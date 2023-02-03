ATLANTIC CITY - The Atlantic City High School boys basketball team got off to a fast start and never looked back Friday night.
Sophomore guard Chris Finks scored 11 as the Vikings beat Wildwood Catholic 51-37 in a Battle by the Bay game at Atlantic City. Atlantic City (12-9) jumped to a 10-1 lead and never relinquished that advantage.
Senior forward Hassanur Rahmaan-Freeman scored nine and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Vikings. Senior forward Tysir Jones scored 10 and blocked three shots. Senior guard Mikel Jones came off the Atlantic City bench to make two 3-pointers and score 9.
Justin Harper led Wildwood Catholic (8-16) with 18 points.
Wildwood Catholic 4 14 7 12 - 37
Atlantic City 14 8 13 16 - 51
WC - Harper 18, McGrath 3, Jackson 3, Dunner 5, Weaver 5, Bean 3
AC - Turner 2, Rahmaan-Freeman 9, Finks 11, Jones 10, K. Gilliam 5, Jones 9, Gordy-Harrys 5
