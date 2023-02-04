Desi Stroud scored 18 to go with nine assists seven rebounds to lead the Atlantic County Institute of Technology boys basketball team to an 81-64 victory over Manchester Township in a Battle at Barnegat Showcase game Saturday at Barnegat High School.

Jameil Quintana scored 15 for the Red Hawks (17-5), who won their third straight game. Jayden Lopez added 11. Nasir Tucker scored eight to go with seven assists, five steals and four rebounds. Zahir Davis-Roberts added seven rebounds and six points. Yamdry Hernandez scored six and had six rebounds. La'maj Owens scored three, and Wayne Miller and Giancarlo Canayunan each added two.

Aidan Lunn scored 20 for Manchester (6-12). Jaymire Watts added 14 to go with nine rebounds.

Hammonton 49, Howell 46: Kenny Smith scored 25 for the Blue Devils (13-7). Tyler Lowes scored eight, Nic Johnson five. Azzir Smith-Bey scored four, and Jake Edwards, Bryce Nicholson and Joseph Gillen each added two. Ta'Vonne Barber scored one.

Howell fell to 7-15.

Holy Cross Prep Showcase

Cherokee 50, Holy Spirit 35: David Legette scored a team-leading 20 for the Spartans (7-15). Jayden Llanos scored five, and Peaky Rosebourough and Tahmir Jones each scored three. Andy Ginisscored two, and Mason Forte and Jordan Coles each added one

Judd Holt scored 18 for Cherokee (13-8). Keishon Sellers added 14.

Other games

Cumberland Reg. 83, Salem Tech 53: Ethan Turner scored 38 for the Colts (6-13). Stephen Wilchensky scored 10, and DJ Mosley and Drew Nakai each added six. Kielle Woodard, Connor Bonham and Kaleb Green each scored five, and Evan Turner and Mark Salgodo each added three.

Brandon Bermudez scored 21 for Salem Tech (1-19).

Freehold Borough 57, Pinelands Reg. 35: Ty Kline scored nine for the Wildcats (2-20). Matt Davis scored seven, Mike Hall six. Gerald Newsome scored five, and Boaz Kilasi and Aiden Falduto each added four.

Brian Tassey and Christian DiGiso scored 19 each for Freehold Borough (7-13).

Triton Reg. 87, Bridgeton 60: Jameel Purnell scored 27 for the Bulldogs (4-18). Azhone Burden scored 13, Zikwon Anderson 10. Xzayvion Brown scored six, and Mahki McNear and Rodrigo Gonzalez each added two.

Tyshaun Baker scored 18 for Triton (13-7), and Miles Jones added 15.

Delsea Reg. 55, Wildwood 45: Junior Hans scored 19 for the Warriors (17-4). Jordan Fusik and Alex Daniel each scored six. Harley Buscham scored four, and Brian Cunniff and Lukas Basile each added three. Ryan Troiano and Anthony Freeman each scored two. Troiano added five rebounds and four assists.

Max Van Auken and Chase Ambrosius each scored 15 for Delsea (12-7).

Ocean City 63, Cape May Tech 27: Omero Chevere scored 15 for the Red Raiders (9-11). Charlie LaBarre scored 12, Kori Segich 11. Patrick Grimley scored six, and Dylan Schlatter added five. Colin Thompson and Andrew Karayiannis each scored four.

Colin Gery scored nine for Cape May Tech (0-17). Benjamin Lynch scored six, and Ronnie Neenhold added four. Tyler Dille (three), Alec Dooley and Adam Dille (two each) and Nick Kroesche (one) also scored.

Battle at the. Bay at Atlantic City H.S.

Atlantic City 51, Wildwood Catholic 37 (from Friday): Chris Finks scored 11 and had six rebounds for the Vikings (12-9). Hasanur Freeman added 13 rebounds and scored nine. Tysir Jones scored 10 and had eight rebounds. Mikel Jones scored nine. Ky Gilliam had seven rebounds and five points. Nasheem Gordy-Harris scored five, Nas Turner two.

Justin Harper scored 18 to go with five rebounds and three assists for Wildwood Catholic (8-16). Manny Weaver added eight rebounds and scored five. Charlie Dunner scored five, and Pat Bean, Tayshaun Jackson and Ryan McGrath each scored three.

Toms River North 68, Lacey Twp. 65 (from Friday): Troy Buxton scored 21 for the Lions (11-9), who trailed 33-23 at halftime and 52-35 after three quarters. Lacey outscored Toms River North 30-16 in the fourth. Chris Venturoso scored 19 for Lacey, and Ryan Fitzgerald added 10. Dylan Hall scored six, and Trevor Santucci added four. Logan Brash scored three, and Joe Miereles added two.

Micah Ford scored 20 for Toms River North (17-4).