 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Absegami wins each race, defeats Millville in early-season meet
0 comments
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Absegami wins each race, defeats Millville in early-season meet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
hsliveswimmingholder

Adam Bailey won two individual races and contributed to the winning 200-meter medley relay to lead the Absegami High School boys swimming team to a 66-25 victory over Millville in a Cape-Atlantic League meet at Holly City Family Center on Friday.

The Braves (1-1) won each event.

Bailey won the 100 butterfly (1:00.15) and the 500 freestyle (5:37.80) to help Absegami earn its first win of the season. Gerard Traynor, Ali Mohamed, Bailey and Joey Sica won the 200 medley relay in 1:41.49. Sica, Mohamed, Myles Smalls and Sebastian Zambrano won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:43.78.

Mohamed also won the 100 breaststroke (1:15.97). Traynor won the 200 individual medley (2:02.51) and the 100 backstroke (58.62). Traynor, Christopher Douglas, Smalls and Sica won the 400 freestyle relay (3:48.30).

Absegami 66, Millville 25

At Holly City Family Center

200 Medley Relay—A (Gerard Traynor, Ali Mohamed, Adam Bailey, Joey Sica) 1:41.49;

200 Freestyle—Myles Smalls A 2:16.31

200 IM—Traynor A 2:02.51;

50 Freestyle—Sica A 23.95;

100 Butterfly—Bailey A 1:00.15;

100 Freestyle—Smalls A 1:03.49;

500 Freestyle—Bailey A 5:37.80;

200 Freestyle Relay—A ( Mohamed, Smalls, Sebastian Zambrano) 1:43.78;

100 Backstroke—Traynor A 58.62;

100 Breaststroke—Mohamed A 1:15.97;

400 Freestyle Relay—A (Traynor, Christopher Douglas, Smalls, Sica) 3:48.30

Records—Absegami 1-1; Millville 0-1

Girls swimming

Millville 63, Absegami 30

At Holly City Family Center

200 Medley Relay—M (Cali Sloan, Reese Sheppard, Gabbi Dimapilis, Lily Mahabir) 2:09.03;

200 Freestyle—Stephanie Ruales A 2:25.22;

200 IM—Dimapilis M 2:45.46;

50 Freestyle—Sloan M 27.76;

100 Butterfly—Ruales A 1:15.85;

100 Freestyle—Sloan M 1:09.79;

500 Freestyle—Mahabir M 6:23.90;

200 Freestyle Relay—M (Lucic Chambers, Sophia Crowell, Ella Taylor, Julia Hendershatt) N/A;

100 Backstroke—Mahabir M 1:13.76 N/A;

100 Breaststroke—Sheppard M N/A;

400 Freestyle Relay—M (Dimapilis, Sloan, Mahabir, Sheppard) N/A

Records—Millville 1-0; Absegami 0-2

From Thursday

Our Lady of Mercy 122, Oakcrest 43

200 Medley Relay—OLMA (Isabella Rossi, Eliza McDonough, McGlinchey, Isabela Valle) 2:11.06;

200 Freestyle—Valle OLMA 2:15.75;

200 IM—McGlinchey OLMA 2:31.11;

50 Freestyle—Lana Davidson OLMA 30.86;

100 Butterfly—Davidson OLMA 1:08.90;

100 Freestyle—Hetzer OLMA 1:05.53;

500 Freestyle—Valle OLMA 4:43.68;

200 Freestyle Relay—OLMA (Triesta, Hetzer, McGlinchey, Carley Volkmann) 2:07.76;

100 Backstroke—Rossi OLMA 1:07.98;

100 Breaststroke—McGlinchey OLMA 1:18.56;

400 Freestyle Relay—OLMA (Valle, Davidson, Rossi, Sarah Kern) 4:34.75

Records—OLMA 1-0; Oakcrest 0-1.

Ice hockey

St. Augustine 3, St. Peter’s 3 (tie): Charles DiCarlo and Ryan Vaites scored for the Hermits (0-0-1), giving them a 2-1 lead going into the second period. Robert Romarino scored in the second period to give the Hermits a 3-2 lead. St. Peter’s Matthew January later scored on a power play to tie the game at 3-3.

Michael Benkovitz scored twice for St. Peter’s (0-1-1). Santo Petrocelli made 27 saves.

