ACIT edges Wildwood 3-1: Roundup

The Atlantic County Institute of Technology baseball team scored two runs in the top of the sixth inning and one in the seventh to beat host Wildwood 3-1 Friday in a nonleague game.

Winning pitcher Logan Ruga gave up four hits, struck out 11 and walked one He also hit a double and scored a run.

Sean Kellerman had one hit and scored for the Red Hawks (2-2), and Brady Walk added a hit and an RBI.

For Wildwood (2-2), pitcher Dom Troiano gave up six hits, walked four and struck out three. Junior Hans doubled. Wildwood scored in the second inning.

Holy Spirit 10, Lower Cape May Reg. 0: Winning pitcher Connor Lamenteer gave up two hits in a five-inning victory. He struck out seven and walked one. Ryan Spina went 3 for 3 with a double, two runs and four RBIs, and Trevor Cohen was 2 for 3 with a triple, three runs and an RBI. Torrance Cooper added two hits and a run, and Kyle Lamenteer doubled. The Spartans improved to 3-2, and Lower dropped to 1-3.

Buena Reg. 7, Haddon Heights 6: Ryley Betts had two RBIs and scored twice for the Chiefs (2-0). Brady Betts hit two singles and drove in ne run. Zachary Strouse, Cole Shover, Charlie Saglimbeni, Vinnie Dalponte and Carano Aidan each scored once. Zachary Strouse struck out four in four innings. Joey Kurtz had three strikeouts in 21/3 innings.

Pleasantville 20, Atlantic City 10: Adonis Diaz had five RBIs, scored three and homered for the Greyhounds (3-0). Darian Prensa drove in three runs, scored three and hit two doubles. Reylin Reyes added two RBIs and scored once. Luis Parra-Bautista scored three and had two RBIs. Anthony Vasquez scored three and drove in one. Giovanni Rosado struck out five in four innings.

Pleasantville led 12-3 after the first inning.

Matt Master had three RBIs, scored twice ad tripled for the Vikings (2-4). Jackson Barrie drove in two. Drew Storr scored two runs. Brendon Cahill scored twice and had an RBI. Jacob Downing and Vince Conroy each had an RBI. Barrie struck out three in 22/3 innings.

Middle Twp. 21, Atlantic City 5 (from Thursday): Ben Harris, scored three, had two RBIs and doubled twice for the Panthers (2-2). Michael Adelizzi scored three, doubled and had an RBI. Vincent Povio added three RBIs and scored once. Owen Hall scored three runs. Tyler McDevitt singled twice, scored and had an RBI. Matthew Barcas scored twice. Nick Fonseca struck out six in five innings.

Middle scored five in the first inning and three in the seventh.

Drew Storr hit three singles and scored twice for the Vikings (2-3). Matt Master, Oldis Zappata, Jacob Downing and Brendon Cahill each had an RBI. Master also singled twice and scored. Zappata and Zach Dinter each pitched two innings and struck out one.

Softball

Egg Harbor Twp. 4, Clearview Reg. 1: Kayla Dollard and Payton Colbert each had an RBI and scored once for the Eagles (3-0). Natalia Stewart and Kiki Schlemo also scored. Sienna Walterson and Madison Biddle each had an RBI. Biddle doubled. EHT scored all of its runs in the fourth inning. Kiki Schlemo pitched a complete game.

Brooke Hickson hit an RBI single for Clearview (3-3).

Our Lady of Mercy 10, Atlantic City 1: Maggie Douglas went 2 for 3 with four runs and an RBI for host OLMA (2-1), and Destiny Ragsdale was 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI. Samantha Mazzone had a double and two RBIs. Winning pitcher Emma Douglas allowed two hits in seven innings, walked two and struck out 12. She also doubled and scored.

Holy Spirit 9, Lower Cape May Reg. 7: Alex Graffius had two RBIs and scored for the Spartans (1-1), who earned their first win. Mia Merlino scored twice and drove in a run. Ava Voois and Lily Hagan each scored.

Lower led 7-3 after two innings. Spirit scored two in the third and three in the fourth.

Jenna Ziemba drove in four runs and homered for the Caper Tigers (0-3). Hailey Elwell singled twice, scored two runs and had an RBI. Isabella Arbelo Miranda also drove in a run. Lexi Cremin scored twice. Ziemba pitched a complete game and struck out two.

Cumberland Reg. 11, Triton Reg. 6: Shayla Richmond homered, had three RBIs and scored twice for the Colts (1-1). Katelyn Edminster doubled, had two RBIs and scored once. Isabella Torres scored two runs. Cioni Simmons scored twice. Gianna Trexler pitched a complete game with five strikeouts.

Triton fell to 0-4.

Boys lacrosse

Mainland Reg. 18, Absegami 3: Joe DeGaetano, Nick Rodgers and Jack Venneman scored three goals apiece to lead the host Mustangs (1-2) to their first win of the season. DeGaetano added four assists. Jude Maurer and Jack Walcoff each scored twice. Absegami fell to 1-2.

Girls lacrosse

Mainland Reg. 21, Absegami 0: The Mustangs (3-1) scored 11 in the first half. Charlotte Walcoff scored five and had an assist. Julianna Medina and Eva Blanco each added four goals. Jane Meade scored twice. Ava Sheeran had one goal and an assist. Sofia Day, Lani Ford, Kendall Fuetterer, Caroline Sher and Anna Vicente each scored once. Kylie Kurtz made two saves.

Absegami fell to 0-3.

Holy Spirit 18, Cedar Creek 3: Maggie Cella scored three and had two assists for the Spartans (3-1). Hanna Watson and Aggie Forte each scored three and added two assists. Maddie Abbott had three goals and an assist. Taylor Murphy added two assists. Emma Watson had two assists and a goal. Mariah Nell, Sophie Sobocinski, Riley Mensch, Kira Murray and Leah Corkhill each scored once. Destiny Collazo made two saves.

The Spartans led 14-3 at halftime.

Cedar Creek fell to 2-2.

Lower Cape May Reg. 14, Oakcrest 1: Maggie Boyle, Sabrina Faulkner, Tessa Hueber and Maddie Schiffbauer each scored two goals for host Lower Cape May (3-1), and Julia Gibson had a goal and four assists. Jenna O’Neill had six ground balls. Rachel Carson scored for Oakcrest (0-5).

Millville 10, Atlantic City 4: The visiting Thunderbolts (2-2) scored five goals in each half. Atlantic City dropped to 1-4.

Boys volleyball

Southern Reg. 2, Toms River South 0 (from Thursday): The Rams (4-0) won by set scores of 25-5, 25-9. Angelo Addiego had 18 assists, five digs, five service points and three aces for Southern. Nick Piserchia added 10 service points. Lucas Kean had five kills, Nick DiMaria and Matthew Rekuc three each. Matthew Leonard finished with five service points and three kills.

Toms River South fell to 0-2.

