ACIT boys looking to compete in first full crew season

Kerry Shaffer has been a highly regarded international rower and has coached the sport at the middle school, high school and masters levels.

Shaffer is now the head coach of the Atlantic County Institute of Technology boys crew team, a program making progress in its first full season.

She was an ACIT girls crew assistant coach last year when the Red Hawks got to race in one regatta, the Atlantic County High School Rowing Championships on Lake Lenape.

The 38-year-old Shaffer, a Canadian citizen, has rowed in the Pan American Games, the World Championships and the Henley Women’s Regatta. She’s a former University of Virginia rower.

The ACIT boys team competed most recently in two races at the Lake Lenape Sprints III on April 9. The Red Hawks boys junior eight finished third out of five crews in the team’s best performance. The previous week at the Lake Lenape Sprints II, ACIT won a four-boat boys novice-eight race.

“The team has 16 boys, and the four from last year are back,” Shaffer said. “We started in the fall this year, and the kids are eager.”

Leaders for the Red Hawks include captains, senior Dan Luna and junior Jake Hocker, plus junior Alex Cadavid and sophomores Chris LaPorta and James Walsh.

“We’ve put in entries for States (the Garden State Scholastic Rowing Championships, on April 30) and the Cooper Cup (on May 1),” Shaffer said. “We’re expanding and spreading our wings a little. We don’t want to go where we’re not ready. We want them to have all the skills they need. We’re early in the game here. They’re having fun together and working together.”

Absegami girls coach Brad Young and assistant Terry Aucott are also coaching the Braves boys team while coach Rebecca Keys is on maternity leave. The Absegami boys are rowing fours. Liam Deibert and Anthony DelPezzo are among the leaders.

The Braves won the boys novice-four race at the Lake Lenape Sprints III and was second in a varsity four heat.

“We have 14 boys, and we’re hoping for some good results this season,” Young said.

Oakcrest is rowing doubles and fours. The Falcons have only one senior in Thomas Cawley.

The Falcons ran doubles crews and a varsity four April 9.

“We have a pretty small team,” Oakcrest coach Charles Dupras said. “They’ve been working out all winter and have good chemistry together.”

St. Augustine Prep has a large team with 63 athletes. The Hermits have 20 seniors, including six in the varsity eight and several freshmen. The Prep runs a full slate of eight-boats, including varsity, second, junior, freshman and novice, plus a novice four.

The Hermits varsity eight won at Lake Lenape last weekend. The freshman eight and second eight won two-boat races, and the team’s two junior-eight boats finished second and fourth, respectively.

Senior leaders include AJ Vasti, Ryan Sullivan, Ryan Passetti, Austin Johnson, Oscar Cantanese and coxswains Jonathan Becker and Brendan Pacifico.

“We have about 13 more athletes than last year,” St. Augustine coach Ray D’Amico said. “We’re going to compete in all (five eight-boat) classes and we’re excited about that. Everything is getting back to normal. We’re getting faster all the time, and we’re excited to get back to racing.”

Atlantic City is led by a junior four that won a five-boat race at the Lake Lenape Sprints III and finished second the next day at the fourth Flick-Horvat Series regatta in Philadelphia. The crew’s lineup consisted of stroke John Bulthuis, Kyle Graybill, Andrew Vu, bow Jival Patel and coxswain James Rico. The Vikings are also running a novice four and have raced in a few other classes.

“We’ve had pretty consistent numbers the last few years, but there’s not as many juniors and seniors this year,” Atlantic City coach Kris Ciuro said. “We have a lot of freshmen and a young team, which is good for the next few years. We’re trying a lot of different things. We only graduate two this year, which is good.”

Vineland has increased to 45 in the program, and the Fighting Clan is being led by its varsity four and junior eight. Key members of the team include fourth-year rower and captain Connor Triantos, Alisio Potts, Theo Barclay, Lucas Cruz and coxswain KaMayra Holmes.

“We have a lot of novices, and I’m excited to see them grow,” Vineland coach Paul Myers said. “We’re encouraged for the future. Hopefully next year we’ll have a varsity eight. We have a junior eight with novices and second-year rowers.”

Mainland Regional has a new head coach in Bob Falk. The former Mainland assistant coach has several seniors in the program, including Ben Werber, Calvin Donahue, Owen Mead, Charlie Milhous, Adam Syed and Matt Kelly. The Mustangs are racing a varsity four, junior four and freshman eight.

“We have a nice group to be working with,” Falk said. “The numbers are down a bit due to COVID, but we’re looking to have a good racing season. This season we have a medium-sized team and we’re racing three or four boats at each regatta. We have a nice freshman class. We’re happy to have things back to normal, with no restrictions on parents.”

Falk is a former rower at the University of Pittsburgh. He also assisted for the Atlantic City girls team and the St. Augustine boys team and was a Mainland boys assistant in 2018.

Egg Harbor Township was The Press Team of the Year and ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11 last spring after the Eagles’ varsity eight was South Jersey’s best. Coach John Kelley, in his first season, was The Press Coach of the Year.

Graduations took most of the varsity eight’s lineup. Jimmy Curry and Max Berg are the only returnees to the top boat.

EHT made a good showing last weekend, winning the lightweight-four and novice-eight races at Lake Lenape. The varsity eight was second to the Prep by 9.5 seconds in a three-boat race.

Four other key seniors are Ryan Gordy, Kuba Baliszewski, Ethan Payne and Richmond Rubi.

“Jimmy and Max are strong rowers and leaders,” Kelley said. “Ryan and Kuba were in the varsity four last year. We’re pretty young, but learning, and should get faster.”

Holy Spirit has just under 15 on the team but has had success in the smaller boats. Seniors include Aiden Driscoll, Will Bradley and first-year rower Sean Kane. The Spartans have been racing quads, doubles and singles.

“We’re keeping our options open for the season,” Holy Spirit coach Mike Giergerich said. “They’re working really hard, led by Aidan Driscoll. The younger rowers are pushing the older rowers. The goal is the same, to get on the podium.”

Cedar Creek will rebuild under new coach Mitch Rosen, but he believes the Pirates will be successful. The Pirates are racing a novice four and a varsity four. Tyler Schiaffino, Dylan Krawiel and Joseph Ponzetti are among the key rowers.

“We have good guys in the varsity four, and they’ll eventually do well,” Rosen said. “The novice four has a lot of potential. They just need water time and race time. They’re working hard and have a lot of potential. They’ll turn some heads at some point in the season, that’s for sure.”

Ocean City is mostly non-seniors, and the Red Raiders feature a junior eight that won at Lake Lenape on April 9 and placed second in Philly the next day. O.C. has seniors Charlie Cole, Nik Simone and coxswain Sami Smith, plus juniors Drew Young, Jimmy Nilsen, Colin Abbott, Ben Wilson and Joey Pepe. Sophomores include Thorne Swift (the coach’s son), Ryan Wettstein, Wesley Dice, Patrick Cupit, Liam Goucher, Jake Meli and coxswains Jake Thurlow and Brian Garrabrandt. Freshman Jake Tracy is in the junior eight.

Jim Swift, in his second year, is a former Atlantic City High School (1980) and University of Pennsylvania rower. He previously assisted four years for the O.C. boys team.

“The junior eight and the team are a bunch of younger athletes,” Swift said. “They’re working hard and starting to come together as a strong, cohesive group. They’re enthusiastic and improving. We have a lot of honor roll student-athletes. We’re excited and optimistic about the season.”

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