Southern Reg. 2, Toms River North 1 (from Thursday): Christopher Laureigh and Ben Gautier scored in the first period for the Rams (2-0). Gautier, Thomas Giaccio and Aidan Ruiz each had an assist. Aidan Rowland made 20 saves. Blaise Schoelen scored in the third period for Toms River North (1-1).

Boys bowling

From Thursday

Hammonton 4, Deptford 0: H: Nicholas Stephan (195, 473), James Colasurdo (180, 488), Hayden Seiberlich (158, 382); D: Thomas Gaffney (172, 408), Michael Marlar (156, 437).

Girls bowling

From Thursday

Our Lady of Mercy 3, Cherry Hill West 1: O: Anya Collato (153, 389), Margaret Douglas (145, 371); C: Sara Kelley (139, 380), Emma Chorzelewski (124, 307).

Swimming, bowling results

Absegami 66, Millville 25

At Holly City Family Center

200 Medley Relay—A (Gerard Traynor, Ali Mohamed, Adam Bailey, Joey Sica) 1:41.49;

200 Freestyle—Myles Smalls A 2:16.31

200 IM—Traynor A 2:02.51;

50 Freestyle—Sica A 23.95;

100 Butterfly—Bailey A 1:00.15;

100 Freestyle—Smalls A 1:03.49;

500 Freestyle—Bailey A 5:37.80;

200 Freestyle Relay—A ( Mohamed, Smalls, Sebastian Zambrano) 1:43.78;

100 Backstroke—Traynor A 58.62;

100 Breaststroke—Mohamed A 1:15.97;

400 Freestyle Relay—A (Traynor, Christopher Douglas, Smalls, Sica) 3:48.30

Records—Absegami 1-1; Millville 0-1

Girls swimming

Millville 63, Absegami 30

At Holly City Family Center

200 Medley Relay—M (Cali Sloan, Reese Sheppard, Gabbi Dimapilis, Lily Mahabir) 2:09.03;

200 Freestyle—Stephanie Ruales A 2:25.22;

200 IM—Dimapilis M 2:45.46;

50 Freestyle—Sloan M 27.76;

100 Butterfly—Ruales A 1:15.85;

100 Freestyle—Sloan M 1:09.79;

500 Freestyle—Mahabir M 6:23.90;

200 Freestyle Relay—M (Lucic Chambers, Sophia Crowell, Ella Taylor, Julia Hendershatt) N/A;

100 Backstroke—Mahabir M 1:13.76 N/A;

100 Breaststroke—Sheppard M N/A;

400 Freestyle Relay—M (Dimapilis, Sloan, Mahabir, Sheppard) N/A

Records—Millville 1-0; Absegami 0-2

From Thursday

Our Lady of Mercy 122, Oakcrest 43

200 Medley Relay—OLMA (Isabella Rossi, Eliza McDonough, McGlinchey, Isabela Valle) 2:11.06;

200 Freestyle—Valle OLMA 2:15.75;

200 IM—McGlinchey OLMA 2:31.11;

50 Freestyle—Lana Davidson OLMA 30.86;

100 Butterfly—Davidson OLMA 1:08.90;

100 Freestyle—Hetzer OLMA 1:05.53;

500 Freestyle—Valle OLMA 4:43.68;

200 Freestyle Relay—OLMA (Triesta, Hetzer, McGlinchey, Carley Volkmann) 2:07.76;

100 Backstroke—Rossi OLMA 1:07.98;

100 Breaststroke—McGlinchey OLMA 1:18.56;

400 Freestyle Relay—OLMA (Valle, Davidson, Rossi, Sarah Kern) 4:34.75

Records—OLMA 1-0; Oakcrest 0-1.

Boys bowling

From Thursday

Hammonton 4, Deptford 0: H: Nicholas Stephan (195, 473), James Colasurdo (180, 488), Hayden Seiberlich (158, 382); D: Thomas Gaffney (172, 408), Michael Marlar (156, 437).

Girls bowling

From Thursday

Our Lady of Mercy 3, Cherry Hill West 1: O: Anya Collato (153, 389), Margaret Douglas (145, 371); C: Sara Kelley (139, 380), Emma Chorzelewski (124, 307).

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB lockout: What you need to know

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News