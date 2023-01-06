Absegami sophomore Reese Downey scores 100th career 3: Roundup

Reese Downey reached a career milestone Friday.

The Absegami High School sophomore scored 20 points to lead the Braves’ girls basketball team to a 65-17 victory over Millville in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision game.

She made four 3s, including the 100th of her career.

Julia Hartman also scored 20, including six 3s, for the Braves (6-4). Jaidah Garrett scored seven, and Analise Myles and Tife Fadugba each added five. Maka Wokocha scored four, and Allison Osorio and Lily Ortiz each added two.

Absegami led 37-10 at halftime.

Ayla Gomez scored six for the Thunderbolts (0-7). Brianee Edwards scored five, Jaylynn Jones four. Camyre Allen added two.

Barnegat 62, Freehold Borough 23: Emma Thornton scored 24 to go with 17 rebounds and five steals for the Bengals (5-5). Cara McCoy scored 20 to go with 14 rebounds, four assists and four steals. Madysen Plescho scored 12. Sydney Collins (four) and Rachel Bonhard (two) also scored.

Suyon Renoranda scored 12 for Freehold (3-5).

Clayton 38, Buena Reg. 17: Adriana Capone scored seven for the Chiefs (3-7), who trailed 18-5 at halftime. Sophia Ramos-Garcia scored five. Jadarys Morales scored three, and Cami Johnson added two.

Rainelle Blocker scored 16 for Clayton (5-3).

Atlantic Christian 42, Calvary Christian Academy (Pa.) 17: Evangelina Kim scored 11 to go with five assists for the Cougars (10-4). Gianna Flynn scored nine to go with four rebounds and three steals. Paige Noble finished with seven points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Becca Kelley scored seven. Reyna Lewis had five rebounds and scored three. Sophia Costello had three rebounds. Costello and Taylor Sutton each scored two.

Jackson Memorial 70, Lacey Twp. 34: Riley Mahan scored 17 for the Lions (2-8). She went 6 for 7 from the free-throw line. Brooke Schmidt scored eight, and Reece Coon and Kay Choice each added three. Ashley Springer (two) and Eloise Geiger (one) also scored.

Chloe Messer scored a game-high 20 for Jackson Memorial (6-4).

Boys basketball

Kingsway Reg. 70, Vineland 61: James Hitchens Jr. scored 28 for the Fighting Clan (1-7). Breon Herbert scored 21, and Emmanuel Doivilus added nine. DJ Clark (two) and Tavaruz Ortiz (one) also scored.

The Dragons (1-7) led 20-15 after the first quarter and outscored Vineland 24-10 in the second half. Jadan Martin-Cooper scored 25 for Kingsway. He made four 3s. Mikah Hart scored 17, and Christian Conklin added 14.