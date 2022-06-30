After 22 years — 10 as athletic director — Marni Henry-Parks leaving Hammonton for Wall

Fans, spectators or parents — usually from the opposing team — would sometimes asked Marni Henry-Parks which athlete was her kid.

The Hammonton High School athletic director is that passionate and dedicated.

"They are all my kids," Henry-Parks would respond.

Henry-Parks made an emotional decision to head back home. On Sunday, she announced on Twitter that she accepted the open athletic director position at Wall Township in Ocean County. Henry-Parks has been the Blue Devils' athletic director for 10 years but has been at the school for the past 22.

Henry-Parks, who graduated from Toms River North in 1989, still has friends and family members near Wall Township. She recently has been trying to move back to that area and just planned on commuting from there to Hammonton. But when this job opened, she could not pass up the opportunity.

“I am so excited," Henry-Parks said. “For me, it is going home. I feel like I will really be able to help Wall. That is a great thing. But it is so bittersweet. For the past 22 years I have been at Hammonton and I have loved it. I love these kids. They are my family.

"Hammonton is my family. Everyone there has been tremendous to me. So, it is really going to be difficult to leave. These coaches are awesome. The community has been so supportive. And just the kids, I’m just going to miss it. I am going to miss the Blue Devils for sure."

Being at Hammonton for so long, Henry-Parks built so many great relationships with students and athletes and was able to meet and interact with everyone in that school," she said. She supported athletes through good and bad times, celebrated with them on the sidelines and watched them some. Henry-Parks remains in contact with former players and families, and she will still follow Hammonton athletics and root for the Blue Devils.

"It breaks my heart because I feel like they are my kids, too," Henry-Parks said. "The parents have trusted me with them. It has just been an honor. My coaches are the best."

Dave Mauriello has been Hammonton's wrestling coach for 17 years and is close with Henry-Parks. He noted how supportive she was of each program and how great she was on social media.

Henry-Parks was very active on Hammonton's Twitter account, @HHSdevilsports, to "highlight and promote what our athletes were doing," which showed how much she cared, Mauriello said.

"She has been a part of the Hammonton culture for quite some time," Mauriello said. "She brought a lot of energy to the position. … Obviously, myself and all the other coaches wish her the best."

Steve Adirzone started at the school as the boys soccer assistant in 2007. He will enter his seventh season as head coach this fall. At every coaches meeting, Henry-Parks always centered it around the kids, Adirzone said.

"She has always been helpful in every regard from scheduling to support of the players," Adirzone said. "She is out there in the community, at the games and always supports the group and lifts them up when they are down. She has been a rock for us in terms of being a constant source of energy for us.

"We will sure miss her and wish her well. … The relationship she built with the student body is second to none. She is respected by the kids and is there for them."

Henry-Parks anticipates doing the same for Wall Township.

Several Wall students were charged with hazing and sex offenses in January after attacks in the football team’s locker room last September and October that led to several suspensions, including coaches and the former athletic director. The team was forced to cancel the rest of their season in 2021 in the middle of playoffs. The players reached a plea agreement in April.

"It's just a great opportunity for me to help them out," Henry-Parks said. "They are going through a transition. I feel like my whole vantage point and the way I view education and athletics, I think, is something Wall really needs right now going through this difficult time."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.