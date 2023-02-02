Absegami High School's Reese Downey led with 21 points and Julia Hartman scored 17 as the host Braves girls basketball team beat Vineland 53-34 on Thursday. Downey and Hartman each hit four 3-pointers.

Kaylynn Blackwell added five points for Absegami (10-11) and Tife Fadugba had four. For Vineland (6-15), Samantha Jones scored 14 points, Aaliyah Williams finished with nine and Madison Fowlkes had six.

Cedar Creek 33, Hammonton 29: Jada Hill scored nine points for host Cedar Creek (9-10), and Lexi Sears and Emonie Taylor had eight and seven points, respectively. Nyasia Hill added five points and Kileen McNeill had four. Ava Divello led Hammonton (10-10) with 12 points and Giada Palmieri scored nine.

Wildwood 84, Salem 21: Macie McCracken scored 23 points for the host Warriors (13-5) and had six rebounds, six steals and five steals. Maya Benichou had 18 points, six rebounds and three steals, and Angela Wilber scored 14 points and had three assists and three steals. Sinaia Hills contributed 11 points and led in rebounds with 14. Kaydence Oakley added eight points, and Sophia Wilber had 1 assist. For Salem (6-12) Ava Rodgers scored seven points and Karima Davenport-White had six.

Triton Regional 46, Cumberland Regional 44: The host Mustangs (8-12) trailed Cumberland 41-26 after three quarters, but outscored the Colts 20-3 in the fourth quarter to win it. Debra Beecher led Triton with 15 points, and Amelia Aquino and Rylee Shappell had 10 and eight points, respectively. Grace Albert topped Cumberland (5-13) with 21 points and Dinyah Brisbone added 12. Mikaylynn Joslin scored six points and Addison Weist had three.

No. 7 Atlantic City 76, ACIT 26: Bridget Roach scored 21 points for the visiting Vikings (14-4), who are ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11. For ACIT (2-17), Nataly Trinidad Lopez scored six points, and Zion Stewart, Brianna Casiano and Alani White each added five.

Boys basketball

No. 6 Mainland Regional 63, Cape May Tech 19: Michael Wythe and Shaun Williamson each scored 15 points for host Mainland (18-2), the No. 6 team in the Elite 11. Cohen Cook added seven points and Andrew Gillman had five. Tyler Dille scored six points for Tech (0-16).