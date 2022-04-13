Absegami girls lacrosse tops Atlantic City: High school roundup

The Absegami High School girls lacrosse team beat Atlantic City 11-7 on Wednesday in a Cape-Atlantic League matchup.

Sarah Glass led all scorers with five goals and added five draw controls. Analise Myles scored four and had an assist.

Skylar Rhodes and Fay DeBlasio each scored, and DeBlasio added four ground balls and three draw controls. Vivian Jiang made six saves.

Mary Wagner led the Vikings with three goals. Diana Mackey scored twice, and Aubri Luckey, Bryn Swift and Mia D'Arco each added one. Mikayla Garraty made eight saves.

Egg Harbor Township 14, Mainland Regional 11: The game was tied 7-7 at halftime. Hayley Henderson led EHT (4-3) with five goals and three assists. Emily Gargan had three goals and two assists, and Anna Smith scored three. Angelina Petracci scored twice, and Kiersyn Zinckgraf added a goal. Brianne Macchia made 14 saves.

For Mainland (4-2), Charlotte Walcoff, Julianna Medina and Lani Ford each scored three times. Ava Sheeran had two goals and an assist, Walcoff had two assists, and Medina added an assist.

No. 5 Southern Regional 19, No. 8 Lacey Township 7: Rylee Johnson led the Rams (6-1) with five goals and three assists. Sophia Cooney and Delaney Falk each scored twice, and Cooney added two assists. Avery Smith and three goals and an assist, Deirdre Jones scored twice and had three assists, and Emma Gallaro added a goal and an assist. Morgan Murihead made seven saves. Southern is No. 5 in The Press Elite 11, while Lacey is No. 8.

For Lacey (4-2), Madison MacGillivray scored three times, and Kayleigh Flanegan and Zoey Smith each added two goals. Maeve Meehan made 18 saves.

Ocean City 16, Millville 2: Ally Leeds led O.C. (5-1) with three goals. Olivia Vanesko had two goals and a team-high six assists. Grace McAfee, Gracie Pierce and Delainey Sutley each scored twice. Ryan Cooke, Kelsea Cooke and Madison Wenner each scored, and Racheli Levy-Smith had three assists. Presley Green made two saves. Millville fell to 2-4.

Holy Spirit 22, Oakcrest 1: Maddie Abbott led the Spartans (5-1) with five goals and four assists. Hanna Watson had four goals and four assists, and Emma Watson added three goals and an assist. Maggie Cella and Riley Mensch each scored twice. Mariah Nell, Madeline Price, Aggie Forte, Taylor Murphey, Riley Cautilli and Riley McNulty each had one goal. McNulty added two assists, and Destiny Collazo made three saves. Oakcrest fell to 0-7.

Boys lacrosse

No. 1 Southern Regional 12, Jackson Memorial 2: Jack Kolbe led the Rams (6-0) with four goals and an assist, and Jake Washco had three goals and an assist. Hayden Lucas had a team-leading three assists. Konnor Forlai, Joey DeYoung and Luca each scored. Tyler Sininsky made six saves, and Nick Roesch made four. Southern is No. 1 in the Elite 11.

Justin Perillo and Charlie Harrison each scored for Jackson (5-2).

Holy Spirit 14, Oakcrest 0: Holy Spirit improved to 5-1, and Oakcrest fell to 1-4. William Will had five ground balls for the Falcons. Owen Haugan made 16 saves. No other information was available.

Point Pleasant Borough 13, Barnegat 9: Aiden Kirk led Point Pleasant (6-1) with six goals, and Brady Kirk added three goals and four assists. Barnegat fell to 5-3. No other information was available.

Baseball

Wildwood 17, Penns Grove 5: Wildwood won in five innings on the 10-run rule. Junior Hans (single, double) and Dom Troiano (double, triple) each had two hits for the Warriors. Hans scored three runs and drove in two, and Dom Troiano and Ryan Troiano each had two runs. Ernie Troiano had a triple and two RBIs. Hans allowed five runs, two earned, and struck out six in four innings.

Buena Regional 15, Cape May Tech 3: Brady Betts allowed three runs and struck out eight in three innings, and Cole Shove struck out two in two shutout innings for the Chiefs (5-0). Shelton Marsden and Ronand Neenhold each had two hits for Cape May Tech (2-3).

Softball

Absegami 17, Middle Township 5: Absegami won in five innings on the 10-run rule. Madison Band went 2 for 4 with a double, three runs and three RBIs for the Braves. Juliana Cappolini singled, doubled and drove in a run, and Mackenzie Hilleshem had a double and two RBIs. Lily Ortiz tripled, scored twice and drove in two runs. Victoria Smith allowed two unearned runs in a five-inning complete game with four strikeouts.

For the Panthers, Isabella D'Alonzo and Brynn Brophy each hit doubles, and Lily Vogel had two hits.

Delsea Regional 16, Cumberland Regional 1: Gianna Dougherty went 4 for 4 with a double and three runs to lead Delsea (5-0). Tori Kanuck had three hits and four runs. For Cumberland (1-5), Alicea Setzinger doubled and scored, and Shayla Richmond hit an RBI single.

Boys volleyball

Hammonton 2, Camden Tech 0: The Blue Devils (4-1) won 25-16, 25-20. Benn Leonard had 13 digs for Hammonton. Emmanuel Waugh had 12 digs, six kills and three blocks. Francesco Angelastro led with 13 assists to go with nine digs, and Andrew Gollihur added 11 digs. Camden Tech fell to 1-6.

Pennsauken 2, ACIT 1: Pennsauken won 25-19, 23-25, 25-16. Erick Perez had 17 digs for ACIT. Tim Creelman had seven assists, three digs and two kills, and Carlos Sanitago added three blocks and two kills.

