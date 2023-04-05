Abdullah Anderson is bringing a free football clinic to Atlantic City later this month.

The Washington Commanders defensive tackle will host the Abdullah Anderson and Friends Football Camp on April 22 at Atlantic City High School, the Atlantic City Recreation Department and Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced Wednesday.

Anderson is an Absegami graduate and an Atlantic City native.

“I hope everyone comes out, has a good time, plays some football with us,” Abdullah said in a news release. “We have some special guests, Super Bowl winners, NFL starters.”

The camp will have various skill and drill sessions for athletes from kindergarten through eighth grade from 8-11:30 a.m. An invite-only session for athletes from select high schools in the area will be from Noon to 3 p.m.

“We brought NFL Flag football to the great City of Atlantic City last summer, and clearly that was just the beginning,” Small said in the release. “Now our youth get the chance to hone their skills and get the full NFL combine experience from an actual NFL player. This is just another example of the Small Administration making things happen for our youth.”

Anyone interested in volunteering as a coach should contact the Atlantic City Recreation Department at 609-347-5643. Kindergarten through eighth grade participants must fill out a registration form found at acnj.gov/Departments/recreation.

“This is another amazing opportunity for our youth, this time to get up close and personal with not just any NFL player, but an NFL player that once walked the same streets as them,” AC Rec Assistant Director Michael Griffin said. “For the kids, it makes achieving their dreams of one day making it to the pros that much more attainable.”