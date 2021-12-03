Absegami wins each race, defeats Millville in early-season meet

Adam Bailey won two individual races and contributed to the winning 200-meter medley relay to lead the Absegami High School boys swimming team to a 66-25 victory over Millville in a Cape-Atlantic League meet at Holly City Family Center on Friday.
The Braves (1-1) won each event.
Bailey won the 100 butterfly (1:00.15) and the 500 freestyle (5:37.80) to help Absegami earn its first win of the season. Gerard Traynor, Ali Mohamed, Bailey and Joey Sica won the 200 medley relay in 1:41.49. Sica, Mohamed, Myles Smalls and Sebastian Zambrano won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:43.78.
Mohamed also won the 100 breaststroke (1:15.97). Traynor won the 200 individual medley (2:02.51) and the 100 backstroke (58.62). Traynor, Christopher Douglas, Smalls and Sica won the 400 freestyle relay (3:48.30).
Absegami 66, Millville 25
At Holly City Family Center
200 Medley Relay—A (Gerard Traynor, Ali Mohamed, Adam Bailey, Joey Sica) 1:41.49;
200 Freestyle—Myles Smalls A 2:16.31
200 IM—Traynor A 2:02.51;
50 Freestyle—Sica A 23.95;
100 Butterfly—Bailey A 1:00.15;
100 Freestyle—Smalls A 1:03.49;
500 Freestyle—Bailey A 5:37.80;
200 Freestyle Relay—A ( Mohamed, Smalls, Sebastian Zambrano) 1:43.78;
100 Backstroke—Traynor A 58.62;
100 Breaststroke—Mohamed A 1:15.97;
400 Freestyle Relay—A (Traynor, Christopher Douglas, Smalls, Sica) 3:48.30
Records—Absegami 1-1; Millville 0-1
Girls swimming
Millville 63, Absegami 30
At Holly City Family Center
200 Medley Relay—M (Cali Sloan, Reese Sheppard, Gabbi Dimapilis, Lily Mahabir) 2:09.03;
200 Freestyle—Stephanie Ruales A 2:25.22;
200 IM—Dimapilis M 2:45.46;
50 Freestyle—Sloan M 27.76;
100 Butterfly—Ruales A 1:15.85;
100 Freestyle—Sloan M 1:09.79;
500 Freestyle—Mahabir M 6:23.90;
200 Freestyle Relay—M (Lucic Chambers, Sophia Crowell, Ella Taylor, Julia Hendershatt) N/A;
100 Backstroke—Mahabir M 1:13.76 N/A;
100 Breaststroke—Sheppard M N/A;
400 Freestyle Relay—M (Dimapilis, Sloan, Mahabir, Sheppard) N/A
Records—Millville 1-0; Absegami 0-2
From Thursday
Our Lady of Mercy 122, Oakcrest 43
200 Medley Relay—OLMA (Isabella Rossi, Eliza McDonough, McGlinchey, Isabela Valle) 2:11.06;
200 Freestyle—Valle OLMA 2:15.75;
200 IM—McGlinchey OLMA 2:31.11;
50 Freestyle—Lana Davidson OLMA 30.86;
100 Butterfly—Davidson OLMA 1:08.90;
100 Freestyle—Hetzer OLMA 1:05.53;
500 Freestyle—Valle OLMA 4:43.68;
200 Freestyle Relay—OLMA (Triesta, Hetzer, McGlinchey, Carley Volkmann) 2:07.76;
100 Backstroke—Rossi OLMA 1:07.98;
100 Breaststroke—McGlinchey OLMA 1:18.56;
400 Freestyle Relay—OLMA (Valle, Davidson, Rossi, Sarah Kern) 4:34.75
Records—OLMA 1-0; Oakcrest 0-1.
Ice hockey
St. Augustine 3, St. Peter’s 3 (tie): Charles DiCarlo and Ryan Vaites scored for the Hermits (0-0-1), giving them a 2-1 lead going into the second period. Robert Romarino scored in the second period to give the Hermits a 3-2 lead. St. Peter’s Matthew January later scored on a power play to tie the game at 3-3.
Michael Benkovitz scored twice for St. Peter’s (0-1-1). Santo Petrocelli made 27 saves.
Southern Reg. 2, Toms River North 1 (from Thursday): Christopher Laureigh and Ben Gautier scored in the first period for the Rams (2-0). Gautier, Thomas Giaccio and Aidan Ruiz each had an assist. Aidan Rowland made 20 saves. Blaise Schoelen scored in the third period for Toms River North (1-1).
Boys bowling
From Thursday
Hammonton 4, Deptford 0: H: Nicholas Stephan (195, 473), James Colasurdo (180, 488), Hayden Seiberlich (158, 382); D: Thomas Gaffney (172, 408), Michael Marlar (156, 437).
Girls bowling
From Thursday
Our Lady of Mercy 3, Cherry Hill West 1: O: Anya Collato (153, 389), Margaret Douglas (145, 371); C: Sara Kelley (139, 380), Emma Chorzelewski (124, 307).
