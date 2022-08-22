Across region, high school fall sports teams go to work

South Jersey high schools came alive Monday.

Official practices for cross country, soccer, field hockey, gymnastics and girls volleyball began. Football and girls tennis started earlier this month.

“There’s a lot of buzz,” Absegami athletic director and Cape-Atlantic League president Steve Fortis said Monday afternoon. “The building is a whole lot louder today than it’s been the past couple of weeks. You get that sound of noise coming down the hallway, and you say, ‘That’s this team.’ It’s good. The kids are excited. It gets them back into their routine. It’s that time of year.”

Regular season football games begin this week and girls tennis matches Sept. 6. All other varsity regular seasons will start Sept. 8.

“It’s nice that they spread the start dates out,” Fortis said. “It really took a lot of pressure off our medical staff to get all the physicals done. So far, knock on wood, it’s been a smooth start.”

A look at some teams that gathered Monday as the ramp up to the regular season begins:

EHT girls soccer

Christian Wiech is preparing for his 11th season as the varsity girls soccer coach at Egg Harbor Township.

"This was probably one of the best 'Day 1s' our program has seen in a long time," Wiech said, citing the players' energy level and commitment. "They came to play today. There's a lot of hungry kids looking for roster spots. I'm super happy with how it went today."

About 40 girls showed up Monday morning, and the Eagles expect to find a role for all of them in the program. In eight of the past 10 years, EHT fielded freshman, junior varsity and varsity teams. The numbers likely won't support a freshman team this fall, but there will be a place in the program for any girl who wants to be part of it, Wiech said.

"Our hope and our plan is to make sure every kid has a shot to participate in soccer here at Egg Harbor Township High School."

Fielding competitive teams is a goal, but it's not the only goal, he said. So some students could find roles as practice players or team managers.

"End of the day," Wiech said, "we want to meet the emotional and social needs of the students."

The Eagles lost a chunk of last year's team to graduation, so there are opportunities to earn playing time. "We're hoping to develop leaders in our upperclassmen," he said.

Not a lot of time was spent on the team rules Monday because those things are covered during the optional summer practices. Players are expected to sign a contract acknowledging the rules and expectations.

The Eagles' first day included fitness tests, speed and agility drills, competitions and more. They'll do more as this first week goes on, and the girls get feedback along the way so they understand why and where they fit into the program.

"Part of our tryout process is to help the girls self-assess where they are at this point," Wiech said.

OC boys cross country

The Ocean City boys cross country team practiced Monday evening for two reasons.

First, cooler temperatures and less humidity than during the afternoon.

Second, it makes it easier for the athletes who are still working summer jobs.

Scheduling practice around work schedules is something many Atlantic and Cape May county schools must navigate.

“We have a lot of lifeguards and kids who work on the Boardwalk during the day,” Red Raiders coach Matt Purdue said. “They’re an important part of the labor force.”

The Red Raiders planned a 7-mile run Monday.

Later this week, the Red Raiders will take a road trip to Holmdel Park (Monmouth County), the site of this fall's state group championships and the Meet of Champions.

“It sets a goal,” Purdue said, “that we’re hopefully gong to be racing there later in November.”

Vineland girls tennis

The high school girls tennis season begins a bit sooner than other fall sports, so practices started sooner, also. Vineland began Aug. 17.

"We have about 24 girls, and that's a ton for us," coach Vince Luciano said. "Last year we had about 16. There's an influx of freshmen and those inexperienced in the sport.

"Practices have gone very well and been very competitive. In our sport, we have what we call 'challenge matches' to see which players will be in the lineup. That's what we've been doing the first few days."

With mostly non-seniors last year, Vineland went 10-11-1 overall, including 8-6-1 in the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference.

"We're still a young team and may only have two seniors in the lineup," Luciano said.

LCM field hockey

The Lower Township area had rain and some lightning Monday, so the Lower Cape May Regional field hockey team practiced indoors on the artificial turf in the school's adjoining field house.

"The turnout was about 25 girls, the same number we've had all summer," coach Anne Bracken said. "The practice was two hours. Everyone was real excited about practice, and they can't wait for the season to start. We have a lot of new girls. Eight freshmen.

"We did conditioning and stick skills and watched film. We were in a tournament at Stockton (University) on August 13, and we had film of that. The fieldhouse has a field hockey net, so we did some shooting."

The Caper Tigers went 15-3 overall in 2021 and finished second at 12-2 in the Cape-Atlantic League National Conference. But nine senior starters from that team graduated, including first-team Press All-Stars Maddie Schiffbauer and Maggie Boyle.

"We have many who were juniors and sophomores last year who can step into those roles, and some freshmen who will, too," Bracken said.

Middlegirls volleyball

With only three seniors, the Middle Township girls volleyball team is a young group. The Panthers also had only three seniors last year.

"We had a pretty group of about 20 to 25 today, including the returnees," coach Nicole Robinson said. "It was my best first practice in my five years of coaching. The majority were freshmen and sophomores, and some of them had experience playing. I could tell right away that some of them were further along than I thought."

Robinson worked with the team on passing and basic setting, movements and contact.

"They were a very excited group, and that got me excited," Robinson said. "I've got a good team to build."