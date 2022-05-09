ACIT softball teams tops Middle Township 6-1: Roundup

The ACIT softball team beat Middle Township 5-1 on Monday.
Samantha Passalaqua went 3 for 3 with a triple for the Red Hawks (7-8).
Marissa Neff was 2 for 3 with a triple, and and Ella Feehan went 2 for 3. Winning pitcher Maura Furst gave up six hits and struck out seven.
Middle fell to 7-13.
Barnegat 11, Jackson Liberty 5: Barnegat’s Mikayla Klein went 2 for 3 with a double, and A.J. Kappmeier was 2 for 4 with a run and two RBIs for the host Bengals (8-8).
Winning pitcher Jamison Hogan went the distance and gave up eight hits, struck out nine and walked two.
For Jackson Liberty (2-14), Jessica Cannestro had a double and a single and Julie Georgiano had two hits.
Woodstown 7, Wildwood 0: Woodstown (11-3) had 13 hits and scored four runs in the second inning, one in the fifth and two in the sixth. Imene Fathi had the only hit for visiting Wildwood (2-7).
Baseball
Wildwood 5, Glassboro 4: The host Warriors (6-6) trailed 4-0 but rallied with two runs in the sixth inning and three in the seventh. Joey Mormile went 2 for 3 for Wildwood and Dom Troiano scored twice. Glassboro dropped to 5-8.
