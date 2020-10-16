Absegami shuts out EHT to win 2nd straight

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The rain and muddy field conditions were issues Friday.
But not even wet grass and damp, chilly weather could stop Ryan Wilkins.
The senior defensive back recovered a blocked punt in the end zone with 9.5 seconds remaining in the second quarter was a key play in the Absegami High School football team's 20-0 victory over Egg Harbor Township in a West Jersey Football League Independence Division game.
Wilkins also had an interception and a handful of tackles.
“We had our head in the game the entire time and knew what we had to do,” said Wilkins, whose jersey, pants, socks and white shirt he wore underneath his pads were caked in mud.
The Braves blitzed on that EHT punt attempt, which was deep in the Eagles’ own territory. Absegami senior linebacker Mikal Taylor blocked the punt, and the ball trickled toward the end zone.
About three Absegami players dove for the ball. Wilkins came up with it to give his team a 14-0 lead at halftime.
“It felt amazing,” said Wilkins, who also plays wide receiver. “It was perfect being right before half.”
That score gave Absegami motivation to start the third quarter.
Jordan Marcucci returned the second-half kickoff 80 yards to cap the scoring.
“That was big, especially scoring before halftime,” Wilkins said. “We went into the locker room with a great mindset and came back strong.”
Absegami first-year coach Chris Sacco agreed that Wilkins' touchdown was a momentum changer.
“That was huge,” Sacco said. “The offense was struggling a bit. The defense did great and was getting us the ball, but we couldn’t find a way to punch it in.
“We were hoping to just block it and maybe set up for a field goal. But the touchdown was better.”
Absegami senior defensive lineman Sean Steward had two fumble recoveries in the first half. Absegami had six turnovers in the game, including a Bryan Aleman-Tavarez fumble recovery in the fourth quarter.
“I think tonight we showed the ability to play as a full team,” Sacco said. “Our offense, obviously with the conditions, was struggling a little bit. But our defense pitched a shutout, and our special teams scored two touchdowns. That’s team football, and that’s what we are preaching.”
Absegami quarterback Ray Weed scored the only offensive touchdown on a 7-yard keeper play in the first quarter.
“There will be some nights where the offense doesn’t click, and the other two phases have to pick it up. That’s what we did (Friday). We are just going to keep trying to improve and get better each week.”
Rain was on and off throughout the game. At times, it was heavy. There were many dropped passes on both teams and every now and then a player slipped.
But EHT coach Kevin Stetser said that was not an excuse.
“We played in the same weather as they did,” Stetser said. “The weather affects both teams the same way.”
Malachi Wesley had an interception for EHT. Christian Rando, the Eagles' sophomore quarterback, had a fumble recovery. EHT also recovered two fumbles in the second half.
The defense only allowed one touchdown.
“I think we are playing really well defensively this season,” Stetser said. “I really do. And they are taking well to the coaching.”
But almost every time the Eagles forced a turnover, Absegami answered right back and forced a turnover of its own.
“That’s the difference,” Stetser said. “The weather is just the weather.”
After Absegami made the score 20-0, the Eagles marched down the field to the Braves’ 11-yard line. But a few penalties pushed them back.
The EHT offense put together a few other scoring opportunities but did not capitalize.
“They don’t get emotionally down,” Stetser said about his team. “They don’t quit, and they play until the end. There are just times that we do not execute and we are sloppy. … It’s not effort. It’s something else, and we have to figure that out and fix it.”
After winning two games in a row, Absegami is feeling the positive energy. The Braves host Middle Township at 6 p.m. Friday.
“We know how far we can go,” Wilkins said. “We know what we can do. We are a good team. We have a lot in store and we are going to get it done.”
Absegami;7 7 6 0— 20
EHT;0 0 0 0— 0
FIRST QUARTER
A— Weed 7 run (Silipena kick)
SECOND QUARTER
A— Wilkins recovered blocked punt in end zone (Silipena kick)
THIRD QUARTER
A— Marcucci 80 kickoff return (kick failed)
RECORDS— Absegami 2-1; EHT 1-2.

