Hassan Bey scored 19 points to lead the 11th-seeded Absegami High School boys basketball team to a 49-44 victory over third-seeded Westampton Tech in a South Jersey Group III quarterfinal game Wednesday.

Bey added five rebounds and four steals. Kenny Van Houten scored 11, and Isiah Akpassa added 10. Baseem Taliaferro added 10 rebounds, and Akpassa had six. Charles Jerkins scored five, and JJ Pawlowski added three. Taliaferro scored one.

Absegami trailed 31-29 after three quarters but outscored Westampton 20-13 in the fourth. On Saturday, the Braves defeated sixth-seeded Pemberton.

Kyree Owes scored 15 and had 14 rebounds for Westampton (20-7).

The Braves will play 15th-seeded Clearview Regional or 10th-seeded Ocean City in the semifinals Friday.

Girls basketball

S.J. Group I quarterfinal

(2) Wildwood 66, (7) Clayton 43: Macie McCracken scored a game-high 23 points to go with eight rebounds and eight steals for the Warriors (21-7). Sinaia Hills scored 13 and grabbed 13 rebounds. Kaydence Oakley scored 12. Kaliah Sumlin and Angela Wilber each scored six and added four rebounds. Sophia Wilber had five points and five rebounds. Maya Benichou had four assists, three rebounds and one point.

Rainelle Blocker and Deondria Simon each scored 12 for Clayton (18-9).

Wildwood will host the winner of third-seeded Palmyra and sixth-seeded Gateway Regional in the semifinals Friday.

S.J. Non-Public B first round

(9) Our Lady of Mercy 48, (8) Pingry 43: Savannah Prescott scored 16 for the Villagers (16-10). Madelynn Bernhardt scored 25, and Angelina Dragone added 10. Drew Coyle scored four, and Sophia Sacco added three. OLMA led 32-13 at halftime, but Pingry cut it deficit to 38-35 after three quarters.

Debra Hill scored 12 for Pingry (16-11).

OLMA will travel to top-seeded St. John Vianney in the quarterfinals Friday.