Xavier Vazquez finished with 21 assists and seven digs to lead the Absegami High School boys volleyball team to a 2-0 win over ACIT in a Cape-Atlantic League match Friday.
The Braves (2-2) won by set scores of 25-21, 26-24. The win snapped ACIT's three-match winning streak.
Chikaodi Wokocha added 10 kills, five digs and four aces for Absegami. Jake Khuc added 12 digs. Julian Rivera had four kills and three digs. Nasir Hernandez-Haines added six kills and four aces. The Braves are a firty-year varsity program.
The Red Hawks fell to 5-4.
Egg Harbor Twp. 2, Cedar Creek 0: The Eagles (7-1) won by set scores of 25-2, 25-9. Alec Barnes led EHT with 20 service points and four aces in the first set. He also had two kills. Chriistiian Vichienrat finished with eight kills, two aces, two blocks and a dig. The Pirates fell to 0-4.
Pinelands Reg. 2, Toms River East 0: The Wildcats (7-1) won by set scores of 25-7, 25-13. Dan Brunke led with 12 assists. Ethan Woods added six kills and six digs. Ryan McCorry had six digs and six service points. Joe Cardillo and Zack Kay each had nine service points and four aces.
Toms River East fell to 0-5.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
