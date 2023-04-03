Absegami High School's Tori Smith pitched a five-inning perfect game and struck out nine in a 14-0 softball win over Cape May Tech in the season opener. It was the fourth perfect game in Absegami history. Smith also had three hits, including a double. Sarah Czeslaw and Audrey Phillips each had a triple and a single, and Madison Band added a double and a single. Penny Burke had a hit and two RBIs.
Vineland 4, Hammonton 2: The game was tied at 2-2 but Vineland scored twice in the bottom of the sixth inning. Natalia Ponce, Gyanna Porceca and Megan Harrell-Alvarez each had two hits for the Fighting Clan (1-0). Alexa Panagopoylos had a double and a single for Hammonton (0-1).
