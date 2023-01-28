Absegami's Sean Cowan earns 100th win; O.C. defeats the Braves

WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP — Sean Cowan earned a major milestone Saturday.

The Absegami High School senior wrestler earned his 100th career victory with a quick pin at the 175-pound bout against West Deptford's Andrew Tighe in a quad-meet with Ocean City and Kingsway Regional.

The Dragons, No. 9 in The Press Elite 11, hosted the event. The Eagles defeated the Braves 36-31 and the Red Raiders 44-25. Kingsway beat West Deptford 50-20, Ocean City 47-30 and Absegami 43-22. Ocean City defeated the Braves 36-33 in a thrilling match that ended the meet.

"It feels amazing," Cowan said. "It has been a goal since freshman year."

Cowan's win came on his first match of the quad. He had a quick takedown and was able to secure the pin in just 54 seconds. Cowan, like many others, was affected by the pandemic as a sophomore two years ago. The wrestling season was shortened, and he had less than 20 matches (more than half the matches allowed in a normal winter).

Cowan went 34-9 last season, and gave himself an opportunity to achieve the milestone. He won all three of his bouts Saturday by pin. His career record is now 102-21. Teammate George Rhodes won his 100th career match last week.

"I was very confident," Cowan said. "I thought, first match, bright and early, I wanted to get that 100th win and start the day off great. It's another goal this season on the way to districts, regions and states. Keep winning and achieving my goals."

Last season, Cowan made the state tournament and suffered a tough loss just one round short of placing in the top eight of his weight class. He captured the District 32 title and finished third at the Region 8 tournament. He was a first-team Press All-Star.

Cowan pinned Kingsway's Ross Hare in 1 minute, 13 seconds.

"He got exactly what he deserved," Absegami coach Shawn Scannell said. "He has been doing this his whole life and he is committed to the sport. We knew it was going to happen and are excited to see what happens with him the rest of the season."

Ocean City tops Absegami

Aiden Leypoldt had a dream situation.

The Ocean City junior walked out for the 132-pound bout, the final one of the match, with the score tied 33-33. All Leypoldt had to do was win.

Leypoldt earned a 7-2 decision to give the Red Raiders a 36-33 win over rival Absegami. Both teams compete in a stacked Cape-Atlantic League American Division.

"I was full of adrenaline," he said. "I wanted to get the job done, and it felt great to win the match. Just got to stay calm and collective. Have to keep hustling. That's what we do.

Leypoldt led 4-2 in the third and escaped and had a takedown to cap the score.

"You put yourself in those situations, and Aiden did a great job," said Ocean City coach Dan Calhoun, noting he was pleased with his team and that he has known Scannell for many years.

"It's always great to compete against (Scannell) and Absegami. It's funny because we are both in the CAL, but came all the way up here to wrestle."

The Braves' Chris Eaton (138) and Julian Rivera (157) each had pins early in the match. The Red Raiders' Tommy Grimley (144) had a pin and teammate Dylan Dooley won by forfeit.

After four bouts the score was tied 12-12. Absegami's Brayden Wright (165) won an 8-4 decision, and Cowan had a second-period pin to give the Braves a 21-12 lead. Rhodes (190) won by forfeit to extend the lead 27-12.

"I've known Dan Calhoun my whole life," Scannell said. "A good guy, and a good coach. They outwrestled us and out-toughed us. And that's on me. I've got to go figure it out."

Ocean City's Ryan Callahan (215) earned a 4-3 decision, and teammate Clifford Dirkes (285) won by first-period pin to cut the deficit to 27-21.

Sean Hoag tied the match with a late pin. Hoag trailed 10-3 late in the third period, but with less than a minute remaining got the reversal and pinned his opponent in 5:44.

Nick Gargione (113) won a 6-3 decision to give Absegami a 30-27 lead. Ocean City's Luke Finnegan (120) got the pin to give Ocean City a 33-27 lead. The Braves' Aidan Torres tied the match with an 8-2 decision.

"It's all about matchups," Calhoun said. "It ended up working our way."

Road to A.C.

With the district, regional and state tournaments approaching, Saturday was a good meet for Ocean City and Absegami. Kingsway and West Deptford are two of the top programs in South Jersey.

The Dragons have multiple returning state qualifiers.

Finnegan had a big win against Kingsway. He trailed 9-5, but earned the pin in 4:14. Dirkes, Nick Layton, Jon Wootton and Jacob Melini also had wins against Kingsway.

"You put teams on your schedule you know will help come region time," Calhoun said. "You want to have great competition."

The Braves' Torres, Wight, Rhodes and Jose Amaro had nice wins against the Dragons. Absegami led 31-30 in the final bout with West Deptford, and put together some intense bouts.

But the team should have done better, Scannell said.

"A couple guys we depend on late in the season we needed and they (stepped up Saturday), but other guys have a lot of figuring out to do," Scannell said. "It wasn't a great day."