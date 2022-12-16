Absegami girls basketball wins season opener: Late Thursday roundup

Reese Downey scored a game-high 27 points as the Absegami High School girls basketball team opened it season Thursday with a 46-35 victory over Our Lady of Mercy Academy in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game.

Julia Hartman scored 12 and added four rebounds for the Braves (1-0). Kaylynn Blackwell had eight rebounds and scored five. Doeny added five rebounds and three assists, and Allison Osorio had five rebounds and two assists. Jaidah Garrett and Maka Wokocha each added six rebounds. Garrett scored two.

Angelina Dragone scored 12 to go with 11 rebounds for the Villagers (0-1). Savannah Prescott scored 14 and added eight rebounds and three assists. Madelynn Bernhardt had eight points, four rebounds and two assists. Drew Coyle added three rebounds and scored one.

Atlantic City 65, Millville 14: Quanirah Montague scored a game-high 14 for the Vikings (1-0), who led 36-11 at halftime. Sasha Lemons scored 12. Alexis Gormley and Bridget Roach each scored six. Other Atlantic City scorers: Aubri Lucy (5), Bryn Swift (5), Taison Parker (4), Eileen Roach (2), Claire Kelly (1) and Cecelia Marota (1).

Brooke Joslin scored 12, including two 3s, for the Thunderbolts (0-1). Brianee Edwards scored two.

Holy Spirit 55, ACIT 22: Sabrina Little and Lauren Cella each scored a game-high 11 for the Spartans (1-0), who led 44-8 at halftime. Kendall Murphy, Riely Byrns and Ava Catona each scored six. Kieran Brewster scored five. Other Spirit scorers: Grace Fishbein (3), Angelina Bell (2), Ella Petrosh (2), Cece Bell (2) and Millinda Marigliano (1).

Alani White scored nine for the Red Hawks (0-1). Chayley Williams scored six. Maliyah Coppin (three) and Zion Stewart and Victoria Roberts (two each) also scored.

Middle Twp. 50, Hammonton 32: Emma Peretti scored 18 and added 13 rebounds for the Blue Devils (0-1). Giada Palmieri scored nine and had four rebounds. Angelina Virelli had three points and three rebounds. Shamaya Simola added six rebounds and scored two. Kiley Kozlowski had four rebounds and four assists.

The Panthers (1-0) led 32-16 at halftime. No other information was available.

Egg Harbor Twp. 32, Cedar Creek 11: Ava Kraybill scored a game-high eight points for the Eagles (1-0). Kara Wilson, Lyla Brown and Averie Harding each scored six. Lindsay Dodd (four) and Eva Derbyshire (two) also scored.

Cedar Creek (0-1) scorers: Nyasia Hill (4), Jada Hill (2), Emonie Taylor (2), Mia McColl (1) and Lexi Sears (1).

Bridgeton 53, Cape May Tech 24: The Bulldogs (1-0) led 28-16 at halftime. Cape May Tech (0-1) was outscored 14-3 in the third quarter. No further information was available.

Wildwood Catholic 51, Vineland 40: Kaci Mikulski scored a game-high 23, including four 3-pointers, for the Crusaders (1-0). Carly Murphy scored 13. Ella McCabe (seven), Destiny Wallace and Reagan Flickinger (three each) and Ava Vogdes (two) also scored.

Brittany Herbert had seven rebounds and five points for the Fighting Clan (0-1). Thalia Duncan and Egypt Owens each scored seven. Samantha Jones scored nine and had five rebounds. Madison Fowlkes added six rebounds and scored four. Lionys Aldoy and Aaliyah Williams each scored three. Von'Asia Thompson added two points.

Buena Reg. 37, St. Joseph 30: Cami Johnson scored a game-high 16 for the Chiefs (1-0). Jadarys Morales and Adriana Capone each scored seven. Mya Inman (five) and Sophia Ramos-Garcia (two) also scored.

Cassidy Perri and Shyla McLean scored 14 and 13, respectively, for the Wildcats (0-1). Brogem Heilig scored two, Leylani Muniz one.

Jackson Liberty 54, Barnegat 48: Chelsea Lavezzo scored 22 for Jackson Liberty (1-0). Mya Rosario scored 11. For the Bengals (0-1), Emma Thornton scored a game-high 36 to go with 17 rebounds. Cara McCoy scored 12 and added 10 rebounds. Jermyria Weir had six rebounds. Barnegat led 28-21 at halftime.