for me.”

Late in the first quarter, the Thunderbolts started to look like their old selves.

Zamot threw a 74-yard TD pass to junior wide receiver Ta’Ron Haile to give Millville a 7-3 lead. The Thunderbolts never trailed again.

Brooks, who is one of the state’s best players with scholarship offers from schools such as Oregon, Georgia and Texas A&M, wowed the crowd with two TD catches in the second quarter.

On the first, Brooks caught a simple out pass and appeared stopped on the sideline. But he kept his feet and eventually shook free, stepping out of one of his cleats and sprinting away for the 69-yard score.

“I know I’m a ballplayer,” Brooks said. “I made a statement this game and more statements are to come in following games.”

On the second, he caught the ball in stride on a go route and easily outraced a lone defender for a 95-yard TD.

“We just had to get the jitters out,” Brooks said. “I know how our team is. Once we get those jitters out, game over.”

Brooks finished with four catches for 183 yards and two TDs. Zamot completed seven of 18 attempts for 360 yards. Haile, who also has multiple Division I scholarship offers, caught two passes for 92 yards. Zamot’s four TD passes averaged 80.8 yards.

As impressive as its passing game was, Millville turned to its ground game in the second half to protect its lead. Na’eem Sharp carried 13 times for 119 yards and scored on a 69-yard, fourth-quarter run.

Not to be outdone, the Millville defense shut down the Jefferson offense. Senior linebacker Solomon Massey-Kent had three tackles for a loss for the Thunderbolts.

All in all, it would be to imagine a more successful debut for the Thunderbolts. But they didn’t leave the field content. Millville faces North Jersey power Irvington on Friday at Rutgers University.

“We did two things — we won the special teams game and didn’t turn the ball over,” Ayala said. “Rocky start, which we expected, but we put the ball in our playmakers’ hands and they went to work.”

+2 
Lotzeir Brooks

Brooks
+2 
Jacob Zamot

Zamot
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Millville 41, Thomas Jefferson 10

Thomas Jefferson;3 0 7 0—10

Millville;7 14 10 10—41

FIRST QUARTER

TJ—Graham 30 field goal

M—Haile 74 pass from Zamot (Raynis kick)

SECOND QUARTER

M—Brooks 69 pass from Zamot (Raynis kick)

M—Brooks 95 pass from Zamot (Raynis kick)

THIRD QUARTER

TJ—Sullivan 22 pass from Evans (Graham kick)

M—Smith III 85 pass from Zamot (Raynis kick)

M—Raynis 32 field goal

FOURTH QUARTER

M—Raynis 32 field goal

M—Sharp 69 run (Raynis kick)

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News