Absegami shuts out EHT to win 2nd straight

Rain was on and off throughout the game. At times, it was heavy. There were many dropped passes on both teams and every now and then a player slipped.

But EHT coach Kevin Stetser said that was not an excuse.

“We played in the same weather as they did,” Stetser said. “The weather affects both teams the same way.”

Malachi Wesley had an interception for EHT. Christian Rando, the Eagles' sophomore quarterback, had a fumble recovery. EHT also recovered two fumbles in the second half.

The defense only allowed one touchdown.

“I think we are playing really well defensively this season,” Stetser said. “I really do. And they are taking well to the coaching.”

But almost every time the Eagles forced a turnover, Absegami answered right back and forced a turnover of its own.

“That’s the difference,” Stetser said. “The weather is just the weather.”

After Absegami made the score 20-0, the Eagles marched down the field to the Braves’ 11-yard line. But a few penalties pushed them back.

The EHT offense put together a few other scoring opportunities but did not capitalize.