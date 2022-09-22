Absegami girls soccer beats Bridgeton: Late Wednesday roundup

Chiamaka Wokocha scored twice and added an assist to lead the Absegami High School girls soccer team to a 3-1 victory over Bridgeton in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Wednesday.

Ella Hayek scored once for the Braves (3-2). Maya Scannell had an assist. Averie Wiedeman made 12 saves. The game was tied 1-1 at halftime.

Alexia Sandoval scored off an assist from Adelina Wilks for the Bulldogs (2-4). Emily Perez made 30 saves.

Millville 2, Hammonton 2 (OT): Sadie Drozdowski scored both goals for the Thunderbolts (3-0-1) in the first half. Reilyn Carr and Ariana Cruz scored for the Blue Devils (0-6-1) in the first half. Sophia Booker had an assist.

Lower Cape May Reg. 2, Wildwood Catholic 1: Kaia Ray and Isabelle Hristov each scored for the Caper Tigers (2-3). Kaitlyn McGuigan and Tessa Hueber each had an assist. Lily King scored for the Crusaders (3-2). Grace Murphy made 11 saves.

Triton Reg. 5, Cumberland Reg. 0: Kyra Samalonis scored twice and added an assist for Triton (2-2). Abigail Darji made seven saves. Gianna Capelli made 20 for the Colts (3-3).

No. 8 Palmyra 2, Our Lady of Mercy 2 2OT: Savanna Fries and Carley Volkmann each scored in the second half for the Villagers (3-3-1). Volkmann and Lauren Terista each added an assist. For Palmyra (6-0-1), Julia Ostroff and Angie Sauls each scored. Maeve O'Connell made 13 saves.

Palmyra is Ni. 8 in The Press Elite 11.

Boys soccer

Pinelands Reg. 3, Donovan Catholic 0: Brogan Duelly scored twice for the Wildcats (1-5), who earned their first win of the season. Daniel Eberlin scored once. Donovan Catholic fell to 1-3.

Southern Reg. 2, Jackson Memorial 1: Aidan Antonio scored twice for the Rams (2-3). Matthew Hoosack and Brody Reynolds each had an assist. Jackson Memorial fell to 3-3-1.

Lacey Twp. 3, Manchester Twp. 2: Ethan Riley, Matteo Pasqualichio and Daniel Cardenas scored for the Lions (2-2-1). Mateo Musmanni added an assist. Ryan Fitzgerald made eight saves. Evan Weiner scored an assist for Manchester Township (4-2). Landon Hinton made 18 saves.

Field hockey

Vineland 5, Buena Reg. 1: Mariana Lopez scored four for the Fighting Clan (2-4). Georgina Chalow and Danasisa Durham Russell each had two assists. Megan Harrell-Alvarez scored once. Michelle Dong added an assist. Arisdelsi Acevedo made two saves.

Abby Kollmer scored for the Chiefs (0-3). Manya Karpiak made 16 saves.

Girls volleyball

Mainland Reg. 2, Lower Cape May Reg. 0: The Mustangs (5-1) won by set scores of 25-16, 25-23. Sadie Kent finished with 15 assists and six service points. Bella DeRichie added seven service points and five kills. Denver Obermeyer had three kills and three service points. The Caper Tigers fell to 4-3.

Hammonton 2, Middle Twp. 0: The Blue Devils (2-5) won by set scores of 25-13, 25-19. Tiffany Paretti finished with five assists, five service points, four digs, four kills and three aces. Kylie Lipstas added four kills, three service points and two aces. Cara Rivera had five assists, five service points and two digs. The Panthers fell to 0-4.

No. 4 Pinelands Reg. 2, Lacey Twp. 0: The undefeated Wildcats (5-0) won by set scores of 25-12, 25-17. Molly Quigley-Sanborn had a match-high 20 assists. Madison Houseworth added nine service points and eight digs. Eva Pollak had nine digs. Jill Becker added nine service points, seven kills, five digs and three aces.

Emily Hauptvogel finished with five kills, four digs, two blocks and two service points. Shayla Haemmerle added six digs. Riley Mahan had four assists and three digs.

No. 2 Southern Reg. 2, Toms River East 0: The undefeated Rams (*-0) won by set scores of 25-11, 25-10. Jordyn Hamlin finished with 14 kills, six service points, two aces and two digs. Kaya Nascimento added 14 service points and five aces. Molly Regulski had 19 assists, four service points and two aces. Anna Malandro had eight digs, eight service points and three aces. Southern is ranked second in The Elite 11.

Pleasantville 2, Egg Harbor Twp. 0: The Greyhounds (4-0) won by set scores of 25-21, 26-24. Anabel Espinal led the team with 10 assists. Janay Trice 10 kills, added eight digs, three service points, two kills and an ace. Aiddys Ramirez had eight digs. Natasha Feliciano added seven assists and four digs. EHT fell to 3-4.