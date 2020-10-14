Absegami's Makayla Edwards scores twice, coach Denise Murray gets 100th win

“We are slowly getting better,” the Galloway Township resident said. “We work as a team really well. Our chemistry is perfect. We know where to go or when the ball is coming. We are always there. We just have good chemistry together.

“If you work as a team, you can do anything.”

Absegami (2-2) started slow in the first half and most of the third quarter.

But the Braves eventually found the spark they needed.

With 1:46 left in the third quarter, Livia Pino scored on the side of the cage off an assist from Edwards that gave the Braves a 2-1 lead.

Murray said in the fourth quarter she adjusted her game plan and moved some players up more to focus on offense, despite having the lead and trying to play conservative on defense.

“I really wanted to generate our offense, so I took a risk, and thankfully it paid off, and we got some goals to secure the win and make it less stressful at the end of the game,” Murray said.

“The first half we weren’t really talking,” Edwards said. “We really picked it up on the second half and started talking and had high intensity.”

Conway scored with 5:56 remaining in the second quarter to open the scoring.