ACIT girls top Cedar Creek 41-29: Roundup

The ACIT girls basketball team beat host Cedar Creek 41-29 in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Monday.
Grace Speer led ACIT with 28 points, and Daphne Gonzalez-Mora added nine. The Hawks (4-5) led 24-16 at halftime. For Cedar Creek (2-5), Emonie Taylor and Ashley Nicolichia scored 10 and nine, respectively.
Absegami 49, Middle Township 40: Jackie Fortis scored 17 points for Absegami, and Reese Downey and Chi Chi Wokocha added 10 apiece. Jada Elston topped Middle with 25 points, and Mia Elisano contributed eight.
Boys basketball
ACIT 51, Absegami 36: Jayden Lopez scored 21 points for the host Hawks (7-3), and Desi Stroud had 10. Zaheer Owens contributed six, Eric Williams five. Rameer Pender led Absegami (4-7) with 10 points, and Deshawn Hathaway had eight. Charles Jerkins added six.
Cedar Creek 45, Delsea Regional 36: Isaiah Valentin and Sean Snyder scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Cedar Creek (3-7) in a game played in Gloucester City. Ramar Cook added nine, and Julian Nunez and Jeffrey Marano had five apiece. Sadique Powell topped Delsea (3-8) with 13, and Cole Parks and Abe Morton both contributed nine.
Bridgeton 56, Penns Grove 54: Bridgeton led 38-32 after three quarters in an MLK Classic game Sunday. Deshawn Mosley scored 13 points for Bridgeton, and Jabril Bowman had 12 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Angel Smith added 11 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks, and Richard Mosley contributed eight points. For Penns Grove (2-6), Quadir Spikes led with 16 points and Anthony Thomas had 13.
Indoor track and fieldThe Pleasantville High School boys sprint medley team finished third in 3 minutes, 45.76 seconds in the state Group II relay championships at the Bennett Center in Toms River. Lower Cape May placed fourth in the boys sprint medley in 3:47.38. The Caper Tigers also were fourth in the boys distance medley in 11:08.53.
On Sunday at the state Group III championships, Mainland Regional finished second in the girls 4x51.5-meter shuttle hurdles relay in 34.96 seconds at the Bennett Center. Ocean City also was fourth in the boys distance medley in 11:00.45. O.C. placed fifth in the boys 4x800 relay in 8:38.94. Mainland was sixth in the boys 4x55 shuttle hurdles in 37.12.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.