Absegami's Michael DeBlasio, Frank Gargione combine for no-hitter over Cedar Creek: Late Tuesday roundup

Michael DeBlasio and Frank Gargione combined for a no-hitter to lead the Absegami High School baseball team to a 1-0 victory over Cedar Creek in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Tuesday.

DeBlasio struck out eight in five innings for Absegami. Gargione struck out one in two innings. Adrian Wiggins scored in the second inning. Krish Sheth, Anthony Danieli, Wiggins and Aiden Zeck each singled.

Christian Coppola pitched a complete game and struck out 13 for Cedar Creek (11-8).

The Braves (10-5), who also defeated the Pirates 1-0 on Monday, have won six straight.

Oakcrest 2, Lower Cape May Reg. 1: Ben Gehring struck out five and allowed just three hits in six innings for the Falcons (6-11). Gavin Healy doubled, drove in one and scored. AJ Costantini had an RBI. Joel Thompson pitched one inning in relief with two strikeouts.

Hunter Ray struck out five in six innings for the Caper Tigers (4-12). Matt DiCave drove in Evan Golden in the top of the sixth inning to take a 1-0 lead. Oakcrest scored both its runs in the bottom of the sixth.

St. Joseph 15, Holy Spirit 9: Cohl Mercado went 2 for 3 with three runs and three RBIs for the Wildcats (12-3). Mike Cirucci went 4 for 4 with a homer, four RBIs and four runs. Ty Powell scored three runs and had an RBI. He also struck out two in five innings. Colin Ahart scored two. Jimmy Mantuano and Scott Digerolamo each had two RBIs and scored one.

Mike Vitanza struck out two in 3 2/3 innings for the Spartans (6-13).

Woodstown 11, Wildwood 3: Ernie Troiano doubled and scored for the Warriors. Dom Troiano and Josh Vallese each singled. Toey Mormile hit two singles. Harley Buscham had an RBI. The Wolverines outhit Wildwood 8-3. For Woodstown, Brent Williams hit a double, scored twice and drove in two runs. Lucas Prendergast struck out five and allowed two hits in five innings.

Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic

No. 6 Gloucester Catholic 11, No. 8 Egg Harbor Twp. 1: Jacob Cagna drove in Umir Cozart for the Eagles (12-6), who are ranked eighth in The Press Elite 11. Cozart and Tristin Trivers each doubled. Justin Sweeney struck out four in 3 2/3 innings.

For the Rams (14-6), Joey Bogart had three RBIs. Bobby Woodward had a single, a double, three runs and two RBIs. Tyler Bunting and RJ Mustaro each tripled, drove in one and scored once. Tate DeRias struck out eight and allowed just three hits in five innings. Gloucester Catholic is No. 6 in The Elite 11.

Softball

St. Joseph 23, Holy Spirit 2: Isabella Davis hit two homers and drove in four for the Wildcats (15-7). She also struck out four in six innings. Ellie Dainton homered and had three RBIs. Xelynn Rodriguez went 4 for 5 a double, a homer, three runs and seven RBIs. Abby Willis went 4 for 5 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs. Macie Jacquet drove in two and scored two. The Spartans fell to 5-11

