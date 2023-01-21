ACIT boys basketball wins 4th straight game: Roundup

Nasir Tucker scored 20 points to lead Atlantic County Institute of Technology to a 60-51 victory over Wildwood Catholic Academy in a Cape-Atlantic League intradivision boys basketball game Saturday.

Tucker also had six rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Red Hawks (12-3), who won their fourth straight game. Jameil Quintana scored 12, including two 3s. Desi Stroud scored 11 and added seven rebounds. Jayden Lopez scored 10 to go with six assists and five rebounds. Yamdry Hernandez scored four, and Zahir Davis-Roberts added three.

ACIT led 32-15 at halftime.

Justin Harper scored 13 for the Crusaders (4-13), including three 3s. Keishawn Russell scored 12, and Ryan McGrath added 10. Both made two 3s. Charlie Dunner (six), Jimmy Kane (five), Tayshaun Jackson (three) and Pat Bean (two) also scored. Wildwood Catholic outscored ACIT 24-15 in the fourth quarter.

Cedar Creek 46, Collingswood 28: Jeffrey Marano scored10 for the Pirates (8-10), who led 24-11 at halftime. Andrew Ciseck-Gaeckle and Landon Kurz each scored nine, and Michael Ferriola-Brosh added four. Ryan Manning, Amon McLaughlin and Jayden Hughes each scored three, and Zaire Pilgrim added one.

Tomas Money scored 11 for Collingswood (4-11).

Ocean City 54, No. 11 Lower Cape May Reg. 46: The Red Raiders (6-9) snapped the Caper Tigers’ four-game winning streak. Lower, ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11, fell to 12-2. No further information was available.

Girls basketball

South vs. Shore Showcase at Rancocas Valley H.S.

No. 11 Wildwood Catholic 60, Manchester Twp. 38: Kaci Mikulski scored 19 to go with seven rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Crusaders (13-3). The junior made three 3s. Ava Vogdes scored 11 and added nine rebounds. Carly Murphy added 10 rebounds, eight points and four assists. Destiny Wallace scored seven, Anastasia Bowman eight. El McCabe scored five to go with four rebounds and three assists. Lily King had four rebounds and scored two. Reagan Flickinger added two points.

Devyn Quigley scored 36 for Manchester Township (10-7), including eight 3s.

No. 10 Middle Township 54, Donovan Catholic 35: Jada Elston scored 19 for the Panthers (14-3). Hannah Cappelletti scored 13, and Madison Palek added 11. Mia Elisano (four), CC DiMauro (three) and Isabelle Toland (two) also scored. Middle led 28-13 at halftime.

Anais Friedman scored 16 for Donovan Catholic (3-10).

Other games

No. 9 Ocean City 45, Camden Catholic 38: Avery Jackson scored 17 to go with seven rebounds for the Red Raiders (13-2). Tori Vliet scored 11, and Maddy Monteleone added six. Madelyn Adamson and Ayanna Morton each scored four. Naomi Nnewihe had five rebounds and scored three. Vliet added four rebounds, and Morton and Monteleone each had three.

Kassidy Thompson scored 12 for Camden Catholic (11-7). Aaryn Battle scored nine.

Absegami 55, Medford Tech 33: Reese Downey scored 15 for the Braves (8-8). Julia Hartman scored 13. Downey and. Hartman each made three 3s. Kaylynn Blackwell scored 11, and Jaidah Garrett added six. Allison Osorio (four) and Sarah Glass and Gianna Baldino (two each) also scored. Absegami led 29-13 at halftime after a 19-3 run in the first quarter.

Jada Jacobs scored 16 for Medford Tech (10-4).

Our Lady of Mercy 67, Salem 29: Angelina Dragone scored 15 to go with nine rebounds for the Villagers (7-6). Madelynn Bernhardt scored 13 and had three rebounds and three assists. Savannah Prescott scored 14 to go with five assists, four rebounds and three steals. Drew Coyle scored 11 to go with four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Sophia Sacco and Kristen Wareham each scored five, and Allison Aldrich added four.

Nora Ausland scored 12 for Salem (5-8).

Bishop Eustace 39, Cedar Creek 30: Lexi Sears scored 10 for the Pirates (6-7). Emonie Taylor scored eight, and Jada Hill added six. Mia McColl (three), Nyasia Hill (two) and Kileen McNeill (one) also scored. Cedar Creek trailed 16-13 at halftime.

Lauren Laratta scored 14 for Bishop Eustace (7-8).

Sterling 51, Egg Harbor Twp. 42: Averie Harding scored 13 for the Eagles (8-7). Ava Kraybill scored 12, and Lyla Brown added nine. Both made two 3s. Kara Wilson scored four, and Lindsay Dodd and Katie Keenan each scored two.

Erin Quinn scored 14 for Sterling (12-3). Morgan Sims and Bridget Dickson each scored 12.

Howell 35, Southern Reg. 24: Samantha Russell scored nine for the Rams (2-13), who led 14-10 at halftime. Howell (13-3) outscored Southern 12-1 in the third quarter to take a 22-15 lead. Casey Collins scored five for the Rams, and Brielle Romano and Lindsey Kelly each scored four. Christina Caiazzo scored two.

Kerry DeStefano scored 12 for Howell.

Delsea Reg. 54, Cumberland Reg. 33: Dinyah Brisbone scored 15 for the Colts (3-10). Grace Albert scored 12, and Gabby Albert added four. Bella Albert, sister of Grace and Gabby, scored two. The Crusaders improved to 6-8.