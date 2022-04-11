Absegami girls varsity four wins in Philly

The Absegami High School girls varsity-four crew won heat A of its division in 5 minutes, 18.10 seconds Sunday at the fourth Manny Flick-Horvat regatta of the season in Philadelphia.

The time was the fastest among 16 crews and three heats in the category.

The Absegami crew consisted of stroke Adrianna Feliciano, Micale Moeller, Isabella DeStefano, bow Sarah Ghazaz, and coxswain Anna Sophia Hernandez.

Mainland Regional was second in heat A in 5:18.75, the division’s second-fastest time.

Ocean City won heat C of the girls varsity fours in 5:42.20. Vineland placed third in heat B of the division in 5:48.73.

The Ocean City girls lightweight eight won heat B of the girls second eight division in 5:18.10. The Red Raiders’ lineup included stroke Lilly Teofanova, Emma Kelly, Leah Japzon, Danielle Weidner, Julia Gray, Anna Stamm, Lily Beningo, bow Bridget Millar and coxswain Mia Pancoast.

The Egg Harbor Township girls lightweight four won heat B of its category in 5:36.90. The Eagles crew included stroke Kaitlyn Rice, Lily Winkler, Mollie Ireland, bow Isabela Patel and coxswain Madeline Coyle.

The Ocean City girls varsity eight finished second in heat C of the category in 5:13.95. The St. Augustine Prep boys varsity eight placed fourth in heat B of its class in 4:41.23.

In the girls junior-four division, Absegami was second in heat B in 5:42.80, and Atlantic City placed second in heat C in 5:49.81. The Atlantic City boys junior four finished second in heat E of its division in 5:17.59. The Ocean City boys junior eight placed second in heat B in 4:37.50 and St. Augustine was third in 4:52.35 in the same heat.

There was one race in the boys lightweight-four division, and Atlantic City finished second in 5:26.18.

Absegami was second in heat B in the boys varsity-four division in 5:23.40. Mainland won heat D of the category in 5:57.56.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.