ACIT makes bracket title game

St. Joseph Academy 82, League Bound Academy 57: Arnoldo Rodriguez scored 21 points for St. Joseph (4-0) in a showcase game played at St. Augustine Prep. The Wildcats are No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. Ja’son Prevard had 20 points and Jared Demara added 10.

Girls basketballBoardwalk Basketball Classic

John Carlson Memorial Bracket

Millville 44, Cumberland Regional 12: Millville’s San’aa Doss led with 14 points in the bracket semifinal game in Wildwood, and Brooke Joslin scored 11. Juliana Wilson added eight, and other scorers were Aaniyah Street (6), Dah’Jhane Williams (4) and Camyre Allen (1). Millville improved to 2-2.

For the Colts (0-3), Skylar Robinson scored five, Dinyah Brisbone three, and Cioni Simmons and Courtney Gillenwater had two apiece.

Millville will play Our Lady of Mercy Academy in the bracket championship game at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Wildwoods Convention Center. Cumberland will play Oakcrest in a consolation game at 10:45 a.m.