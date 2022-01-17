ACIT girls top Cedar Creek 41-29: Roundup

The ACIT girls basketball team beat host Cedar Creek 41-29 in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Monday.

Grace Speer led ACIT with 28 points, and Daphne Gonzalez-Mora added nine. The Hawks (4-5) led 24-16 at halftime. For Cedar Creek (2-5), Emonie Taylor and Ashley Nicolichia scored 10 and nine, respectively.

Absegami 49, Middle Township 40: Jackie Fortis scored 17 points for Absegami, and Reese Downey and Chi Chi Wokocha added 10 apiece. Jada Elston topped Middle with 25 points, and Mia Elisano contributed eight.

Boys basketball

ACIT 51, Absegami 36: Jayden Lopez scored 21 points for the host Hawks (7-3), and Desi Stroud had 10. Zaheer Owens contributed six, Eric Williams five. Rameer Pender led Absegami (4-7) with 10 points, and Deshawn Hathaway had eight. Charles Jerkins added six.

Cedar Creek 45, Delsea Regional 36: Isaiah Valentin and Sean Snyder scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Cedar Creek (3-7) in a game played in Gloucester City. Ramar Cook added nine, and Julian Nunez and Jeffrey Marano had five apiece. Sadique Powell topped Delsea (3-8) with 13, and Cole Parks and Abe Morton both contributed nine.