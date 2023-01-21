ACIT boys basketball wins 4th straight game: Roundup (copy)

The Ocean City High School boys swim team and the Mainland Regional girls team won the Division B (smaller schools) team titles at the South Jersey interscholastic Swimming Association Coaches’ Invitational on Saturday at GCIT.

The O.C. team of Tommy Armstrong, Gavin Neal, Pat Armstrong (Tommy’s brother) and Jackson Agnellini won the boys 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 38.70 seconds. Pat Armstrong also won the 50 freestyle in 21.98 seconds. The Red Raiders were second in the 200 freestyle and the 400 freestyle relays.

Mainland’s Alivia Wainwright won the girls 100 backstroke. The Mustangs team of Wainwright, Claudia Booth, Laci Denn and Monica Iordanov won both the 200 and 400 freestyle relay events.

The Ocean City girls medley relay team of Mia Buonadonna, Abby Hays, Rachel Stauffer and Kelsea Cooke won in 1:50.28.

Mainland’s Zach Vasser won the boys Division B 500 freestyle. Absegami’s Gerard Traynor was first in the 100 backstroke.

Wrestling

No. 1 Southern Reg. 61, South Plainfield 6

106: Anthony Mason SR p. Joseph Stanzione (0:25)

113: Sam Pari SR p. Justin Culver (1:44)

120: Scottie Sari SR p. Nicholas Irizarry (1:50)

126: Aldo Pigna SP d. David Ferrante (3-2)

132: Conor Collins SR d. Andrew Loniewski (4-0)

138: Wyatt Stout SR p. Daniel Gonzalez-Ross (3:20)

144: J.J. Giordano SP d. Hayden Hochstrasser (5-2)

150: Matt Henrich SR d. Nicholas Campagna (5-1)

157: Nick Bennet SR p. Bobby White (3:59)

165: Cole Velardi SR md. Justus Niemeyer (9-0)

175: Mitch Bivona SR d. Adam Bowles (3-0)

190: Collin French SR p. Manuel Alvaranga (3:03)

215: Riley O Boyle S by forfeit

285: Anthony Evangelista SR p. Aaron Everitt (1:12)

Match started at 106

Middle Twp. 66, Clayton/Glassboro 15

106: Calvin Parke M p. Adrianna Still (0:28)

113: Dontae Kelly M p. Ryan Bivens (1:16)

120: Geordin Davis M p. Tacier Wise (0:56)

126: Connor Rowlands M p. Leiyah Stone (1:40)

132: Conrad Raynor C d. Donnie Nelson (7-0)

138: Owen Haas M p. Ryan Mckellick (3:22)

144: Sam Raynor C inj. X Zavier Swinton

150: Adrien Laboy M p. Brodie Carey (1:55)

157: Isaac White M p. Shawn Mckellick (3:20)

165: Samuel Keppel M by forfeit

175: Max Adelizzi M by forfeit

190: Jacob Adams M by forfeit

215: Luciano Mazzeo C p. Kani Perry (3:09)

285: Maurice Matthews M p. Elijh Alavez (2:57)

Match started at 285

Jack Welch Duals at Moorestown H.S

Egg Harbor Twp. 48, Bound Brook 24

106: Tyler Courtney B by forfeit

113: Double forfeit

120: Peter Steed E by forfeit

126: Jake Markey B p. Cole Dungan (1:03)

132: Matthew Dugan E p. Josh Sanchez (1:17)

138: Donald Chishko E p. Brian Bautista (1:17)

144: Vincent Faldetta E p. Jordan O Neil (5:23)

150: Nick Faldetta Nick E p. Raymond Konkle (1:22)

157: Calvin Johnson E d. Kwabena Morgan (4-1)

165: Kiernan Pareja B by forfeit

175: Jeremiah Perez B by forfeit

190: Reed Orbach E by forfeit

215: Kaiden Valera E . Ahmad Wallace (3-2)

285: Marco Florian E by forfeit

Match began at 132

Newton 72, Egg Harbor Twp. 6

106: Ryan Bollette N by forfeit

113: Tyler Thomas E by forfeit

120: Keegan Murtagh N p. Steed (EGHA) (Fall 3:32)

126: James Marotta N p. C. Dungan (1:35)

132: Mason Bucci N d. M. Dugan (10-8)

138: Tyler Morodan N p. Chishko (2:14)

144: Michael Melillo N d. V. Faldetta (7-4)

150: Demarius Posey N by forfeit

157: Aaron Stone N by forfeit

165: Thaylor Sibblies N p. Johnson (4:38)

175: Davon Hook N p. Orbach (4:48)

190: Brayden Nolan N by forfeit

215: Daniel Barry N p. Valera (0:30)

285: Brody Guerra N p. Florian (1:04)

