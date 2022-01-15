 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AC boys earn win over Glassboro
Jai Pridgen Hill

Jai Pridgen Hill (center) was named the game MVP as he scored 18 points to lead Atlantic City to a 46-38 win over Glassboro in a MLK Classic game. Atlantic City assistant Elijah Langford is on the left and Robert Page, who runs the MLK Classic, is on the right. 

 Mike McGarry

The Atlantic City High School boys basketball got its first win of the season Saturday morning.

Jai Pridgen Hill scored 18 points to lead the Vikings to a 46-38 win over Glassboro at the MLK Classic at Rowan University.

Pridgen Hill was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. Dylan Culmone chipped in with 11 for the Vikings, who improved to 1-5.

Atlantic City took control with a 7-0 run to start the fourth quarter. Culmone scored six of his points in the final eight minutes.

Glassboro 10 15 6 7 - 38

Atlantic City 7 10 16 13 - 46

GB-Dempster 2, Graves 9, Buff 6, Harden 9, Muhammad 6, Rowland 4, Wyllie 2

AC-Jai Pridgen-Hill 18, Jac Pridgen-Hill 8, Turner 2, Culmone 11, Kanu 3, Holmes 2, Gordy-Harris

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
