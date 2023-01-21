Adrien Laboy continues to win, Middle wrestling defeats Pennsville: Late Friday roundup

Adrien Laboy continued his strong season Friday win a pin to lead the Middle Township High School wrestling team to a 55-17 win over Pennsville in a nonconference dual meet.

Laboy pinned Robert McDade in the 150-pound bout to give the Panthers (6-4) a 28-15 lead. Previously this season, Laboy (15-1) won the Palmyra Christmas Tournament Championship and the Hammonton Kickoff Tournament titles.

Friday's match, which was the Panthers' second straight win, started at 106 with Middle's Calvin Parke winning by forfeit. Pennsville's Christopher Daniels tied the match 6-6 with a pin at 133.

The Panthers' Dante Jackson earned a 15-1 major decision at 110 to make the score 10-6. That lead extended to 16-6 after a Pennsville disqualification.

Pennsville won two straight bouts to cut its deficit to 16-15. Middle's X`Zavier Swinton (144), Laboy, Isaac White (157), Samuel Keppel (165) and Max Adelizzi won the next five bouts to extend the lead to 43-15.

Teammates Kani Perry. (215) and Maurice Matthews (285) won the last two bouts by pin.

Boys basketball

Bridgeton 61, Pleasantville 58: Zikwon Anderson scored 19 to go with five rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-12). Jameel Purnell scored 11 and got 14 rebounds. Zamir Chance scored 10 and had nine rebounds. Rodrigo Gonzalez and Xzayvion Sharpe each had seven rebounds. Sharpe and Nazir Montalvo each scored eight. Gonzalez scored three, Luis Rivera two.

The Greyhounds fell to 8-9.

Atlantic City 47, Middle Twp. 37: Chris Finks scored 14 for the Vikings (7-7), who won their third straight game. Hasanur Freeman and Mikel Jones each scored 11. Ky Gilliam scored six, Frank Gilliam five.

Re Ale Basquine scored 12 for the Panthers (8-6). Bubba McNeil scored 10, Jamir McNeil eight. Aydan Howell scored seven. Middle had won five of its last six games before Friday.

Triton Reg. 73, Buena Reg. 28: Jaden DelValle scored 13 for the Chiefs (3-14), and Michael Ernst added. 10. Alijah Daughtry scored three, and Troy Gregory added two. Miles Jones scored 18 for Triton (10-5).

Point Pleasant Beach 80, Lacey Twp. 79 (OT): Ryan Fitzgerald scored 23 for the Lions (6-7), who trailed 34-31 at halftime and tied the game 51-51 through three quarters. After the fourth, the game was tied at 67-all. Chris Venturoso scored 20 and had seven rebounds for Lacey. Dylan Hall scored 12 to go with seven assists. Troy Buxton added eight points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Joe Miereles scored seven to go with five blocks and four rebounds. Logan Brash scored six, Trevor Santucci three.

Kevin Burns scored a game-high 24 for Point Pleasant Beach (9-4).

Girls basketball

Bridgeton 40, Schalick 27: The Bulldogs (13-3) won their sixth straight game. Sophomore Adelina Wilks scored a team-leading 16 for Bridgeton. Jamya Mosley scored 10, and Clar'nayja Acevedo added six. Imara James scored four, and Theonna Carroll and Jayla Bowman each added two. Bridgeton led 20-9 at halftime.

Angeline Chomo scored 16 for Schalick (4-7).

Barnegat 44, Toms River South 32: Cara McCoy scored 21 for the Bengals (9-7). She added six rebounds, three assists and four steals. Emma Thornton scored 13 points and added 19 rebounds and four assists. Madysen Plescho and Sydney Collins each scored five. The visiting Bengals led 25-21 after three quarters and outscored Toms River South 19-11 in the fourth.

For Toms River South (3-11), Meaghan Weatherstone scored eight and added 11 rebounds. Madeline Krohn added eight points, three rebounds and three steals. Cara Cribbin scored six to go with nine rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Holy Spirit 56, Cape May Tech 17: Sabrina Little scored 14 for the host Spartans (10-4). Hanna Watson scored nine. Kira Murray and Millinda Marigliano each scored five, and Reilly Byrnes and Lauren Cella both added four. Alexa Fitzgerald (three) and Kaitlyn Abbott, Angelina Bell, Cece Bell, Laura Livingston, Ava Catona and Kendall Murphy (two each) also scored.

Emma Drumm, Kiana DAntuono and Hayli Estes each scored four for Cape May Tech (3-5).