Absegami wins baseball season opener 13-0 over Cape May Tech: Roundup

The Absegami High School baseball team used a 10-run fifth inning en route to a season-opening 13-0 win over Cape May Tech in a Cape-Atlantic League game Friday.

Krish Sheth was the winning pitcher. Hunter Morrison pitched the last inning in relief, striking out two. Michael DeBlasio had three hits and drove in four runs.

For Tech, Shelton Marsden, Tanner Oliva and Adam Dille each had hits. Tyler McDaniel struck out six in 41/3 innings.

West Deptford 6, Vineland 5: West Deptford won it with a run in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Vineland’s Enzo Descalzi went 3 for 4 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs. Alex Rodriguez was 2 for 4 with a run, and David Ortiz had a hit and an RBI. Vineland (0-1) scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to tie it at 5-5.

For host West Deptford (1-0), Luke Laxton went 3 for 4 with an RBI and Shea McKenna was 3 for 5 with two RBIs. Cola Ambrosius and Dan Marraffa each homered.

Barnegat 4, Lacey Twp. 0: Ryan Kulpa struck out seven and allowed three hits in six innings for the win. Jared Schworn went 2 for 2 with an RBI for Barnegat (1-0). Bryce Davenport had two RBis.

Softball

ACIT 1, Atlantic City 0: Lola Sarni hit an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to win it for the Red Hawks (1-0). She drove in Gianna Gonzalez, who had singled. Maura Furst pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts.

For the Vikings (0-1), Cecelia Marata, Mattie Sarno and Mia Marota each singled. Kendra Levine pitched a complete game with five strikeouts.

Buena Reg. 10, Bridgeton 0: Kendal Bryant and Laylah Collins each homered, had two RBIs and scored twice for the Chiefs (1-0). Mya Inman also scored two runs. Emily DOttavio pitched three innings and struck out nine. Kendal Bryant had seven strikeouts in three innings.

The game ended after six innings due to the 10-run rule. Buena scored eight runs in the final three innings.

Southern Reg. 16, Jackson Memorial 8: Roberts Kylie homered and doubled for the Rams (1-0). She had four RBIs and scored three runs. Makayla Alessi, Sarah Lally and Madison Groschel-Klein each hit a home run. Lally scored three runs. Alessi had three RBIs. Leah Morrin had two RBIs and scored twice. Elizabeth Gosse pitched a complete game with three strikeouts.

Haley Alexander and Sophia LoPiccolo homered for Jackson Memorial (0-1).

Egg Harbor Twp. 11, Millville 1: Madison Biddle homered twice and drove in five runs for the Eagles (1-0). Sienna Walterson and Sofia Spatocco each homered and had two RBIs. Ryley Martini and Payton Colbert each scored two runs. EHT scored six runs in the third inning and five in the fifth. Madison Dollard pitched five innings with six strikeouts.

Pinelands Reg. 15, Lakewood 0: The Wildcats (1-0) scored 11 runs in the first inning and four in the second. No further information was available.

Williamstown 12, Ocean City 6: Williamstown used a six-run fifth inning to defeat Ocean City on Saturday.

Samantha LaPorta, Ameera Johnson and Mia Owens each drove in six runs for the Braves. Owens hit four singles.

The Red Raiders dropped to 0-2. Williamstown improved to 1-1.

No further information was available.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.