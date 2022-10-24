Adelina Wilks scores 3, Bridgeton defeats Wildwood Catholic: Roundup

Adelina Wilks scored three goals to lead the Bridgeton High School girls soccer team to a 3-1 victory over Wildwood Catholic in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision game Monday.

Ana Patino Cardenas and Alexia Sandoval each added an assist for the Bulldogs (7-11). Emily Perez made 14 saves.

Lily King scored off an assist from Megan Feketics for Wildwood Catholic (5-6-1). Grace Murphy made 14 saves.

Boys soccer

Vineland 1, Cedar Creek 0: Adolfo Jimenez scored in the 73rd minute for the Fighting Clan (7-6-5). Tristan DeLeon made seven saves. Kyle O'Connor made seven for Cedar Creek (5-8-5).

Millville 5, ACIT 0: Shaun McCarthy scored four goals and added an assist for the Thunderbolts (10-5-1). Jesiah Cruz added a goal and assist. Griffon Dash, Owen Gilson and Terron Stevenson each had an assist. Matthew Sooy made six saves.

Stamatis Kartofilis made eight saves for the Red Hawks (4-10-1).

Ocean City 5, Lower Cape May Reg. 0: Wade Hudak scored twice for the Red Raiders (12-3-1). Jon Leap, Connor Smith, Tanner Bell each scored once. Ocean City led 3-0 at halftime. Anderson Ryan made 10 saves for the Caper Tigers (7-11).

Girls volleyball

No. 10 Barnegat 2, Lacey Twp. 0: The Bengals (11-6) won both sets 25-22, 25-22. Ashley Berger finished with three kills, three service pints and two aces. Barnegat is No. 10 in. The Press Elite 11.

Emily Hauptvogel finished with 10 kills, nine digs, three service points and two aces for Lacey (5-13). Shayla Haemmerle added 10 digs and three service points. Riley Mahan had six service points, five assists, four digs, three aces and two kills.