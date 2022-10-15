Absegami holds on to beat Pleasantville 18-13 for first win

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Absegami High School football coach Jim Harritopulos called the final 2 minutes Saturday some of the most nerve wracking of his life, but his confidence never wavered.

The result was pure joy.

DJ Martin made a sack in the final seconds as the Braves defeated Pleasantville 18-13 to earn their first victory of the season. The win also marked the first for Harritopulos.

Absegami (1-6) snapped the Greyhounds' three-game win streak. In the postgame huddle, some players dumped the water jug on Harritopulos.

"I'm just happy it ended up being on senior day," the first-year coach."I'm proud with how the seniors competed. They deserved this. The seniors have shown up every day and worked, regardless of what happened. They earned this one. It's not about me. It's about them."

With about three minutes left, Pleasantville (4-2) forced a punt and took over at its own 25-yard line. Senior quarterback Marlon Leslie made a 21-yard pass on first-and-23. After getting the first down, the Greyhounds faced a third-and-10, but Leslie connected with Xander Roberts-Bogin for 8 yards and then 3 yards on fourth down.

Absegami was penalized, and later Leslie threw a 15-yard pass to Dasan Brown Jr. to set up his team at the Braves' 17. But that was it, as the next play was an incomplete pass and then Martin's game-ending sack. Gavin Arnold broke up a pass earlier on the drive.

"I had full faith in our defense and our coaches to get them set up in the right spot and give ourselves a chance," Harritopulos said. "When (Martin) sacked them at the end, the whole place exploded. It was great."

Absegami's Kendall Armstrong IV also celebrated a career first Saturday. The sophomore quarterback earned his first varsity victory. The 15-year-old threw for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

Rashad Floyd added 65 rushing yards for Absegami.

"I can't even describe how good this feels right now," he said. "Our team just deserved this. We needed this as a team."

Absegami started the scoring with a long drive, which extended from late in the first quarter into the second. On fourth-and-goal, Armstrong threw a 15-yard TD pass to Zach Parmer. The two-point attempt failed, however the Braves led 6-0.

Armstrong later connected with Nyjere Robinson for a 38-yard gain. Another Pleasantville penalty gave the Braves a first-and goal at the 7. But a loss of yards and delay of game set up the Braves at the 15. And soon the Braves scored.

Robinson finished with 127 receiving yards.

"It gave us a ton of momentum," Armstrong said about his TD pass to Parmer. "I feel great. But, first off, the reason we won is our team. We worked so hard for this all year and all summer. We needed this. We pulled through for the win."

On Absegami's drive, Armstrong connected with Robinson for a 68-yard TD to extend the lead to 12-0 with 1 minute, 55 second left in the first half. But the Greyhounds responded 31 seconds later with Leslie's 55-yard TD pass to Brown Jr. to cut the deficit to 12-7. Absegami's Pedro Reyes returned the ensuing kickoff 79 yards to make the score 18-7 at halftime.

Scoring early was important, Harritopulos said.

"It was the energy and confidence that we needed," he said.

Pleasantville fumbled the second-half kickoff, and Absegami's Sherwood Cross recovered. The Greyhounds' Gabriel Rodriguez then had an interception. Each team traded drives, then Leslie connected with Yusuf Golden late in the third quarter for an 11-yard score, which capped the scoring.

Leslie had 138 passing and 85 rushing yards.

"I told the team we have to do better in practice," Pleasantville first-year coach Malachi Timberlake said. "It starts at practice. We got a little bit complacent. I told the guy we won some football games, but we haven't done anything yet. That is where we are at right now. I told the guy we need to learn how to win and continue to stack games."

Pleasantville had a lot of drives stall in Absegami territory, so they were moving the ball. The Greyhounds also recovered two fumbles, including Alcino Blakely's The team did not capitalize on opportunities. Brown Jr. had 73 receiving yards. Qasim Asadullah had 43 rushing yards.

"We just didn't make enough plays (Saturday), but kudos and congratulations to them," Timberlake said. "They earned. I know they have been struggling a little bit, but they came out and outworked us. They deserved that."