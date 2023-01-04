 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Adrien Laboy's win highlights Middle Township's victory over St. Joseph

There weren’t many bouts Wednesday.

Among the many forfeits, one stood out.

Adrien Laboy defeated Nick Melchiore in the 157-pound match to lead the Middle Township High School Wrestling team to a 78-0 victory over St. Joseph Academy in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division meet Wednesday.

Laboy earned a 12-5 decision and improved to 8-0 on the season. Melchiore, who finished second last season in the District 30 tournament and made the Region 8 tournament, earned all of his points against Laboy from escapes. Laboy placed fourth at districts last year, missing regions.

Middle coach Matt Wolf called the bout the “highlight of the match.”

“He controlled the match from start to finish,” Wolf said of Laboy. “He knew what he was going to have. … We knew he was good. We wanted to get a good match there. Adrien has been working hard, and he knew he was going to have a good match (Friday).”

Laboy has been wrestling at 150 so far this season, but he was able to bump up a weight class to face Melchiore, Wolf said. Laboy won the Palmyra Christmas Tournament Championship and Hammonton Kickoff Tournament titles at 150. Last season, Laboy was 24-6 and wrestled in a tough 144 weight class.

On Wednesday, Laboy had about three or four takedowns, Wolf said.

“Adrien was pretty excited,” Wolf said. “He has been wrestling well.”

At 138, Owen Haas earned an 11-5 decision over Douglas Farinaccio, another key wrestler for the Wildcats. Haas improved to 6-3 on the season. Haas had only won five matches last winter.

“He is having a good year,” Wolf said of Hass. “He works really hard.”

X’Zavier Swinton (144), Max Adelizzi (175) and Charlie Creamer (190) earned quick, first-period pins. Adelizzi improved to 7-1.

“They went really well,” Wolf said of the other matches.

St. Joseph is a small team and has to forfeit a lot of bouts in duals.

“We have some holes that we are going to have to fill,” Wolf said. “It’s harder for a team like St. Joe to exploit those because they only have so many kids, but we have some ability. We just have to keep working at it.

“As far as the season goes, we ask our kids to do two things: show up and work hard. They do that, we will have a good year. We are just trying to get better one day at a time.”

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Boxscore

106: Calvin Parke MT by forfeit

113: Dante Kelly MT by forfeit

120: Charlie Padilla MT by forfeit

126: Connor Rowlands MT by forfeit

132: Donnie Nelson MT by forfeit

138: Owen Haas MT d. Douglas Farinaccio SJ (11-5)

144: X'Zavier Swinton MT p. Colin Steiner (0:58)

150: Troy Murray MT by forfeit 

157: Adrien Laboy MT d. Nick Melchiore (12-5)

165: Isaac White MT by forfeit

175: Max Adelizzi MT p. David Goodwin (0:18)

190: Charlie Creamer MT p. Gavin Steiner (1:04)

215: Nate McCrone MT by forfeit

285: Maurice Matthews MT by forfeit

