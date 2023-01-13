ACIT defeats Atlantic City 35-34 on Zahir Davis' basket in final seconds

MAYS LANDING — There was not an empty seat in Atlantic County Institute of Technology’s gymnasium when the Red Hawks hosted Atlantic City on Friday night.

Some fans had to stand.

Both the atmosphere and the finish were electric.

Zahir Davis scored with about 11 seconds remaining to lead the Red Hawks to a thrilling 35-34 victory over the Vikings in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game.

ACIT trailed 34-30, but Davis made a jumper and was fouled. He made the free throw to make it 34-33. The Red Hawks got the ball back after Abdul Hawkins stole it, and Davis scored the go-ahead basket.

The gym erupted.

“I’m feeling great. I’m feeling great,” Davis said. “We needed this win. The crowd was crazy. I was feeling it. My team was feeling it. We needed this one.”

Atlantic City had another possession with under 10 seconds left but turned the ball over at half-court. Time expired, and fans, cheerleaders and players rushed the court.

Davis was mobbed.

“It just came to me,” he said. “I let the game come to me. It feels great. We’ve been wanting this. This feels great.”

Davis scored eight points, all in the second half.

“He’s a hard-working kid,” Red Hawks coach Byron Nelson said. Nelson noted Davis will play football next season at Shippensburg University.

“He’s one of our captains and gets the guys going on a daily basis. He just works so hard. I’m so proud of him. He made big plays down the stretch when we had two players foul out.”

The Red Hawks improved to 8-3, while the Vikings fell to 4-7. Nelson and Atlantic City coach Wayne Nelson are brothers. Andrew Nelson, their younger sibling, is Byron’s assistant.

“It was great,” Byron Nelson said. “We battled adversity all game. We didn’t shoot the ball well. We didn’t play well. We battled adversity, but that’s just who we are. We are a tough team.

“Atlantic City is a tough team. They played their butts off, man. I knew they would. My brother is a hell of a coach. I give him all my respect. But at the end of the day, I want to beat him.”

Atlantic City led 23-17 after three.

In the fourth, the Vikings built almost a 10-point lead late. Hawkins’ 3 cut the Red Hawks’ deficit to 27-26, and Desi Stroud’s basket made it 28-27. The game was tied 30-30 with under a minute remaining.

The Vikings’ Hasanur Freeman was fouled with 46.8 seconds remaining and made both free throws to give his team a 32-30 lead. Tysir Jones was fouled with 36.1 seconds remaining and extended the lead to 34-30.

“I have been in situations like this all the time,” Davis said. “We rose to the challenge. We had a rough game Wednesday (a loss to Millville) and came back Thursday and prepared for the moment.”

For ACUT, Stroud scored seven, and Quintana and Nasir Tucker each scored six. Jayden Lopez and Hawkins each scored three, and Yamdry Hernandez added two.

Freeman led Atlantic City with 10 points, and Mikel Jones added nine. Chris Finks scored five, and Tysir Jones had four. Nas Gordy-Harris added two.

“We talked about (with his team). This is going to turn into a rivalry, and that’s how rivalry games go,” Byron Nelson said. “It was neck-and-neck. Teams went on runs. It’s going to go down to the wire each game, I hope so. I didn’t want to come in here and be a blowout (Friday) either way. I wanted to play the whole 32 minutes.”

Neither team scored in the first couple minutes of the game, but Jones opened the scoring to give the Vikings a 2-0. The Red Hawks made the score 6-2, a run highlighted by Jameil Quintana’s layup and Stroud’s putback. Stroud had the steal that set up Quintana’s basket.

Atlantic City took a 7-6 lead after Mikel Jones’ 3 and Freeman’s basket. Davis then scored to give ACIT an 8-7 lead after the first quarter.

Jones, Freeman, Jones and Gordy-Harris scored in the second to give the Vikings a 15-8 lead. ACIT did not score until there was 20 seconds left. Lopez made a 3 to cut the deficit to 15-11 at halftime.

“My team was resilient, and they battled back,” Byron Nelson said. “They found a way to win.”