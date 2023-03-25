The Lake Lenape Sprints I high school crew regatta consisted of 20 races Saturday in Mays Landing.
All the races were 1,500 meters.
The Atlantic County Institute of Technology girls team won three races. The ACIT novice eight won in 6 minutes, 57.76 seconds. The Red Hawks’ varsity four was first in 7:03.57, and the doubles crew won in 8:26.75.
The Ocean City girls junior eight won in 6:02.87, beating Moorestown by 4.12 seconds. The Red Raiders’ girls lightweight four was first in 6:52.20.
St. Augustine won the boys lightweight-four race in 6:47.30.
Moorestown, a guest team, won four races, including the boys second eight, boys junior eight, girls freshman eight and girls novice eight. Kearny, another guest team, took the boys varsity-four race in 6:03.40.
The Egg Harbor Township girls junior four won in 6:54.71. The Absegami girls novice four was first in 7:17.35. The Holy Spirit B boys doubles crew beat the Holy Spirit A crew in 7:26.53.
Varsity-eight race results were not yet available.
The Lake Lenape Sprints II will be held next Saturday.
