AC boys earn win over Glassboro

The Atlantic City High School boys basketball got its first win of the season Saturday morning.
Jai Pridgen Hill scored 18 points to lead the Vikings to a 46-38 win over Glassboro at the MLK Classic at Rowan University.
Pridgen Hill was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. Dylan Culmone chipped in with 11 for the Vikings, who improved to 1-5.
Atlantic City took control with a 7-0 run to start the fourth quarter. Culmone scored six of his points in the final eight minutes.
Glassboro 10 15 6 7 - 38
Atlantic City 7 10 16 13 - 46
GB-Dempster 2, Graves 9, Buff 6, Harden 9, Muhammad 6, Rowland 4, Wyllie 2
AC-Jai Pridgen-Hill 18, Jac Pridgen-Hill 8, Turner 2, Culmone 11, Kanu 3, Holmes 2, Gordy-Harris
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
