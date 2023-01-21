ACIT boys basketball wins 4th straight game: Roundup (copy)

The Ocean City High School boys swim team and the Mainland Regional girls team won the Division B (smaller schools) team titles at the South Jersey interscholastic Swimming Association Coaches’ Invitational on Saturday at GCIT.
The O.C. team of Tommy Armstrong, Gavin Neal, Pat Armstrong (Tommy’s brother) and Jackson Agnellini won the boys 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 38.70 seconds. Pat Armstrong also won the 50 freestyle in 21.98 seconds. The Red Raiders were second in the 200 freestyle and the 400 freestyle relays.
Mainland’s Alivia Wainwright won the girls 100 backstroke. The Mustangs team of Wainwright, Claudia Booth, Laci Denn and Monica Iordanov won both the 200 and 400 freestyle relay events.
The Ocean City girls medley relay team of Mia Buonadonna, Abby Hays, Rachel Stauffer and Kelsea Cooke won in 1:50.28.
People are also reading…
Mainland’s Zach Vasser won the boys Division B 500 freestyle. Absegami’s Gerard Traynor was first in the 100 backstroke.
Wrestling
No. 1 Southern Reg. 61, South Plainfield 6
106: Anthony Mason SR p. Joseph Stanzione (0:25)
113: Sam Pari SR p. Justin Culver (1:44)
120: Scottie Sari SR p. Nicholas Irizarry (1:50)
126: Aldo Pigna SP d. David Ferrante (3-2)
132: Conor Collins SR d. Andrew Loniewski (4-0)
138: Wyatt Stout SR p. Daniel Gonzalez-Ross (3:20)
144: J.J. Giordano SP d. Hayden Hochstrasser (5-2)
150: Matt Henrich SR d. Nicholas Campagna (5-1)
157: Nick Bennet SR p. Bobby White (3:59)
165: Cole Velardi SR md. Justus Niemeyer (9-0)
175: Mitch Bivona SR d. Adam Bowles (3-0)
190: Collin French SR p. Manuel Alvaranga (3:03)
215: Riley O Boyle S by forfeit
285: Anthony Evangelista SR p. Aaron Everitt (1:12)
Match started at 106
Middle Twp. 66, Clayton/Glassboro 15
106: Calvin Parke M p. Adrianna Still (0:28)
113: Dontae Kelly M p. Ryan Bivens (1:16)
120: Geordin Davis M p. Tacier Wise (0:56)
126: Connor Rowlands M p. Leiyah Stone (1:40)
132: Conrad Raynor C d. Donnie Nelson (7-0)
138: Owen Haas M p. Ryan Mckellick (3:22)
144: Sam Raynor C inj. X Zavier Swinton
150: Adrien Laboy M p. Brodie Carey (1:55)
157: Isaac White M p. Shawn Mckellick (3:20)
165: Samuel Keppel M by forfeit
175: Max Adelizzi M by forfeit
190: Jacob Adams M by forfeit
215: Luciano Mazzeo C p. Kani Perry (3:09)
285: Maurice Matthews M p. Elijh Alavez (2:57)
Match started at 285
Jack Welch Duals at Moorestown H.S
Egg Harbor Twp. 48, Bound Brook 24
106: Tyler Courtney B by forfeit
113: Double forfeit
120: Peter Steed E by forfeit
126: Jake Markey B p. Cole Dungan (1:03)
132: Matthew Dugan E p. Josh Sanchez (1:17)
138: Donald Chishko E p. Brian Bautista (1:17)
144: Vincent Faldetta E p. Jordan O Neil (5:23)
150: Nick Faldetta Nick E p. Raymond Konkle (1:22)
157: Calvin Johnson E d. Kwabena Morgan (4-1)
165: Kiernan Pareja B by forfeit
175: Jeremiah Perez B by forfeit
190: Reed Orbach E by forfeit
215: Kaiden Valera E . Ahmad Wallace (3-2)
285: Marco Florian E by forfeit
Match began at 132
Newton 72, Egg Harbor Twp. 6
106: Ryan Bollette N by forfeit
113: Tyler Thomas E by forfeit
120: Keegan Murtagh N p. Steed (EGHA) (Fall 3:32)
126: James Marotta N p. C. Dungan (1:35)
132: Mason Bucci N d. M. Dugan (10-8)
138: Tyler Morodan N p. Chishko (2:14)
144: Michael Melillo N d. V. Faldetta (7-4)
