Absegami's Sean Cowan, George Rhodes set up for another successful season

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Sean Cowan and George Rhodes are on a mission.

Last winter, the Absegami High School wrestlers each suffered heartbreaking losses one round short of placing in the top eight of their weight class in the state tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

Rhodes had made the state tournament each season in high school, while Cowan made the trip twice in his career. The two have never placed, but they are motivated to stand on that podium as seniors this season.

Their ultimate goal, like most, is to win a state title.

"The day after states, I had to sit with myself and think," said Cowan, who has been working hard in the offseason. "I feel prepared. I feel conditioned. I feel ready. I'm confident what I'm going to do this season.

"Now, it's just leave it all out there. I have nothing to lose. Haven't placed yet. Might as well leave it all out there and get on the podium as high as possible."

Both first-team Press All-Stars last season, Cowan and Rhodes each captured District 32 titles at 157 and 175 pounds, respectively. Rhodes and Cowan finished second and third at the Region 8 tournament, respectively.

Rhodes and Cowan want to finish out their high school careers on a high note. Both are moving up in weight classes. Cowan will wrestle at 165 pounds, and Rhodes will compete at 190.

"It's all or nothing now," Rhodes said. "We have to just pour our hearts into this season and whatever happens, happens. I think with me, personally, I have my own goals and want to meet them, as well. Even when I think I'm at my best, I always try to strive for better than that. I know if I do that, the rest will take care of itself."

Both are two of the top wrestlers in the area. Last year, Rhodes finished 36-7. Cowan went 34-9.

Cowan now has 77 career wins, and reaching 100 is one of his goals outside winning a state title.

"I'm ready to achieve what I want," said the 17-year-old Cowan, who also wants "to remain humble throughout the season. I definitely think I'm ready to make a breakthrough this year."

Absegami coach Shawn Scannell has known Rhodes and Cowan for a long time, because he also coaches in the Galloway Township youth league, the feeder program for the high school.

Rhodes and Cowan are the "top guns" on the team, Scannell said.

"I know they are locked-in and focused," Scannell said. "The idea is to be state champions. They want to be state champs. Whether or not that happens, who knows? They are going to give everything they've got. We are excited to see where it takes them. They are all-in guys. They've been that way since they were really young.

"They put in the time and the effort. They are really great kids."

The Braves can always count on Cowan and Rhodes, Scannell said. The duo are great leaders on and off the mat and guide the younger wrestlers on the team. Scannell said they will be hard to replace.

"They will be missed when they are gone," the coach added.

The Braves went 16-9 and made the South Jersey Group III quarterfinals last season. Absegami, one of the stronger programs in the Cape-Atlantic League, will compete in a new, tough division this season with Holy Spirit, Ocean City, Lower Cape May Regional and St. Augustine Prep.

"We will have our work cut out for us, but we're up for the task," Scannell said. "We have a really great group of guys and girls now (Absegami has four female wrestlers this winter). They are working hard. They just come in, get to work and don't complain. It's been really enjoyable so far."

Absegami has other strong returners like Frank Gargione and Adrian Martinez.

"Everyone is working hard," Cowan said. "I think we can do good things. … I'm very excited for this season. I'm ready for the first match and get it rolling."

Rhodes is excited to be back with the team.

"We will see what happens," he said.