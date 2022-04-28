Absegami's Austin Snyder repeats as CAL singles champ; Chris Guillen, Joe Dib win all-Mainland doubles final

VINELAND — Austin Snyder defended his title Thursday.

The Absegami High School boys tennis standout earned a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Atlantic City’s Antonio Strafella and captured his second straight Cape-Atlantic League singles championship at Vineland High School.

Also, for the second consecutive spring, it was an all-Mainland Regional doubles final. The Mustangs’ Chris Guillen and Joe Dib, who are the first doubles team, defeated teammates and defending champions Aaryan Deshpande and Jack Palaia, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. Deshpande and Palaia compete in second doubles for Mainland.

The tournament began Tuesday with 32 singles players and 21 doubles teams.

“It feels great,” said Snyder, 18, of Galloway Township. “It feels like it’s finally coming through and that my tennis career is finally taking off right now. I’m playing great, so that’s good.”

Snyder was The Press Boys Tennis Player of the Year last spring. The senior is undefeated this season, winning all nine of his matches in the regular season and five during the three-day tournament.

Snyder also defeated Strafella on April 11.

“I’m very happy with how it went,” said Snyder, who had the support of his parents, coaches and teammates, of whom he was very grateful.

Snyder took a 5-0 lead in the first set, but Strafella cut the lead to 5-2 before Snyder earned the last point. The wind was heavy throughout the finals, and conditions were far from ideal for a tennis match.

Playing against the wind was the most difficult challenge, Snyder said. And, he knew the conditions would make it that much harder to beat a good opponent such as Strafella.

“You obviously struggle with it,” Snyder said. “I hate playing in the wind.”

Strafella was happy he finished second among 32 players. The junior only has one loss in the regular season, and has been a threat in the CAL. Strafella is anxious to see how he does at the South Jersey Interscholastic Championships singles tournament May 28-29.

Last season, Snyder made semifinals made the South Jersey Interscholastic singles semifinals.

“It feels really good actually,” said Strafella, 16, of Atlantic City. “I have been putting in a lot of work. I have been working as hard as I possibly can. Hard work really pays off, for sure.”

Mustangs vs. Mustangs

Guillen and Dib and Deshpande and Palaia had played each other earlier in the season at practice to determine which pair would compete at first and second doubles. Guillen and Dib won that match. The duo has yet to disappoint, only losing once this season.

The teammates had their rematch Thursday.

After Guillen and Dib lost the first set 3-6, Guillen, a junior, noted he was feeling disappointed. Dib, a senior, kept Guillen calm. Also, losing “lit a fire under us,” Dib said.

The duo then won the next two sets 6-4, 6-4.

“If (Dib) wasn’t there, I would’ve lost myself mentally,” said Guillen, 17, of Linwood. “I think that’s what won it for us, the mental game.”

Competing against teammates is a different feeling. The four practice together every day and know each other’s weaknesses, strengths and strategies. So, not only is it very competitive and there is the will to win, but they are all friends off the court.

“It’s like a bunch of mixed emotions,” Guillen said. “These guy are like our best friends. But, at the end of the day, Mainland gets the win no matter what. You can’t be mad at that.”

Last season, Deshpande and Palaia earned an intense 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 victory over Evan Himmelstein and Dib. Himmelstein now competes at third singles. For Dib, the rematch against Deshpande and Palaia was great. To get the win was even better. And he did so with a different partner.

“It’s definitely intense,” said Dib, 18, of Linwood. “But we knew coming in Mainland would win, and that is back-to-back years. We are happy for sure.”

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.