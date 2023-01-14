Absegami wrestlers win 4th straight match, beating EHT 51-28

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Absegami High School wrestling team earned its fourth straight win Saturday, a 51-28 victory over Egg Harbor Township in a Cape-Atlantic League intradivision meet.

The Braves (6-4) had five pins, including Julian Rivera's at 157 pounds.

"We worked really hard in the beginning of the year but started off the season with a (46-24) loss (to St. Augustine Prep)," said Rivera, who lost his bout that day.

"I'm just trying to bounce back," he said after improving to 6-3 for the season. "This was a good day to bounce back."

Rivera stepped on the mat with his team leading 33-28. With three bouts left, he had a great opportunity to help the Braves move closer to clinching. The junior led 8-0 after the first period after two three-point near-falls and a takedown. He added to his lead with a takedown in the second period and a two-point near-fall in the third.

"I just tried to get the win for the team," Rivera said.

It appeared as though the match would end in a major decision, but Rivera got the right shots in and was able to pin the Eagles' Calvin Johnson in 4 minutes, 50 seconds.

"He was a tough kid," Rivera said of Johnson. "He had a lot of strength on him."

Absegami coach Shawn Scannell said Rivera has been wrestling very well lately. Rivera went 4-0 at the Williamstown Duals on Jan. 7, and won all his bouts this past week.

Last year, Rivera placed second at the District 32 tournament and made the Region 8 tournament. He missed some time earlier this season due to injury, but the team is glad to have him back, Scannell said.

"He's starting to get to where he needs to be, and hopefully we can peak at the right time at the end and get him to qualify for the state tournament," Scannell said.

Absegami standout George Rhodes opened the match with a pin in 52 seconds at 190. The senior took down his opponent quickly and was able to get him on his back to give the Braves an early 6-0 lead.

Absegami's Adrian Martinez-Ruiz (215), Jose Amaro (285) and Liam Kisby each had second-period pins to extend the lead to 24-0. Amaro led 11-1 before the pin.

"It was a good match," Scannell said. "Kids fought hard. We had a really hard week at practice. I felt as though they improved (on Saturday) and this week. Last weekend was really rough. We got beat up pretty good at Williamstown. This week, we had to do a little soul searching, and I think we got better."

EHT's Tyler Thomas earned a 13-3 major decision at 113 to cut the deficit to 24-4. He led 4-0 after the first period. After two takedowns and a three-point fall, Thomas led 11-0 after the second. Teammate Xavier Fedeli had a quick pin at 120, and Absegami forfeited at 126 to cut the Braves' lead 24-16.

Absegami's Matthew Sterling (132) had a 6-1 decision to extend the lead to 27-16. EHT forfeited at 138, but the Eagles cut their deficit to 33-28 after pins by twins Vince (144) and Nick Faldetta (150). Vince pinned his opponent in 20 seconds, while Nick's was in 2:55.

Nick's bout was against Frank Gargione. The seniors have wrestled each other since freshman year, Nick said. Gargione has "always been a tough competitor," no matter the tournament or meet, he added.

"Every year it feels like I'm wrestling him," Faldetta said. "It's like three times every year. It's always a battle, and he continues to get better on his feet. It's always a fight."

EHT forfeited three matches, including the last two bouts (165 and 175). The Eagles had some chances to win other bouts Saturday, so they just have to be consistent from their hard work at practice to meets.

"That's what I strive to do when I'm in the room or practicing with someone," Faldetta said. "I want to push them to their limit, and do that for myself so I wrestle at my best when I'm on the mat."

Absegami has a big meet with Holy Spirit (4-1) on Wednesday.

"We know they are tough," Scannell said. "They have some good guys and are well-coached. We have to work for that, of course. But we will be ready. We will be ready for the task."

Added Rivera, "I'm going to try to keep it going and get another win."