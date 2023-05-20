The ACIT baseball team scored in the bottom of the eight inning Friday en route to an 8-7 victory over Wildwood in a nonconference game.

Logan Ruga went 2 for 3 with a triple, two RBIs and a run for the Red Hawks (9-13), who had scored in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings. Carmine Sausto went 2 for 5 with two RBIs and a run.

Angelo Gonzalez went 2 for 2 with a double, a run and an RBI. Carmine Sausto struck out nine in six innings to earn the win. Angel Mojica, Billy Estergren, Kevin Reyes, Josh Witmer and Anthony Gaitano each scored once.

For Wildwood (12-10), Jake Craig singled to go with two RBIs and a run. Junior Hans scored twice and drove in one run. Joey Mormile had two runs. Novian Craig and Ryan Jarvie each scored once. The Warriors scored three in the top of the sixth to take a 7-6 lead.

Cedar Creek 5, Millville 2: Anthony Letizia struck out three and allowed five hits in 3 2/3 innings to earn the win.

Sean O'Kane went 3 for 4 for Cedar Creek (18-7). Jerry McGowan went 2 for 3 and scored twice. Anthony Letizia doubled and scored once. Adam Smith singled and scored. Scott McConnell scored once.

The Thunderbolts fell to 12-10.

Clearview Reg. 7, Egg Harbor Twp. 6: The Pioneers (9-12) scored the go-ahead run in the top of the eight inning.

For the winners, Noah Sari and Andrew Pron each went 2 for 2 with a run. Noah Danza singled and had two RBIs. Gage Petrutz scored twice.

Jacob Cagna doubled and had three RBIs for the Eagles (13-11). Joey Velardi went 2 for 4 with two runs. Zach McLaughlin doubled to go with an RBI and a run. Jackson Conroy went 2 for 3 with a run. Cameron Flukey singled and scored. Jason Salsbery went 2 for 5 with a run. Salsbery and Lawson McIntosh each struck out three.

Atlantic Christian 17, Cumberland Christian 1: The Cougars' Charlie Costello and Logan Benson combined for 15 strikeouts and allowed one hit and one run.

The Cougars improved to 6-3 against Tri-State Christian Athletic Conference opponents. Seth Phillips doubled twice. Robbie Barberio went 3 for 4, and Josh Merlino went 2 for 4.

Cumberland 31, Bridgeton 0: Charles Levick went 2 for 3 with a homer, five RBIs and two runs for Cumberland (13-8), which scored 11 in both the first and third innings.

The Colts had 18 hits. Justen Pace struck out five and allowed just one hit in four innings to earn the win. Ryan Criss went 3 for 6 with three RBIs and two runs. David Bennett wemt 3 for 5 with three RBIs and three runs. Mark Sooy went 2 for 5 with a triple, five RBIs and five runs. Jake Ingegneri singled to go with three RBIs and three runs. Cole Samuels scored four and added an RBI.

Marshon Green doubled for Bridgeton (2-22).