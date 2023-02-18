GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Earlier this month, Absegami High School’s George Rhodes and Lower Cape May Regional’s Brock Zurawski met in a much-anticipated matchup between two of the best in the state.

Rhodes handed Zurawski his only loss this season, earning a 5-4 decision on Feb. 1.

The two wrestled another intense match Saturday.

Rhodes had a crucial takedown late in the third period en route to a 3-2 decision in the 190-bout to capture the District 32 title in his home gymnasium. It was the senior’s third district championship.

Rhodes improved to 35-0, while Zurawski fell to 19-2.

“I have bigger plans,” Rhodes said of his rematch with Zurawski to remain undefeated. “We are looking forward to little baby steps or jumping steps right now. It was just a great win.”

The top three wrestlers in each of the 14 weight classes advanced to the Region 8 tournament to be held Friday and Saturday at Egg Harbor Township High School. The district tournament featured 10 local teams — St. Augustine Prep, Oakcrest, EHT, Mainland Regional, Ocean City, Barnegat, Atlantic City, Absegami, Lower Cape May Regional and Pinelands Regional.

Along with Rhodes, St. Augustine’s Richie Grungo (144), Brady Conlin (150), Dennis Virelli (157), Jake Slotnick (165), Ed Vincent (285), Kaden Naame (113), Jackson Slotnick (120) and Anthony DePaul (126); Pinelands’ Gavin Wagner (175) and Wyatt Pharo (106); Lower’s Chase Hansen (132); Mainland’s Nick Timek (215) and EHT’s Vince Faldetta (138) won titles.

Hansen is 37-0 and defeated the top seed at 132.

Finishing second were Ocean City’s Tommy Grimley (144) and Clifford Dirkes (215); EHT’s Nick Faldetta (150), Peter Steed (120) and Tyler Thomas (113); Absegami’s Julian Rivera (157) and Sean Cowan (165); Lower’s Isiah Carr-Wing (175) and Zurawski (190); Oakcrest’s Francisco Velazquez (285) and Bruce Bellace (106); St. Augustine’s Cooper Lange (138) Mainland’s Noah Fontana (126); and Pinelands’ Mason Livio (132).

Wrestlers who finished third to reach the regional tournament: Ocean City’s Aiden Leypoldt (132), Nick Layton (175) and Ryan Callahan (190); Absegami’s Christopher Eaton (138), Frank Gargione (150) and Adrain Martinez-Ruiz (215); Lower’s Derron Azille (157), Logan Haggerty (165) and Benjamin Rue (285); Barnegat’s Gregory Mamola (120) and Anthony Ryan (144); St. Augustine’s Robert Meyer (106), Mainland’s Andrew Siteman (113) and Atlantic City’s Jadah Butler (126).

Last season, Rhodes and Zurawski each captured district titles. Zurawski won the Region 8 championship, and Rhodes placed second. Zurawski finished eighth at the state tournament. Rhodes was one round short of placing at states. Both were first-team Press All Stars.

On Saturday, Zurawski earned his 100th career win with a 46-second pin in the quarterfinals. In the final match, Rhodes and Zurawski were scoreless going into the third period. The score was tied 1-1 before Rhodes’ takedown.

Rhodes was named District 32’s Most Valuable Wrestler.

“It feels good going up against these good people and going against how they wrestle,” said Rhodes, who is looking to win a region title. “It’s a really good learning experience. Just keep getting greater and greater.”

Faldetta, Virelli

win first district titlesVince Faldetta won his first district title Saturday. The senior placed third last season. He earned a second-period pin in the quarterfinals and a 2-1 decision in the semifinals. Faldetta earned a 7-0 decision over St. Augustine’s Cooper Lange in the finals.

Winning his first district title was special, and he wants to carry that momentum to the Region 8 tournament.

“It feels great,” said Faldetta, who called Lange a “tough guy who I wrestled multiple times. I know how to get in on him. I just had to wrestle smart and nothing stupid.

“It’s amazing. It’s a crazy environment wrestling with all these crowds of people. And, it’s my first one. You get that adrenaline rush. You get nervous. All of it comes together. But as long as you go out there and wrestle, you are going to win.”

Virelli also won his first district title. Last season, the St. Augustine senior was second at both the District 32 and Region 8 tournaments and made the state tournament for the first time in his career.

“Looking ahead, I had goals,” he said. “I knew I had to win this. I put more goals on my door. I want to complete all those goals, and this was one of them. … It feels relieving. I haven’t been able to win one yet. Winning a district title means a lot to me.”

In the 165 final, Slotnick earned a 3-1 decision over Absegami’s Sean Cowan, who won the district title last season. Cowan (33-3) was a first-team All Star. Slotnick (7-2) was on the second team.

Butler, Siteman make regions

Butler had not been at districts since he was freshman in 2020. He did not place then, but the senior has wrestled all four years in high school. With the pandemic taking away districts in 2021 and him not making the tournament last season, he was determined to place Saturday.

Butler, who entered as the seventh seed, defeated second-seeded Josiah Hart of Pinelands with a second-period pin in his first-round bout. After losing in the semifinals, he said he just wanted to keep his mindset right and not think negative. Butler had a first-period pin to capture third place.

“It feels really good,” said Butler, noting he dropped from 132 to 126 before districts “to have a better chance. I came out and competed. I lost in the (semifinals) but I rang it out for Atlantic City and brought it home.”

Last season, Siteman won the district title as a freshman.

“It kind of stings (to not repeat) but I’ll do my best at regions and hopefully go to states and win some matches there,” the sophomore said about losing by third-period pin in the semifinals. “You just have to get third and move on.”

Siteman earned a 9-0 major decision in the third-place bout.

“It feels pretty good,” he said. “I wish I could’ve won my previous match. But I won this one and I’m going to go to regions and do well there.”