Absegami's Makayla Edwards scores twice, coach Denise Murray gets 100th win

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Absegami High School field hockey coach Denise Murray reached a career milestone Wednesday.
And Makayla Edwards helped that happen
The 16-year-old junior scored twice in the fourth-quarter to lead Absegami to a 4-1 victory over Oakcrest in a Cape-Atlantic League North Region game.
It was Murray’s 100th career win.
“It’s really exciting,” Murray said about the milestone. “It was a real nerve-wracking game. We finally got it together and played really well in the fourth quarter. It was a very stressful game. But I’m super excited and, to do it with this group of girls, it’s even more exciting.”
With 10 minutes, 35 seconds remaining in the regulation, Edwards scored off a penalty corner to give the Braves a 3-1 lead. Kathleen Walls assisted.
Then two minutes later, Edwards scored again off an assist from Amber Conway to cap the scoring.
Edwards also had an assist.
“It was really good,” Edwards said. “I had no idea I was going to score two goals. It was unexpected, but that’s how goals are. You never know when you’re going to get one. It just happens.”
Edwards credited her teammates.
“We are slowly getting better,” the Galloway Township resident said. “We work as a team really well. Our chemistry is perfect. We know where to go or when the ball is coming. We are always there. We just have good chemistry together.
“If you work as a team, you can do anything.”
Absegami (2-2) started slow in the first half and most of the third quarter.
But the Braves eventually found the spark they needed.
With 1:46 left in the third quarter, Livia Pino scored on the side of the cage off an assist from Edwards that gave the Braves a 2-1 lead.
Murray said in the fourth quarter she adjusted her game plan and moved some players up more to focus on offense, despite having the lead and trying to play conservative on defense.
“I really wanted to generate our offense, so I took a risk, and thankfully it paid off, and we got some goals to secure the win and make it less stressful at the end of the game,” Murray said.
“The first half we weren’t really talking,” Edwards said. “We really picked it up on the second half and started talking and had high intensity.”
Conway scored with 5:56 remaining in the second quarter to open the scoring.
But about two minutes later, Oakcrest sophomore Katie Haye answered right back off an assist from Arianna Miranda to tie the game 1-1.
“They started off strong, but as soon as something didn’t go their way, they got deflated and they let that deflation take over,” Oakcrest coach Jamie Toy said. “One thing I do need us to work on is keeping that game play consistent. They were just like a rollercoaster out there (Wednesday).”
After Absegami scored the go-ahead goal, Toy said “it’s almost like (her players) got scared” and that Oakcrest needs to work on its ability to respond.
Oakcrest (0-2) did not have any scrimmages and are still ironing out the little details, Toy said.
“We need to get that mentality going to get their fight back in their game,” Toy said. “This was only our second game, so we are progressing and need to figure out what we need to do and get consistent on it.
“Gami played a great game and out-worked us and fought harder. I hope my girls can see that and learn to fight like they did.”
Absegami lost Oakcrest last season.
“I think the season is going well, but we still have some room for improvement,” Murray said. “We have some good competitors in our new COVID group (North Region), so we have some work to do to finish out the season.”
Oakcrest;0 1 0 0— 1
Absegami;0 1 1 2— 4
Goals— Edwards (2), Conway, Pino A; Haye O
Goalies— Ospina (5) A; Mlynarczyk (7) O
Records— Absegami 2-2; Oakcrest 0-2.
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
