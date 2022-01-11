Absegami girls swim team gets first win since 2016: Roundup

The Absegami High School girls swimming team beat visiting Holy Spirit 56-38 Tuesday at the Brigantine Aquatic Center.
Braves coach Jim Winkler said it was the Braves’ first win since 2016.
Absegami is 1-5.
Isabella DeStefano and Stephanie Ruales each had four wins for Absegami. DeStefano won the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 backstroke, and Ruales took the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly. Both had two relay victories, as did Sarah Ghazaz.
For the Spartans (0-3), Jordan Finnerty won the 50 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke.
Full meet results below.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Atlantic Christian 54, Kings Christian 16: Reyna Lewis led Atlantic Christian (6-5) with 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Paige Noble added 15 points, five steals and three assists. Taylor Sutton contributed six points and five rebounds, and Evangelina Kim had five points. Hannah Reale had five points for Kings Christian.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Absegami 56, Holy Spirit 38
At Brigantine Aquatic Center, yards
200 Medley relay: A (Isabella DeStefano, Sarah Ghazaz, Stephanie Ruales, Madison Band 2:20.35
200 Freestyle: Ruales A 2:27.35
200 IM: DeStefano A 2:45.13
50: Jordan Finnerty HS 29.70
100 Butterfly: Ruales A 1:16.13
100 Freestyle: Ghazaz A 1:10.73
500 Freestyle: Micale Moeller A 8:09.44
200 Freestyle Relay: HS (Case Ross, Finnerty, Masey Klemm, Maggie Cella 2:09.40
100 Backstroke: DeStefano A 1:16.47
100 Breaststroke: Finnerty HS 1:22.80
400 Freestyle Relay: A (Ruales, Hannah Silipena, DeStefano, Ghazaz) 4:54.53
Records: Holy Spirit0-3; Absegami 1-5
Our Lady of Mercy 65, Millville 29
At Millville
(Holly City Family Center, four-lane, yards)
200 Medley Relay-O (Isabella Rossi, Scarlett McGlinchey, Lana Davidson, Isabela Valle 1:55.95
200 Freestyle-Reece Hetzer O 2:05.69
200 IM-McGlinchey O 2:19.56
50 Freestyle-Lily Mahabir M 26.77
100 Butterfly-Davidson O 1:06.35
100 Freestyle-Reese Shepherd M 1:02.01
500 Freestyle-Valle O 5:23.03
200 Freestyle Relay-O (Davidson, Nicole Carpenter, Sarah Kern, Hetzer) 1:53.77
100 Backstroke-Rossi O 1:02.50
100 Breaststroke-Kern O 1:16.32
400 Freestyle Relay-O (Valle, Davidson, Hetzer, McGlinchey) 3:58.15
Records-OLMA 4-0
BOYS SWIMMING
No. 3 St. Augustine Prep 128, Vineland 41
At St. Augustine, yards
200 Medley Relay-SA (Luke Volkmann, Jackson Cummins, Michael McCarthy, Parker Lapsley) 1:51.50
200 Freestyle-Mason Medolla SA 2:04.52
200 IM-Massimo Catania SA 2:11.83
50 Freestyle-Lapsley SA 25.32
100 Butterfly-Cole Jennings SA 55.22
100 Freestyle-Hayden Clay SA 52.63
500 Freestyle-Andrew Neuman SA 5:28.62
200 Freestyle Relay-SA (Jennings, Medolla, Matt Stanker, Clay) 1:33.62
100 Backstroke-Trevor Nolan SA 55.19
100 Breaststroke-Dante Buonadonna SA 1:02.47
400 Freestyle Relay- SA (Catania, Jennings, Nolan, Stanker) 3:31.76
Records-Vineland 3-4; St. Augustine 4-0
Absegami 67, Holy Spirit 25
At Brigantine Aquatic Center, yards
200 Medley Relay: A (Gerard Traynor, Brody Wright, Adam Bailey, Joey Sica) 1:52.98
200 Freestyle: Traynor A 1:57.26
200 IM: Sica A 2:29.96
50 Freestyle: Sean Burns HS 24.80
100 Butterfly: Bailey A 1:01.27
100 Freestyle: Sica A 56.24
500 Freestyle: Liam Deibert A 6:51.78
200 Freestyle Relay: A (Traynor, Chris Douglas, Bailey, Sica) 1:40.10
100 Backstroke: Traynor A 1:04.89
100 Breaststroke: n/a
400 Freestyle Relay: A (Sebastian Zambrano, Douglas, Alexander Locke, Derek Pham) 4:24.35
Records: Holy Spirit 0-4; Absegami 4-3
WRESTLING
Schalick/Cumberland 54, Cedar Creek 18
175: Ethan Hardy (SC) by forfeit
190: Eddie Rodriguez (SC) by forfeit
215: Cole DuBois (SC) p. Justin Castillo 3:07
285: David Thomas (SC) p. Jonathan Cox :27
106: Double forfeit
113: Double forfeit
120: Logan Krowicki (CC) p. Pedro Chavez :35
126: John Hagaman (CC) p. Riley Papiano 5:13
132: David Naylor (SC) p. David Perna 5:33
138: Joseph Nappa (SC) by forfeit
144: Alberto Rubi Leon (SC) by forfeit
150: Michael Carastro (SC) by forfeit
157: Khari Boulware (SC) p. Clarence Mays 2:44
