Xavier Vazquez led with 29 assists to lead the Absegami High School boys volleyball team to a 2-0 victory over Cedar Creek in a Cape-Atlantic League match Tuesday.
The Braves (11-6) won by set scores of 25-18, 25-11.
Chikaodi Wokocha added nine kills, six service points, four digs and two aces. Daymeon Hallock contributed eight kills. Jake Khuc added six digs, five service points and three aces. Nasir Hernandez-Haines added 10 service points, five kills, three aces and two digs. Julian Rivera added six kills and five kills.
Cedar Creek fell to 0-16.
Boys tennis
Hammonton 3, Lower Cape May Regional 2
Singles: Michael Brown H d. Matt Eck 6-2, 6-1; Tyler Puccio H d. Destin Gomes 7-5, 6-1; Dustin Nguyen LCM d.. Ethan Calen 6-1, 6-3
Doubles: Alex Sinex and Tobias Worster LCM d. Steven Zeng and David Donnelly 6-3, 6-4; Eric Drach and William Ordille-Smith H d. Miles Chadwick and Moustafa Nasr 7-5, 1-6, 7-5
Records: Hammonton 10-8; Lower 4-10
Atlantic City 3, Absegami 2
Singles: Antonio Strafella AC d. Colin Morrissey 6-1, 6-4; Jeronimo Ruiz AC d. Khush Brahmbhatt 6-3, 6-1; Arib Osmany ABS d. Reed Burns 3-6, 6-2, 6-2
Doubles: Kaden Boyle and Railey Cabrera ABS d. Fardin Uddoullah and Asif Siddiquei 6-2, 4-6, 6-2; Mahir Shahriar and Nakib Jalal AC d. Derek Tran and Benjamin Fitzgerald 7-6 (7-2), 6-3
Records: Atlantic City 4-11; Absegami 2-14
Cedar Creek 5, Oakcrest 0
Singles: Kyle O'Connor d. Thomas Pham 6-3, 6-0; Daniel Perez d. Alonso Neri-Canegalli 6-1, 6-2; Owen Nowalsky d. Parth Brahmbhatt 6-0, 6-2
Doubles: Shane Houck and Chris Lam d. Raynardo Tabana and Marcial Orellana-Rodriguez 6-2, 6-0; Jacob Kurtz and Josiah Morales d. James Edwards and Messiah Jackson-Alberich 6-1, 6-2
Records: Cedar Creek 14-6; Oakcrest 5-13