150: Demarius Posey N by forfeit
157: Aaron Stone N by forfeit
165: Thaylor Sibblies N p. Johnson (4:38)
175: Davon Hook N p. Orbach (4:48)
190: Brayden Nolan N by forfeit
215: Daniel Barry N p. Valera (0:30)
285: Brody Guerra N p. Florian (1:04)
Match began at 126
Newtown 54, Holy Spirit 29
106: Bollette N p. Gavin Mensch (2:55)
113: Jacob McConnell N by forfeit
120: Max Elton H tf. Murtagh (21-6, 2:00)
126: Chase Calhoun H p. Bucci (0:55)
132: Bryce Manera H p. Marotta (0:54)
138: Morodan N p. Migone (3:01)
144: Posey N p. Joseph Parker (0:51)
150: Melillo N p. Dave Sonnie (1:56)
157: Sibblies N by forfeit
165: Stone N by forfeit
175: Hook N by forfeit
190: Nolan N by forfeit
215: Robert McDevitt H p. Alex Barradas (2:45)
285: Rocco Simione H p. Aiden Post (1:03)
Match started at 132
Oakcrest tri-meet
Gateway/Woodbury 74, Oakcrest 6
106: Bruce Bellace O p. Christian Snyder (4:00)
113: Chris Howarth G p. Elijah Monroe (2:00)
120: Tavian Benoit G tf. Braden Monroe (16-0, 2:00)
126: Dante Gismondi G p. David Trout-Carmen (N/A)
132: Cole Tice G p. Owen Becker (5-3)
138: Chase Rossi G p. Jonathyn Patterson (N/A)
144: Noah Ubil G p. Joaquin Poventud (4:00)
150: Andres Cortes G by forfeit
157: Donte Nocito G by forfeit
165: Chris Martinez G by forfeit
175: Brandon Bourdon G p. Andrew Smith (N/A)
190: Luis Ferrer G by forfeit
215: Joey Toner G p. Victor Irizarry (N/A)
285: Ike Sholders G p. Francisco Velazquez (N/A)
Match started at 126
Northern Burlington 71, Oakcrest 0
106: Rocco Giangeruso N p. Bellace (N/A)
113: Michael McGarigle N d. E. Monroe (6-3)
120: Gavin Fowler N p. B. Monroe (2:00)
126: Galiano Zeppadoro N tf. Trout-Carmen (15-0, 2:00)
132: Nicholas Bruno N d. Becker (6-0)
138: David Burden N p. Patterson (2:00)
144: Brendan Goldmacher N p. Poventud (N/A)
150: Andrew Potter N by forfeit
157: Jack Rosta N by forfeit
165: John Scaglione N by forfeit
175: Griffin Goldmacher N p. Smith (N/A)
190: Giovanni Angilleta N by forfeit
215: Sean Falcey N d. Irizarry (4-2)
285: Jule Dolci N d. Velazquez (4-0)
Match started at 113
Ocean City-quad
Cherry Hill West 37, Ocean City 36
106: Sean Hoag OC p. Adam Valentino (3:57)
113: Charlie Hudak OC p. Brian Vu (2:18)
120: Otto Sanchez C p. Luke Finnegan (1:55)
126: Zarian Cabalo OC sv. Nate Camacho (9-7)
132: Kristian Lenny C p Christian Nicoletti (1:53)
138: Ryan Schimpf C p. Dominic Morrill (2:12)
144: Josiah Canales C p. Logan Fearnhead (1:50)
150: Talon Fischer OC p. Juan Abalos (CHW) (Fall 1:25)
157: Jace Watson OC d. Nick Berckman (12-10)
165: Jon Wootton OC p. Joe Santiago (0:47)
175: Nick Layton OC p. Ricardo Shirley (0:51)
190: Anthony Horiates C md. Ryan Callahan (9-1)
215: JoNathan Valentin C d. Clifford Dirkes (3-2)
285: Ross Worlds C by forfeit
Match started at 106
Highland/Triton 54, Ocean City 21
106: Chris Kulb H by forfeit
113: Aidan Slimm H p. Hoag (OC) (2:25)
120: Owen Kulb H p. Finnegan (1:52)
126: Garrett Prendergast H p. Cabalo (1:05)
132: Gavin Simonelli H p. Nicoletti (4:31)
138: Michael Simonelli H d. Morrill (7-3)
144: Fearnhead OC p. Nick DiCamillo (0:19)
150: Michael Williams H p. Jace Watson (2:26)
157: Fischer OC p. Mikey Giancaterino (0:23)
165: Jordan Suiter H d. Wootton (9-6)
175: Layton OC p. Xavier Velez (1:06)
190: Callahan OC d. Jack Conway (5-0)
215: Jonathan Graham H p. Dirkes (1:29)
285: William Taylor H by forfeit
Match started at 120
Note:: The Red Raiders match against Haddonfield was unavailable.
