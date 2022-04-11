 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Absegami girls varsity four wins in Philly

Absegami won the girls junior four in 6:34.09 At Lake Lenape Sprints III in Mays Landing on Saturday. Ocean City was second in 6:44.29. Holy Spirit finished third (7:00.49). The wii ing crew included Stephanie Ruales, Isabella DiMauro, Abbie Reed, Kristina Wiggins and coxswain Aubrey Puglise.

 Kristina Gonyea, For The Press

The Absegami High School girls varsity-four crew won heat A of its division in 5 minutes, 18.10 seconds Sunday at the fourth Manny Flick-Horvat regatta of the season in Philadelphia.

The time was the fastest among 16 crews and three heats in the category.

The Absegami crew consisted of stroke Adrianna Feliciano, Micale Moeller, Isabella DeStefano, bow Sarah Ghazaz, and coxswain Anna Sophia Hernandez.

Mainland Regional was second in heat A in 5:18.75, the division’s second-fastest time.

Ocean City won heat C of the girls varsity fours in 5:42.20. Vineland placed third in heat B of the division in 5:48.73.

The Ocean City girls lightweight eight won heat B of the girls second eight division in 5:18.10. The Red Raiders’ lineup included stroke Lilly Teofanova, Emma Kelly, Leah Japzon, Danielle Weidner, Julia Gray, Anna Stamm, Lily Beningo, bow Bridget Millar and coxswain Mia Pancoast.

The Egg Harbor Township girls lightweight four won heat B of its category in 5:36.90. The Eagles crew included stroke Kaitlyn Rice, Lily Winkler, Mollie Ireland, bow Isabela Patel and coxswain Madeline Coyle.

People are also reading…

The Ocean City girls varsity eight finished second in heat C of the category in 5:13.95. The St. Augustine Prep boys varsity eight placed fourth in heat B of its class in 4:41.23.

In the girls junior-four division, Absegami was second in heat B in 5:42.80, and Atlantic City placed second in heat C in 5:49.81. The Atlantic City boys junior four finished second in heat E of its division in 5:17.59. The Ocean City boys junior eight placed second in heat B in 4:37.50 and St. Augustine was third in 4:52.35 in the same heat.

There was one race in the boys lightweight-four division, and Atlantic City finished second in 5:26.18.

Absegami was second in heat B in the boys varsity-four division in 5:23.40. Mainland won heat D of the category in 5:57.56.

