ACIT makes bracket title game

The Atlantic County Institute of Technology boys basketball team beat Barnegat 48-41 on Monday at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic at the Wildwoods Convention Center in Wildwood.
The game was a Bill Osborn Memorial Bracket semifinal.
Jayden Lopez scored 16 points for the Red Hawks (2-1), including 12 in the first half as ACIT took a 21-16 lead. Nasir Tucker added 10 points for ACIT, and Zaheer Owens had nine. Other scorers for the Red Hawks were Desi Stroud (7), Jayden Dixon (4) and Zahir Davis-Roberts (2).
For Barnegat (1-3), Joseph Bivins led with 16 points and Jamari Smith had 10. Logan Kreudl added nine points, and other scorers were Mason Krey (6) and Shikeith Gordon (2).
ACIT will meet Boys Latin of Philadelphia at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in the bracket championship game. Barnegat will play Cumberland Regional at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday in the consolation game.
Boys Latin of Philadelphia 72, Cumberland Regional 25: Perry Fields topped Boys Latin with 23 points in the Bill Osborn semifinal. Amarian Kellom scored 12 points, Devon Bell 10. For Cumberland, Lukas Weist scored eight, Riddel Palmer seven, and Drew Nakai and Ahmad Smith-Taylor had four apiece.
Elsewhere
St. Joseph Academy 82, League Bound Academy 57: Arnoldo Rodriguez scored 21 points for St. Joseph (4-0) in a showcase game played at St. Augustine Prep. The Wildcats are No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. Ja’son Prevard had 20 points and Jared Demara added 10.
Girls basketballBoardwalk Basketball Classic
John Carlson Memorial Bracket
Millville 44, Cumberland Regional 12: Millville’s San’aa Doss led with 14 points in the bracket semifinal game in Wildwood, and Brooke Joslin scored 11. Juliana Wilson added eight, and other scorers were Aaniyah Street (6), Dah’Jhane Williams (4) and Camyre Allen (1). Millville improved to 2-2.
For the Colts (0-3), Skylar Robinson scored five, Dinyah Brisbone three, and Cioni Simmons and Courtney Gillenwater had two apiece.
Millville will play Our Lady of Mercy Academy in the bracket championship game at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Wildwoods Convention Center. Cumberland will play Oakcrest in a consolation game at 10:45 a.m.
Our Lady of Mercy Academy 61, Oakcrest 16: Savannah Prescott led OLMA (3-1) with 15 points and Drew Coyle scored 12. Madelyn Bernhardt and Sophie Sacco added eight and seven points, respectively, and Madison Palek, Gianna Patitucci and McKenzie Palek each had five. Eriana Fedee had four points. Oakcrest dropped to 0-2.
Big Al Nerenberg Memorial Bracket
Wildwood Catholic Academy 47, MaST Community Charter 26: Kaci Mikulski scored 15 points for the Crusaders in the bracket semifinal, and Kimmy Casiello added 11. Ava Vogdes and Ella McCabe had eight and seven points, respectively. Also scoring were Carly Murphy (4) and Reagan Flickenger (2).
Saniyah Washington led MaST with nine points.
Wildwood Catholic will play Woodbury at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday for the bracket championship.
Score at the Shore
Mainland Regional 71, Neptune 48: Camryn Dirkes led Mainland’s balanced offense with 17 points in the first-round game at Southern Regional. Ava Mazur scored 12 points for the Mustangs (4-0), who are No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. Kaitlyn Boggs, Kasey Bretones and Bella Mazur each contributed 10 points, and Sydney Stokes had eight. McKenna Pontari added four points. Mainland outscored Neptune 43-20 in the middle quarters.
For Neptune (2-1), Amaya Evans scored 18 points, and Ahjanae Young had 16.
Indoor track and fieldRoberts-Bogin wins in N.Y: Pleasantville High School’s Xander Roberts-Bogin continued his strong start to the indoor track and field season Monday.
The junior finished first at the Ocean Breeze Holiday Festival in the 400-meter run 49.80 seconds Monday. The event was held at Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility in Staten Island, New York.
His time is ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 7 in the country.
Roberts-Bogin also finished third in the 600-meter run at the 67th Bishop Loughlin Games at Ocean Breeze on Dec. 18. His time of 1:24.77 was ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 5 in the country.