Match began at 126

Newtown 54, Holy Spirit 29

106: Bollette N p. Gavin Mensch (2:55)

113: Jacob McConnell N by forfeit

120: Max Elton H tf. Murtagh (21-6, 2:00)

126: Chase Calhoun H p. Bucci (0:55)

132: Bryce Manera H p. Marotta (0:54)

138: Morodan N p. Migone (3:01)

144: Posey N p. Joseph Parker (0:51)

150: Melillo N p. Dave Sonnie (1:56)

157: Sibblies N by forfeit

165: Stone N by forfeit

175: Hook N by forfeit

190: Nolan N by forfeit

215: Robert McDevitt H p. Alex Barradas (2:45)

285: Rocco Simione H p. Aiden Post (1:03)

Match started at 132

Oakcrest tri-meet

Gateway/Woodbury 74, Oakcrest 6

106: Bruce Bellace O p. Christian Snyder (4:00)

113: Chris Howarth G p. Elijah Monroe (2:00)

120: Tavian Benoit G tf. Braden Monroe (16-0, 2:00)

126: Dante Gismondi G p. David Trout-Carmen (N/A)

132: Cole Tice G p. Owen Becker (5-3)

138: Chase Rossi G p. Jonathyn Patterson (N/A)

144: Noah Ubil G p. Joaquin Poventud (4:00)

150: Andres Cortes G by forfeit

157: Donte Nocito G by forfeit

165: Chris Martinez G by forfeit

175: Brandon Bourdon G p. Andrew Smith (N/A)

190: Luis Ferrer G by forfeit

215: Joey Toner G p. Victor Irizarry (N/A)

285: Ike Sholders G p. Francisco Velazquez (N/A)

Match started at 126

Northern Burlington 71, Oakcrest 0

106: Rocco Giangeruso N p. Bellace (N/A)

113: Michael McGarigle N d. E. Monroe (6-3)

120: Gavin Fowler N p. B. Monroe (2:00)

126: Galiano Zeppadoro N tf. Trout-Carmen (15-0, 2:00)

132: Nicholas Bruno N d. Becker (6-0)

138: David Burden N p. Patterson (2:00)

144: Brendan Goldmacher N p. Poventud (N/A)

150: Andrew Potter N by forfeit

157: Jack Rosta N by forfeit

165: John Scaglione N by forfeit

175: Griffin Goldmacher N p. Smith (N/A)

190: Giovanni Angilleta N by forfeit

215: Sean Falcey N d. Irizarry (4-2)

285: Jule Dolci N d. Velazquez (4-0)

Match started at 113

Ocean City-quad

Cherry Hill West 37, Ocean City 36

106: Sean Hoag OC p. Adam Valentino (3:57)

113: Charlie Hudak OC p. Brian Vu (2:18)

120: Otto Sanchez C p. Luke Finnegan (1:55)

126: Zarian Cabalo OC sv. Nate Camacho (9-7)

132: Kristian Lenny C p Christian Nicoletti (1:53)

138: Ryan Schimpf C p. Dominic Morrill (2:12)

144: Josiah Canales C p. Logan Fearnhead (1:50)

150: Talon Fischer OC p. Juan Abalos (CHW) (Fall 1:25)

157: Jace Watson OC d. Nick Berckman (12-10)

165: Jon Wootton OC p. Joe Santiago (0:47)

175: Nick Layton OC p. Ricardo Shirley (0:51)

190: Anthony Horiates C md. Ryan Callahan (9-1)

215: JoNathan Valentin C d. Clifford Dirkes (3-2)

285: Ross Worlds C by forfeit

Match started at 106

Highland/Triton 54, Ocean City 21

106: Chris Kulb H by forfeit

113: Aidan Slimm H p. Hoag (OC) (2:25)

120: Owen Kulb H p. Finnegan (1:52)

126: Garrett Prendergast H p. Cabalo (1:05)

132: Gavin Simonelli H p. Nicoletti (4:31)

138: Michael Simonelli H d. Morrill (7-3)

144: Fearnhead OC p. Nick DiCamillo (0:19)

150: Michael Williams H p. Jace Watson (2:26)

157: Fischer OC p. Mikey Giancaterino (0:23)

165: Jordan Suiter H d. Wootton (9-6)

175: Layton OC p. Xavier Velez (1:06)

190: Callahan OC d. Jack Conway (5-0)

215: Jonathan Graham H p. Dirkes (1:29)

285: William Taylor H by forfeit

Match started at 120

Note:: The Red Raiders match against Haddonfield was unavailable.

