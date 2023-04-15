Wilfredo Lugo went 2 for 4 with two RBIs to lead the ACIT baseball team to a 5-4 victory over Camden Tech in a nonconference game Saturday.

Josh Witmer struck out eight and allowed six hits in five innings to earn the win. He also scored twice. Logan Ruga tripled and scored two runs for ACIT (3-2). Carmine Sausto singled and scored. The Red Hawks scored three in the top of the fifth inning to take a 4-2 lead.

Tyler Doyle struck out six and allowed three hits in 41/3 innings for Camden Tech (2-6). Jacob Shaw went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs.

Cedar Creek 8, Ocean City 0: Nate Winterbottom struck out seven and allowed three hits in 52/3 innings to earn the win.

Ryan Manning doubled and had three RBIs for the Pirates (6-2). Jerry McGowan doubled and had two RBIs. Tyler McCorriston went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run. Richie Gonzales and Anthony Letizia each scored two runs. Josh DiFilippo drove in two and scored once.

Noah Herrington, Shawn Repetti and Dan Leiser each singled for the Red Raiders (3-4), who are No. 9 in The Press Elite 11.

Marlboro 5, Lacey Twp. 3: Marlboro (4-3) scored two in the top of the eighth inning to win.

Lawrence Elinson was the winning pitcher. He pitched the last two innings and struck out four. Anthony Martino went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. The Lions (4-2) scored two in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game 3-3. Marlboro out hit Lacey 11-5 .