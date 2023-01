Absegami's George Rhodes gets 100th career victory: Late wrestling, swimming roundup

Absegami High School wrestler George Rhodes earned the 100th victory of his career Saturday.

Rhodes, a senior, earned two pins at 190 pounds, as the Braves (8-5) split their tri-meet with Freehold Borough and Monroe.

In the Braves' 40-39 defeat to Freehold Borough, he pinned Paul Diaz in 1 minute, 44 seconds.

In the Braves' 46-30 win over Monroe, he pinned Chris Guzzo in 3 minutes, 23 seconds.

Boys basketball

Holy Spirit 55, Oakcrest 42: Sean Burns scored a game-high 21 for the Spartans (6-9). Rocco Arici scored 16, and David Legette added nine. Jayden Llanos scored seven, and Jordan Coles added two. Holy Spirit led 36-21 at halftime.

Darrell Newton scored 1o for the Falcons (5-9). Jack O'Brien scored nine, and Isiah Ragland added five. Darryl Gause and Levar Price each scored three, and Jaiden Santiago added two.

Egg Harbor Twp. 58, Holmdel 48: DJ Germann led the Eagles (13-3) with 22 points to go with four assists and two steals. Jamil Wilkins had 20 points and 10 rebounds. Also scoring were Jay-Nelly Reyes (seven), Keion Elliot (four), Christian Rando (three) and Justin Moore (two). Reyes also had seven steals, five rebounds and five assists, and Rando added seven rebound and four steals.

Jack Vallillo led Holmdel (7-7) with 18 points.

Girls basketball

Atlantic Christian 44, Gloucester County Christian 25 (from Friday): Reyna Lewis scored 16 for the Cougars (13-5). Paige Noble scored 11 to go with five assists, four rebounds and four steals. Gianna Flynn added 10 rebounds and scored six. Becca Kelley scored six to go with four rebounds and three assists. Evangelina Kim added five points, four steals and four rebounds.

Gloucester County Christian was previously undefeated, and won the Tri-State Christian Athletic Conference title last season.