Victoria Smith pitched a complete game and struck out 10 to lead the Absegami High School softball team to a 7-6 victory over Lower Cape May Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game Wednesday.

Alyssa Bailey went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run for the Braves (4-2). Penny Burke went 3 for 4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run. Lily Ortiz doubled and scored. Maddy Jakos went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run.

The Braves scored two in the top of the seventh inning to take a 7-3 lead. Lower scored three in the bottom of the seventh, but were unable to complete the comeback.

Jenna Ziemba went 3 for 3 with three RBIs for the Caper Tigers (3-5). She also pitched a complete game. Kyra Ridgway went 3 for 4 with three runs and an RBI. Hailey Elwell went 2 for 4 with two runs. Kaylei DeLeon singled and scored.

Millville 9, Mainland Reg. 8: The Thunderbolts (5-5) scored two in the bottom of the 10th innings to win. Sadie Drozdowski went 2 for 5 with two RBIs and a run for Millville. Brooke Joslin tripled and scored three runs. Novalee Bybel had two runs. Kendall Mazur singled and had an RBI. Jaslene Negron pitched a complete game, allowed eight hits and struck out six.

Olivia Hull and Kelsey Higbee each had two RBIs for Mainland (0-3). Ava Jamison scored and had an RBI. Bella Barretta and Joslyn Adams each scored twice. Isabella Scittina, Denver Obermeyer and Rayna Molina each scored once. Bella D'Agostino struck out 17 in 9 2/3 innings.

Buena Reg, 13, Atlantic City 9: Anna Sheridan homered and had four RBIs for the Chiefs (3-4). Jamirah Roberts singled twice, had two RBIs and a run. Laylah Collins went 2 for 3 with a run. Camryn Johnson scored four runs and had an RBI. Jadarys Morales and Chelsea Schaller each scored a run.

Mia Marota went 3 for 4 with four RBIs for Atlantic City (1-3). Rosie Miltenberger went 4 for 4 with four runs. Jojo Mejia went 2 for 4 with two runs. Cecelia Marata went 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI.

Cedar Creek 7, Hammonton 4: Elaina Portalatin pitched a complete game and struck out six for the Pirates (5-4). Abby Tassone went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Liz Martin went 2 for 3 with a run and RBI. Allison Amadio and Leah Martin each scored and drove in a run. Cedar Creek scored five in the first inning.

Alexa Panagopoylos went 2 for 4 with two runs for Hammonton (4-5). Ava Livingston went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Sophia Vento scored two. Ava Divello singled and scored. Jadyn Barker went 2 for 3.

Holy Spirit 12, Oakcrest 6: Frankie Lane went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run for the Spartans (5-3). Mary Kate Armstrong scored two and had an RBI. Lily Hagan and Alana Maldonado each scored two runs. Gianna Bayard had a run and an RBI. Mia Merlino pitched a complete game and struck out seven.

Madison Pell went 2 for 4 with three runs for Oakcrest (3-2). Carly Angelo went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a run. Trinity Brown singled and scored two.

Ocean City 12, Wildwood Catholic 1: The Red Raiders (4-5) scored four in the first inning and three in the fourth. Ocean City outhit the Crusaders 8-2. The Red Raiders' Brooke Douglas homered and had six RBIs. Gabrielle Bowen each went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs. MacKenzee Segich went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Taylor Vaugh scored two runs. Brooke Douglas struck out seven and allowed just one hit in six innings.

For Wildwood Catholic (1-4), Julia Wallace and Rebecca Cessna each singled.

No. 11 St. Joseph 7, Vineland 0: Ava Fisher pitched a complete game, struck out 14 and allowed just one hit. She also went 2 for 4 and had an RBI. Macie Jacquet went 3 for 4 with two runs. Alaina Dorsey had three hits, two runs and an RBI. Jenna Calchi went 3 for 3 with an RB and a run.

Megan Harrell-Alvarez tripled for Vineland (5-4).

Cape May Tech 19, Pleasantville 3: Kayleigh Rhodes went 3 for 3 with five RBIs and a run for the Hawks (2-4), who scored eight in the first inning. She struck out nine and allowed three hits in four innings. Carli Payne had four RBIs and two runs. Audrey Simmerman and Marisa Daniels each went 2 for 2 with two runs and an RBI. Jordyn Sharp singled twice and had two runs.

The Greyhounds fell to 1-3.

No. 6 Delsea Reg. 11, Cumberland Reg. 0: Paige Bernard went 3 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs for Delsea (6-1). Margaret McLean went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Gianna Dougherty struck out four in three innings to earn the win. For the Colts (0-6), Addison Weist singled twice. Alicea Seitzinger and Katelyn Edminster each singled.

Clayton 19, Wildwood 2: Sinaia Hills and Kaydence Oakley each scored for the Warriors (0-4). Abigail Pruszinski singled and had an RBI. For Clayton (9-1), Alana Gannon went 4 for 4 with five RBIs and three runs. Gianna Muhaw added six RBIs and three runs. Meadow Lake struck out eight and allowed just one hit in three innings.

West Deptford 12, ACIT 3: Samantha Passalaqua, Carolina Bernard and Mia Sarni each scored for the Red Hawks (3-4). Brianna Casiano, Zhamirah Luna, Gianna Gonzalez, Passalaqua and Sophia Philippou each had a hit.

Erin Thayer went 2 for 2 with three runs for West Deptford (6-3). Isabella Kwashek pitcheda complete game and struck out seven.