Buena Regional-quad

Woodstown 75, Buena Reg. 6

106: Jeff Covely W by forfeit

113: Travis Balback W p. Nicholas Panaro (0:20)

120: Lucas Gellura B by forfeit

126: Ryan Polk W md. Shea Aretz (9-0)

132: Alex Torres W by forfeit

138: Willem Groom W p. Dom DiGiovachino (3:24)

144: Brett Rowand W p. Logan Freeman (0:32)

150: Colin Webb W by forfeit

157: Greyson Hyland W p. Cole Chinicchi (0:53)

165: Zach Bevis W p. Louie Drogo (5:17)

175: James Hill W tf. Allen Adkins (18-2, 1:23)

190: Mateo Vinciguerra W p. Brian Passamante (2:44)

215: Anthony Bonowski W p. Caleb Dixon (1:20)

285: Braiden Gould W p. Brian Ayres (0:48)

Match started at 150

Haddon Heights 45, Buena Reg. 30

106: Dominic Scheets H p. Dylan Fowler (8-6)

113: Cole Denning H p. Panaro (1:02)

120: Parker Banks sv. Gellura (6-4)

126: Aretz B p. Ryan Bailey (3:27)

132: Sam Teti H by forfeit

138: Jacob Chupp H p. Freeman (2:51)

144: Josh Delgozzo H p. DiGiovachino (2:53)

150: Liam Wikberg H by forfeit

157: Chinicchi B p. Damian Berger (3:47)

165: Drogo B p. Louis DiNardo (3:06)

175: Adkins B p. Ryan Schuster (2:18)

190: Passamante B p. Connor Felder (2:22)

215: Matthew Kusamotu H d. Dixon (2-1)

285: Jayden Trace H p. Ayres (0:10)

Match started at 106

Note: The Chiefs match against Pennsauken was unavailable.

Lacey-quad

No. 9 Lacey Twp. 47, Colts Neck 20

106: Brendan Schuler L md. Ethan Michaels (10-0)

113: Aidan Flynn L p. Alexis Yale (N/A)

120: Nick Torre L d. Blake Robinovitz (5-3)

126: John Downs L md. Matthew Anderson (13-4)

132: Aidan Ott L p. Christian Cleary (N/A)

138: Tyler French L p. Kyle DiGregorio (N/A)

144: Tyler Russ C d. Matt Gauthier (8-4)

150: Nicholas Fischer C. tb. Kyle Leonard (9-6)

157: Brody Kaplan C d. Aidan White (6-0)

165: Jayden Martins L p. Dean Natale (N/A)

175: Casey Delvecchio L p. Anthony Moriano (N/A)

190: Amir Shakhnavazov C tf. Luciano Ferranti (17-2, N/A)

215: Matt Coon L p. Vardan Tsarukyan (N/A)

285: Joaquin Aguilar C p. Mike Seeley (N/A)

Match started at 190

No. 9 Lacey Twp. 40, Manalapan 28

106: Schuler L by forfeit

113: Andrew Mucciolo M by forfeit

120: Aidan Flynn L d. Gage Grant (7-2)

126: Anthony Vitola M d. Downs (9-3)

132: Vincent DePierro M md. Ott (14-3)

138: Vincent Kain M p. French (1:58)

144: Gauthier L p. Vincent Balzano (0:21)

150: Leonard L md. Anthony Mucciolo (12-4)

157: Daniel Orsen M d. White (1-0)

165: Delvecchio L d. Austin Stakemann (7-6)

175: Jayden Martins L p. Sergey Zavalnik (2:11)

190: Ferranti L p. Constantine Kilaras (4:57)

215: Coon L p. Kenny Wines (2:19)

285: Artem Reinikov-Jouk M p. Seeley (0:31)

Note: the Lions match against Manchester Township was unavailable.

Vineland-quad

Collingswood 45, Vineland 22

106: Mason Musciano C by forfeit

113: Lino Bataloni C p. Leland Cinkowski (1:10)

120: Isaiah Townsend C p. Dominic Bosco (0:18)

126: Nathaniel Plotts C p. Jayden Cinkowski (2:28)

132: Nick Miraglia C p. Everett Cronk (3:55)

138: Breon Badger V p. Matt Malinowski (4:09)

144: Nate Eife C p. Xavier Lugo (3:16)

150: Justin Pilla C d. Justin Nordberg (8-2)

157: Noah Cruz V d. Chris Leek (18-11)

165: Lionel Powell V d. Jake Roseboro (6-1)

175: Vincenzo Angelucci C d. Matt Torres (4-3)

190: Josean Serrano Cruz V p. Max Roseboro (4:00)

215: Geremia VanZandt Gregory C d. Donny Saint Jean (1-0)

285: Giovanni Rivera V md. Nyeim Bennett (9-1)

Match started at 113

Note: The Fighting Clan’s matches against Pennsville and BCIT-Westampton were unavailable.