Buena Regional-quad
Woodstown 75, Buena Reg. 6
106: Jeff Covely W by forfeit
113: Travis Balback W p. Nicholas Panaro (0:20)
120: Lucas Gellura B by forfeit
126: Ryan Polk W md. Shea Aretz (9-0)
132: Alex Torres W by forfeit
138: Willem Groom W p. Dom DiGiovachino (3:24)
144: Brett Rowand W p. Logan Freeman (0:32)
150: Colin Webb W by forfeit
157: Greyson Hyland W p. Cole Chinicchi (0:53)
165: Zach Bevis W p. Louie Drogo (5:17)
175: James Hill W tf. Allen Adkins (18-2, 1:23)
190: Mateo Vinciguerra W p. Brian Passamante (2:44)
215: Anthony Bonowski W p. Caleb Dixon (1:20)
285: Braiden Gould W p. Brian Ayres (0:48)
Match started at 150
Haddon Heights 45, Buena Reg. 30
106: Dominic Scheets H p. Dylan Fowler (8-6)
113: Cole Denning H p. Panaro (1:02)
120: Parker Banks sv. Gellura (6-4)
126: Aretz B p. Ryan Bailey (3:27)
132: Sam Teti H by forfeit
138: Jacob Chupp H p. Freeman (2:51)
144: Josh Delgozzo H p. DiGiovachino (2:53)
150: Liam Wikberg H by forfeit
157: Chinicchi B p. Damian Berger (3:47)
165: Drogo B p. Louis DiNardo (3:06)
175: Adkins B p. Ryan Schuster (2:18)
190: Passamante B p. Connor Felder (2:22)
215: Matthew Kusamotu H d. Dixon (2-1)
285: Jayden Trace H p. Ayres (0:10)
Match started at 106
Note: The Chiefs match against Pennsauken was unavailable.
Lacey-quad
No. 9 Lacey Twp. 47, Colts Neck 20
106: Brendan Schuler L md. Ethan Michaels (10-0)
113: Aidan Flynn L p. Alexis Yale (N/A)
120: Nick Torre L d. Blake Robinovitz (5-3)
126: John Downs L md. Matthew Anderson (13-4)
132: Aidan Ott L p. Christian Cleary (N/A)
138: Tyler French L p. Kyle DiGregorio (N/A)
144: Tyler Russ C d. Matt Gauthier (8-4)
150: Nicholas Fischer C. tb. Kyle Leonard (9-6)
157: Brody Kaplan C d. Aidan White (6-0)
165: Jayden Martins L p. Dean Natale (N/A)
175: Casey Delvecchio L p. Anthony Moriano (N/A)
190: Amir Shakhnavazov C tf. Luciano Ferranti (17-2, N/A)
215: Matt Coon L p. Vardan Tsarukyan (N/A)
285: Joaquin Aguilar C p. Mike Seeley (N/A)
Match started at 190
No. 9 Lacey Twp. 40, Manalapan 28
106: Schuler L by forfeit
113: Andrew Mucciolo M by forfeit
120: Aidan Flynn L d. Gage Grant (7-2)
126: Anthony Vitola M d. Downs (9-3)
132: Vincent DePierro M md. Ott (14-3)
138: Vincent Kain M p. French (1:58)
144: Gauthier L p. Vincent Balzano (0:21)
150: Leonard L md. Anthony Mucciolo (12-4)
157: Daniel Orsen M d. White (1-0)
165: Delvecchio L d. Austin Stakemann (7-6)
175: Jayden Martins L p. Sergey Zavalnik (2:11)
190: Ferranti L p. Constantine Kilaras (4:57)
215: Coon L p. Kenny Wines (2:19)
285: Artem Reinikov-Jouk M p. Seeley (0:31)
Note: the Lions match against Manchester Township was unavailable.
Vineland-quad
Collingswood 45, Vineland 22
106: Mason Musciano C by forfeit
113: Lino Bataloni C p. Leland Cinkowski (1:10)
120: Isaiah Townsend C p. Dominic Bosco (0:18)
126: Nathaniel Plotts C p. Jayden Cinkowski (2:28)
132: Nick Miraglia C p. Everett Cronk (3:55)
138: Breon Badger V p. Matt Malinowski (4:09)
144: Nate Eife C p. Xavier Lugo (3:16)
150: Justin Pilla C d. Justin Nordberg (8-2)
157: Noah Cruz V d. Chris Leek (18-11)
165: Lionel Powell V d. Jake Roseboro (6-1)
175: Vincenzo Angelucci C d. Matt Torres (4-3)
190: Josean Serrano Cruz V p. Max Roseboro (4:00)
215: Geremia VanZandt Gregory C d. Donny Saint Jean (1-0)
285: Giovanni Rivera V md. Nyeim Bennett (9-1)
Match started at 113
Note: The Fighting Clan’s matches against Pennsville and BCIT-Westampton were unavailable.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.