Adam Dille scores twice to lead Cape May Tech: Roundup

The Cape May Tech boys soccer team held off Wildwood to win 2-1 on Wednesday in a nonconference match.

Adam Dille scored twice to give Tech (3-6) a 2-0 lead. Ethan Morford and Jeremiah McGonigle assisted on a goal each.

Wildwood Catholic’s Jimmy Kane scored to cut the lead to 2-1.

Nick Boehm made 14 saves for Tech, and Jack Cavenas made 12 for Wildwood (0-6).

Middle Township 4, Lower Cape May Reg. 0: Steve Berrodin scored twice, and Lucas Matthews and Landon Osmundsen each had a goal for the Panthers (9-0). Vincent Povio, Eddie Hirsch, Matt Sgrignoili and Berrodin each had assists. Devon Bock made five saves, and Lower’s (4-4) Anderson Ryan made 15 stops.

Oakcrest 1, Absegami 0: Jack O’Brien scored and Clayton Husta had the assist in the first half for the Falcons (5-1-3). Absegami fell to 0-8.

Field hockey

Lacey Township 8, Manchester Township 0: Autumn Mangan scored three, and Zoey Smith had two goals and an assist to lead the Lions (7-1-1). Brooke McGinley, Sydnie Glover and Brooklynn Bell each scored. Isabelle Merola had three assists, and Caitlin Jerbek and Layla Baran added assists. Maeve Meehan made a save. Manchester fell to 1-5-2.

Barnegat 3, Pinelands Reg. 0: Alyson Sojak scored twice, and Camryn White added a goal for the Bengals (6-2-1). Emila Ercolino, Jayna Greenblatt and Patience Mares each had an assist. Emalie Menegus made 11 saves. Pinelands’ (3-4) Emma Kohler made 29 stops.

Football

A pair of high school football games have been shifted from Saturday to Friday because of the threat of Hurricane Ian.

St. Joseph Academy (2-1) will play at Cedar Creek (2-3) at 2 p.m. Friday. Absegami (0-4) and Oakcrest (4-1) will also play at 2 p.m. Friday.