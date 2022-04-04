Absegami girls varsity four wins in Philly

The Absegami High School girls varsity-four crew won its heat in 5 minutes, 51.13 seconds at the third Manny Flick-Horvat Series Regatta of the season in Philadelphia on Sunday.

The Absegami crew had the fastest time out of four heats and 21 boats in the category.

Mainland Regional finished second in the heat in 5:51.90, the second-fastest time in the category.

All the races were 1,500 meters.

The Braves' lineup consisted of stroke Adrianna Feliciano, Micale Moeller, Isabellla DeStefano, bow Sarah Ghazaz and coxswain Anna Sophia Hernandez.

The Atlantic City girls novice eight won its heat by more than eight seconds in 4:50.30. The Vikings' crew had the fastest time in its division out of three heats and 16 boats.

The Holy Spirit girls freshman eight also topped its class, winning heat B of its category in 5:24.69. The division had two heats and eight boats.

The Egg Harbor Township boys novice four crew won heat A of its category in 5:28.35, the fastest time of its category out of two heats and six boats.

The St. Augustine Prep boys junior eight took heat A of its division in 5:04.65. The EHT boys junior four in was first in heat C in 5:16.30.

From Saturday: The Ocean City girls and boys crew teams and the St. Augustine boys team competed in a regatta at St. Andrews School in Middletown, Delaware. The Ocean City girls team won the third varsity-eight race in 5:57.7 and the freshman/novice eight race in 6:00.7.

The Absegami boys varsity-four crew won heat 2 of its division in 5:35.78 at the Lake Lenape Sprints II on Saturday in Mays Landing. The Absegami crew included stroke Liam Deibert, Anthony DelPezzo, Brody Wright, bow Kyle Razukas and coxswain Keionce Joga.

